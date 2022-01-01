Go
A map showing the location of JJ's Bar & Grill - 18766 John J Williams HighwayView gallery

JJ's Bar & Grill - 18766 John J Williams Highway

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

18766 John J Williams Highway

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

18766 John J Williams Highway, Rehoboth Beach DE 19971

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy
orange star4.0 • 591
18385 Coastal Hwy Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Go Brit!
orange star4.5 • 1,492
18388 Coastal Hwy Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Hammy's Burgers & Shakes - Hammy's Rehoboth
orange starNo Reviews
19266 Coastal Hwy Unit 11 Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Atlantic Social
orange star3.9 • 495
19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Touch of Italy - Rehoboth - Touch of Italy - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
19724 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano - Casa Dileo south
orange starNo Reviews
37169 Rehoboth Ave Ext Unit 2 Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
orange star4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rehoboth Beach

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

JJ's Bar & Grill - 18766 John J Williams Highway

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston