Go
Toast

Market Tavern

A British Pub located on the corner of Third and Fairfax.

FRENCH FRIES

6333 W. 3rd Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)

Popular Items

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING$10.00
Bag of Chips$14.00
Fish & Chips$26.00
Fish and chips, hand cut potato chips, beer battered local rock fish, house-made tartar sauce
Steak & Ale Pie$26.00
Avocado Toast$16.00
Fish & Chips$26.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6333 W. 3rd Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Umami Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar 326

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kaya Street Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Picnic Society by Gwen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston