Go
Toast

The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

1143 Columbia Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)

Popular Items

Shepherds Pie$13.00
Margarita Frozen$6.00
Chicken CZR$12.00
Black & Bleu$12.00
Old Fashioned$6.75
Amaretto Sour$5.25
Margarita Rocks$6.50
Wings 8$9.00
Good Old Burger$11.00
1 Egg$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Table Service
TV
Seating
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1143 Columbia Ave

Franklin TN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Franklin, Tn. McCreary’s offers a full menu of Irish and American fare for all ages. Our friendly staff is always ready to make sure your experience is the best. Our Guinness 3-pour Imperial Pints, Fish and Chips, Bailey’s Cheesecake, Live Celtic Music and special events make sure your experience at McCreary’s is one you will never forget!

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

No reviews yet

Tacos. Tequila. Beer.

FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey

No reviews yet

Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.

Pieology 8093

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston