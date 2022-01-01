Go
Moondance Restaurant

Come enjoy our family friendly tavern restaurant on the corner of Route 20 ! We have great food and lots of cold drinks!

2512 Cherry Valley Turnpike

Marcellus NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
