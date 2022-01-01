New Age Noodles

Go
Welcome to the New Age experience!
We offer a variety of Asian inspired flavors to accompany our one of a kind cocktails, along with trial lunches & a different brunch menu every Sunday! Everything made in house down to the sauces & bread! Follow us on Facebook & Instagram for pictures and updates!
Email us for Events at events.newagenoodles@gmail.com

Creamy Chicken Ramen$14.00
Our *NEW* Creamy Chicken Ramen with shio tare comes with sliced chicken breast, bok choy, shaved onion, jalapeños, bean sprouts & a lime wedge topped with crispy garlic & shallots
Bubble Shake
Our delicious frozen bubble shakes with fruit, your choice of milk and your choice of boba pearl
Bacon Fried Rice$13.00
Jasmine rice kicked up with bacon, sugar snaps, cilantro & scallions topped with a fried egg, crispies and a lime wedge
Crab Rangoons$8.50
Delicate dough wrapped around a sweet and spicy cream cheese filling highlighting both real and imitation crab. Served w/ housemade Asian Mac Sauce
Thai Fried Chicken$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken served over steamed rice with cucumber salsa, garlic lime dressing & a charred scallion sauce on the side
Weekly Steam Buns$9.00
Our steam buns change weekly (sometimes twice in a week) depending on what Toom is up to. Typically served w/ sauce on the side.
Thai Tea$4.50
Our delicious Thai Iced Tea with your choice of milk and tapioca pearls
Grandmas Eggrolls$9.00
Grandmas secret recipe, all we can really say is that they have pork In them. And we’ve already said too much. Served w/ Housemade Sweet&Spicy
Pork Ramen$14.50
Our Housemade Pork Broth takes over a day to make!
This bowl automatically comes with ramen noodles (you can substitute any noodle), thinly sliced Pork Loin, two slices of our famous Crispy Belly, Bok Choy & a Sous Vide Egg finished with Togarashi, Scallions and Nori
OG Pork Ramen$15.00
Our housemade Pork Broth takes over a day to make!
The seasoning in this broth automatically comes with spice and cannot be changed.
This broth is for all our loyal customers from our old Hall Road location. This broth is seasoned as close as we could get to the old broth.
This bowl comes with ramen noodles (you can substitute any), thinly sliced loin, two slices of our famous crispy pork belly, bok choy & a sous vide egg finished with Togarashi & garnished with Jalapeños, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro and a lime wedge.
143 N Main St

Mt Clemens MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
