Neat Frites - 1357 S Wild Horse Pt
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
1357 S Wild Horse Pt, Saratoga Springs UT 84045
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Iceberg Drive Inn - Saratoga Springs
No Reviews
1012 North Redwood Road Unit A Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
View restaurant
The Smoked Taco - Saratoga Springs - 1048 N Redwood Rd
No Reviews
1048 N Redwood Rd Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
View restaurant
Saratoga Springs - Dirty Dough -
No Reviews
153 W Crossroads BLVD STE 103 Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
View restaurant
Big Pig BBQ - Big Pig BBQ - Saratoga Springs
No Reviews
222 E Crossroads Blvd Saratoga springs, UT 84045
View restaurant