New Deal Cafe

ONLINE ORDERING FOR THE CAFE MENU AVAILABLE 4PM TO 8PM TUESDAY THRU THURSDAY AND 4PM TO 9PM FRIDAY & SATURDAY. CLOSED SUNDAYS & MONDAYS.

113 Centerway

Popular Items

Potato Skins$5.00
Crispy potato shells stuffed with whipped potatoes, cashew cream, bacon bits, scallions & sour cream
(GF, N)
Beet Burger$2.50
Shredded beet, quinoa & sunflower patty, sesame slaw, sriracha aioli on a bun.
Cannoli$2.50
Fries Italiano$4.50
French fries tossed in garlic butter, fresh herbs & cashew parm with garlic aioli
(GF, N)
Cauliflower Wings & Celery$5.00
BBQ or Buffalo crispy cauli wings & ranch dip with celery sticks
(SF no ranch)
Pulled BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich$6.50
Pulled smoked jackfruit, Memphis style BBQ sauce, crispy onions, slaw & garlic aioli
(GF no onions & over greens,
SF no slaw or aioli)
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Dean's Three Bean Chili - Bowl$4.00
Pinto beans, black beans & kidney beans with organic tempeh, tomatoes & crackers
(GF no crackers)
Mushroom Provo$7.50
Sautéed mushrooms, crispy onions, provolone, garlic mayo
(GF over greens with Beyond patty)
Location

113 Centerway

Greenbelt MD

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
