Go
Consumer pic

Nittany Pub and Grille

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1208 Hall Ave

Sharon, PA 16146

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am

Location

1208 Hall Ave, Sharon PA 16146

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Lulu Beans Cafe

No reviews yet

We know eating right, on the go, can be hard these days and life isn’t slowing down, so we are going to rev it up! With a versatile menu and prompt service, our goal is to bring you a deliciously fresh, health-conscious menu. We want to get you where you need to go while feeling guilt-free along the way. We also want you happy, motivated and inspired everyday so we are going to keep it creative around here. So whether you need a boost of protein, caffeine or a bit of color to get you going, a relaxing cup of tea and smile to wind you down or just a funky, cool place to hang out, we are here for you!!

Corinthian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Street Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JAI ALAI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Nittany Pub and Grille

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston