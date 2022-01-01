Market Tavern
A British Pub located on the corner of Third and Fairfax.
FRENCH FRIES
6333 W. 3rd Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6333 W. 3rd Street
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Umami Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Bar 326
Come in and enjoy!
Kaya Street Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Picnic Society by Gwen
Come in and enjoy!