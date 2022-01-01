Go
Old Stove Pub

A True Hamptons Classic
After and Extensive Restoration the Old Stove Pub Has Re-Opened Celebrating its 53rd Season.
Indoor and Outdoor Dining.

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

3516 Montauk Hwy • $$$

Avg 3.4 (27 reviews)
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3516 Montauk Hwy

Sagaponack NY

Sunday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
