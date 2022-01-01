Go
Mt. Pleasant Grille

Mt. Pleasant Grille is located in historic downtown Mt. Pleasant, Tenn. We are a family friendly restaurant with a nostalgic Soda Fountain Bar serving homemade ice cream daily!

We specialize in American Cuisine such as delicious burgers including our specialty; the Fritter Burger. We also have steak, fish and vegetarian dishes; something for everyone.
We have two private event rooms for all your catering and special event needs. Our downstairs "Phosphate City" room can accommodate up to 30 guests and our newly renovated upstairs "Triangle" Room can accommodate up to 150 guests. We can accommodate in-house and off-site caterings!

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

100 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.8 (831 reviews)

Popular Items

Mt. Pleasant Grille Signature Club$12.00
House-smoked turkey, Black Forest ham, & bacon between three layers of buttered Texas toast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
Canned Drink$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

100 S Main St

Mt Pleasant TN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
