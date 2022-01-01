Old Stove Pub
A True Hamptons Classic
After and Extensive Restoration the Old Stove Pub Has Re-Opened Celebrating its 53rd Season.
Indoor and Outdoor Dining.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
3516 Montauk Hwy • $$$
Location
3516 Montauk Hwy
Sagaponack NY
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
