Nami Nori

Located in the West Village of New York City, Nami Nori is a casual, temaki bar specializing in open-style sushi hand rolls. Our menu features signature temaki, including crunchy varieties, as well as takes on the classics and a special vegan section.

33 Carmine St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

furikake fries$7.00
spicy tuna crispy rice$14.00
signature set$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
japanese potato salad$6.00
crispy calamari$12.00
shishito peppers$9.00
wasabi cucumber tataki$8.00
nami nori salad$10.00
nori chips$8.00
create your own set of 5
Location

33 Carmine St

New York NY

Sunday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:30 pm
