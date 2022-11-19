Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Barbeque

Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse 121 Biltmore Ave

review star

No reviews yet

121 Biltmore Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

Cocktails

Ukiah Oldie

$14.00

So Fresh and So Green

$16.00

Purple Rain

$13.00

Clobberin' Thyme

$15.00

Damn Fine

$17.00

The Hibiscus One

$12.00

Heat And Greet

$15.00

Shoulder Season

$14.00

Sex Panther

$14.00

Sensai Martini

$17.00

No Rhyne

$16.00

Objection Hearsay

$16.00

Long Island

$10.00

Im Still Standing

$13.00

Beer

DFT. Hi Wire Hazy IPA

$5.00

DFT. Wicked Weed Perniciuos IPA

$6.00

DFT. Noble Cider

$7.00

DFT. Sapporo Lager

$7.00

DFT Lazy Bird Brown

$7.00

DFT. Gingers Revenge

$8.00

DFT Boojum Passionfruit Guava Gose

$6.00

DFT French Broad Gateway Kolsch

$6.00

DFT Greenman Porter

$6.00

Asahi

$6.00

Echigo Stout

$16.00

Echigo Lager

$10.00

Orion Lager

$9.00

Lucky Cat Pilsner

$8.00

New Belgium Honey Orange Tripel Bottle

$8.00

Hi-Wire Old North Can

$5.00

DSSOLVR Terrors

$8.00

NB Fat Tire

$6.00

Buy the Kitchen A Round

$10.00

Sake

Bushido Ginjo

$9.00+

Soto Junmai Daiginjo

$17.00+

Tozai 'Snow Maiden Nigori

$11.00+

Pearls Of Simplicity Junmai Ginjo

$15.00+

Tentaka "Hawk in the Heavens' Tokubetsu Junmai 1800ml

$12.00+

Sword of the Sun Tokubetsu 720ml

$12.00+

Yuho Rhythem of the Century

$14.00+

Joto Yuzu Sake 500ml

$15.00+

BT Joto 'The One with the Clocks' 300ml

$49.00

BT Kikusui Perfect Snow 187ml

$19.00

BT Mio Sparkling 300ml

$26.00

Cherry Bouquet 300ml

$39.00

Funaguchi 187ml

$17.00

BT Soto Junmai 187ml

$15.00

BT Tozai 'Night Swim' 187ml

$16.00

Miyozakura 'Panda Cup'

$20.00

Dassai 45

$50.00

Wine

Robert Hall Cabernet

$12.00+

Chemistry Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Domaine Gayda Syrah Blend

$12.00+

Pais Viejo

$10.00+

Fitapeta Red Blend

$15.00+

Vino Rosso

$10.00+

BT Dupeuble Beujolais

$60.00

BT Machete

$101.00

BT Avignon Cotes du Rhone

$55.00

BT Juan Gil Jumilla

$78.00

BT Bedrock Zinfandel

$75.00

BT Neyers Left Bank Blend

$13.00+

BT Papillon

$99.00

BT K.C. Labs'

$69.00

Huglweine Gruner Veltliner

$13.00+

Mayu Pedro Ximenez

$10.00+

Chateau Bonnet Sauvingnon Blanc

$12.00+

Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$14.00+

Shaya Verdejo

$10.00+

Landmark Chardonnay

$13.00+

Zeppelin Riesling

$14.00+

BT Saumur Blanc

$52.00

BT Chardonnay Groth

$79.00

BT Vermentino Poggio Al Tesoro

$60.00

Barcino Cava Brut

$9.00+

Prosecco Rose Lamberti

$13.00+

BT Veuve Clicquot

$85.00

Anniversary GLS

Domaine Houchart

$12.00+

Bardolino 'Le Morette'

$11.00+

Saurus PN Rose

$10.00+

BT Goriska Rebula Orange

$15.00+

Stekar

$15.00+

BT Can Sumoi Xarel-lo

$72.00

BT Wonderwall Pinot Noir

$64.00

N/A Bev

Mocktail

$6.00

Hydration

$6.00

Stimulation

$6.00

Relaxation

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fever Tree Gingerale

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$4.00

Fever Tree Gingerbeer Bottle

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh OJ

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Devils Foot Gold Jacket

$4.00

Devils Foot Cherry Limeade

$4.00

Devils Foot Lemonade

$4.00

Ramune Lychee

$6.00

Ramune Melon

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cortado

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Hot Coco

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Flower

$4.00

Orange Sencha

$4.00

Tamayokucha

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Turmeric Antioxidant

$4.00

Alpine Berry

$4.00

Mountain Chai

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Vero Still

$2.00

Vero Sparkling

$2.00

Tap Water

Bev Tasting

$25 Bev Pairing

$25.00

$35 Bev Pair

$35.00

TM - Clobbering Thyme

TM - Bushido 2oz

TM- Landmark

TM-Hall

TM - Pinot Blanc

TM - Fitapreta

TM - Snow Maiden

Hot Box

Best Buds

$13.00

Pineapple Express

$13.00

Frogroni

$14.00

Brit Pop

$14.00

HB Sapporo DFT

$7.00

HB Catawba Zombie DFT

$6.00

HB Burial Surf Wax

$8.00

HB HiWire Old North

$5.00

HB Fat Tire

$6.00

HB Boojum Blonde

$7.00

HB DSSOLVER

$12.00

HB Ginger's Revenge

$8.00

BTG Bouchon

$9.00

BTG Povero

$8.00

BTG Mayu

$8.00

BTG Vera

$7.00

BTG Rose

$10.00

BTG Sparkling

$9.00

BTL Bouchon

$36.00

BTL Povero

$34.00

BTL Mayu

$34.00

BTL Vera

$32.00

BTL Rose

$38.00

BTL Sparkling

$34.00

HB Soto Junmai

$16.00

HB Tozai 'Night Swim'

$16.00

HB Miyozakura 'Panda Cup'

$24.00

HB Kikusui 'Perfect Snow'

$19.00

HB Kikusui 'Funaguchi'

$17.00

HB Suntory Toki 1oz

$7.00

HB Suntory Toki 2oz

$14.00

HB Nikka Pure Malt 1oz

$13.00

HB Nikka Pure Malt 2oz

$26.00

HB Nikka Coffey 1oz

$13.00

HB Nikka Coffey 2oz

$26.00

HB Tenjaku 1oz

$11.00

HB Tenjaku 2oz

$22.00

HB Kikori 1oz

$13.00

HB Kikori 2oz

$26.00

HB Broker's Gin

$8.00

HB Reyka Vodka

$8.00

HB Don Q Rum

$8.00

HB Ezra Brooks Bourbon

$8.00

HB Lunazul Blanco Tequila

HB Devil's Foot Soda

$4.00

HB Liquid Death

$4.00

Stu Food Tour

2 pc Baby Back Ribs

1 Pc Salmon

2 oz Bushido 'Way of the Warrior

Food Tour

$4.67

Plain Bao

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

