Westlake restaurants you'll love
Westlake's top cuisines
Must-try Westlake restaurants
More about Cafe Tropical
SANDWICHES
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.00
Our 24 hour cold brew made is made with our dark roast coffee and is bloomed with warm water. This gives it a bold body and chocolate flavor profile.
|cafe helado
|$4.50
Our Cuban style espresso sweetened with condensed milk and server over ice.
|Guava Cheese
|$4.00
More about Members
Members
7627 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Signature Members' Cookie
|$26.66
|Grilled Halloumi Cheese
|$17.77
|Pineapple Juice
|$3.00
More about Sisig
BBQ
Sisig
1714 W Temple St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chicharon
|$5.50
|BBQ Pork
|$11.95
|Maja Blanca
|$7.50
More about Chibogs
SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Chibogs
1925 West Temple St, Los Angeles