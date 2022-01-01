New Age Noodles

Our housemade Pork Broth takes over a day to make!

The seasoning in this broth automatically comes with spice and cannot be changed.

This broth is for all our loyal customers from our old Hall Road location. This broth is seasoned as close as we could get to the old broth.

This bowl comes with ramen noodles (you can substitute any), thinly sliced loin, two slices of our famous crispy pork belly, bok choy & a sous vide egg finished with Togarashi & garnished with Jalapeños, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro and a lime wedge.

