Go
Toast

Okie Dokies Smokehouse

Come on in and enjoy some Swannanoa Swine Dining

BBQ • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2375 US Hwy 70 • $

Avg 4.7 (905 reviews)

Popular Items

Little Combo$13.99
Chicken Littles Plate$11.99
Pork Plate$10.99
Sweet Tea$2.79
Kids Meal$6.49
Hushpuppies-10$2.99
Full Rack$24.99
Pork Sandwich$6.99
Fried Pickles$5.99
Hushpuppies- 20$5.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2375 US Hwy 70

Swannanoa NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bush Farmhouse

No reviews yet

The Bush Farmhouse plays hopscotch with South African flavors, cuisine and drink.
So what exactly is that? Well, like America, South Africa is a nation of immigrants. Europeans borrowed from, blended with local African cuisines, and vice versa. It’s glorious, flavorful cooking - made for lively tables, sharing and good cheer.

The Social - Asheville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hilltop Ice Cream Shop

No reviews yet

Homemade ice cream in the heart of Fairview, NC

Creekside Taphouse

No reviews yet

Asheville's Neighborhood Joint

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston