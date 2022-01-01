Mt. Pleasant Grille
Mt. Pleasant Grille is located in historic downtown Mt. Pleasant, Tenn. We are a family friendly restaurant with a nostalgic Soda Fountain Bar serving homemade ice cream daily!
We specialize in American Cuisine such as delicious burgers including our specialty; the Fritter Burger. We also have steak, fish and vegetarian dishes; something for everyone.
We have two private event rooms for all your catering and special event needs. Our downstairs "Phosphate City" room can accommodate up to 30 guests and our newly renovated upstairs "Triangle" Room can accommodate up to 150 guests. We can accommodate in-house and off-site caterings!
100 S Main St
Mt Pleasant TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
