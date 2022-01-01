MOONSTRUCK EATERY
Come in and enjoy!
250 58 St.
Location
250 58 St.
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Shun
Shun is a contemporary French restaurant influenced by Japanese ingredients and aesthetics. Created by Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli, the menu reflects the Japanese culinary tradition of "shun," which celebrates seasonality and harmony with nature. The luxurious yet minimalist space, designed by renowned Architect Joseph Dirand, serves to calm the senses with its neutral color palate, mix of rich materials, and artisanal tableware settings imported from Japan and France.
fresh&co
just made. just for you.
MOKBAR
New York City’s Mokbar is the passion project of chef Esther Choi, who grew up cooking traditional Korean dishes alongside her grandmother. At Mokbar, which opened in 2014 and has locations in Manhattan’s Chelsea Market and near Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, she’s turning out stellar interpretations of classic Korean dishes as well as comforting bowls of ramen infused with traditional Korean flavors.
Glaze
Easy Eating. Small Batch. Made Fresh Daily.