Go
Toast

Ohayo Japanese Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI • STEAKS

1256 N High St • $$

Avg 4.3 (294 reviews)

Popular Items

Clear Soup$1.50
Side Fried Rice$3.50
Kids Hibachi Chicken$8.99
Hibachi Chicken$12.99
Dynamite Roll$12.95
Deep fried shrimp, cucumber, and cream cheese inside this deep fried roll. Topped with baked scallops, crab and spicy mayo with eel sauce and masago.
Crab Rangoon$6.00
deep fried dumplings with crab meat, onion, and cream cheese
California Roll$5.50
crab, cucumber, avocado.
Yum Yum
Hibachi New York Strip Steak$14.99
Side Noodles$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1256 N High St

Hillsboro OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ponderosa Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Holtfield Coffee Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grillers and Chillers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Royal Z Lanes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston