Okane's Kitchen

Online orders must be placed Wed-Sun for pickup the following Tues-Thurs. Come in anytime to pick up any items listed below as "Grab n Go" or the Daily Specials

4765 Highway N

Popular Items

Bacon Cheese Egg Muffins$16.00
one dozen
Garlic Bread$4.00
French bread topped with a buttery garlic spread. One order serves 3
BLTCA Salad$16.00
fresh greens with bacon, lettuce, tomato, sweet corn, and avocado with creamy lemon basil dressing
Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
Blend of Italian cheeses on top of buttered garlic French bread. One order serves 3
Chicken Enchi (3)$28.00
slow roasted chicken pulled and rolled in flour tortillas topped with homemade salsa Verde and melty cheeses with Mexican street corn
House Salad GF$8.25
House salad with blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, Italian cheeses, sliced red onion and grape tomatoes with a basil balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
side Grilled Chicken GF$6.50
8 ounces of seasoned grilled chicken breast
Overnight Oats/Brown Sugar$9.00
brown sugar, toasted pecans, cinnamon, oats, almond milk, chia seeds, milled flax
Fiesta Chicken (3)$28.00
seasoned pulled chicken with black beans, corn, creamy queso, and fire-roasted salsa over cilantro lime rice, topped with cheddar jack cheese
Chicken Parm (3)$30.00
chicken breast lightly breaded, topped with red sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese over your choice of rotini pasta with red sauce or seasoned zoodles
Location

4765 Highway N

Cottleville MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
