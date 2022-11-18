Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Okie Dokies Smokehouse

905 Reviews

$

2375 US Hwy 70

Swannanoa, NC 28778

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Plate
Chicken Littles Plate
Pork Sandwich

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hushpuppies- 20

$6.99

Brunswick Stew

8 oz Brunswick Stew

$4.99

16 oz Brunswick Stew

$7.99

Combos

Little Combo

$17.99

Big Combo

$21.99

Kids Meals

Kids Meal

$7.99

Plates

Pork Plate

$14.99

Beef Plate

$15.99

Chicken Plate

$14.99

Chicken Littles

Chicken Littles Basket

$10.99

Chicken Littles Plate

$14.99

Potato Plate

Potato Plate

$6.99

Red Wagon

Red Wagon

$11.99Out of stock

Ribs

Full Rack

$29.99

Half Rack

$19.99

Mini Rack

$14.99

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.99

Black-Eyed Peas

$3.99

Cheese Grits

$3.99

Collard Greens

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Hushpuppies-10

$3.99

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.99

New Potatoes

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Red Slaw

$3.99

White Slaw

$3.99

Chips

$1.00

Sundae

Sundae

$9.99

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$11.99

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Sweet

$0.79

Mild

$0.79

Vinegar

$0.79

Hot Sauce

$0.79

Ketchup

Butter

$0.79

Sour Cream

$0.79

Side Cheese

$0.79

Mayo

Habenero BBQ

$0.79

Sweet And Tangy BBQ

$0.79

Buffalo BBQ

$0.79

Tea & Lemonade

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 + 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer (Sweet Tea)

$2.99

Arnold Palmer (Unsweet Tea)

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Pibb

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Water

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Water

Water

Bottled Water

$1.79

Bulk Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.99+

Unsweet Tea

$2.99+

1/2 and 1/2 tea

$2.99+

Brownie

Brownie

$3.99

Brownie Bite

$0.99Out of stock

Big Ole Family Feast

Big Ole Pork

$49.99

Big Ole Beef

$55.98

Big Ole Chicken

$55.98

Family Feast

Family Feast Pork

$29.99

Family Feast Beef

$32.99

Family Feast Chicken

$32.99

1/2 Pints, Pints & Quarts Sides

Baked Beans

$4.99+

Black-Eyed Peas

$4.99+

Collard Greens

$4.99+

Cheese Grits

$4.99+

French Fries

$4.99+

Fried Okra

$4.99+

Mac-N-Cheese

$4.99+

New Potatoes

$4.99+

Potato Salad

$4.99+

Red Slaw

$4.99+

White Slaw

$4.99+

Sauce

$4.99+

1/2 Pints, Pints and Quarts Meat

Pork

$7.99+

Beef

$8.99+

Chicken

$8.49+

Bulk Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.99+

Unsweet Tea

$3.99+

1\2 & 1\2 Tea

$3.99+

Arnold Palmer (Sweet Tea)

$3.99+

Arnold Palmer (Unsweet Tea)

$3.99+

Lemonade

$3.99+

Set Ups

Plate,cup,plasticware

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy some Swannanoa Swine Dining

Website

Location

2375 US Hwy 70, Swannanoa, NC 28778

Directions

Gallery
Okie Dokies Smokehouse image
Okie Dokies Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South AVL - Sweeten Creek
orange starNo Reviews
1127 Sweeten Creek Road Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Buxton Hall Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
32 Banks Avenue Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse - 121 Biltmore Ave
orange starNo Reviews
121 Biltmore Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1 Page Ave. Ste. 150 Asheville, NC 28804
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 56
135 Coxe Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Little Pearl Asheville
orange starNo Reviews
15 Peaks Center Lane Unit 50 Asheville, NC 28805
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Swannanoa
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston