Nittany Pub and Grille
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
1208 Hall Ave
Sharon, PA 16146
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Location
1208 Hall Ave, Sharon PA 16146
Nearby restaurants
Lulu Beans Cafe
We know eating right, on the go, can be hard these days and life isn’t slowing down, so we are going to rev it up! With a versatile menu and prompt service, our goal is to bring you a deliciously fresh, health-conscious menu. We want to get you where you need to go while feeling guilt-free along the way. We also want you happy, motivated and inspired everyday so we are going to keep it creative around here. So whether you need a boost of protein, caffeine or a bit of color to get you going, a relaxing cup of tea and smile to wind you down or just a funky, cool place to hang out, we are here for you!!
Corinthian
Come in and enjoy!
High Street Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
JAI ALAI
Come in and enjoy!