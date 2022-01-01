Armin & Judy
Ensconced in prime Bridgehampton, Armin & Judy is inspired by the Riviera locales of the Mediterranean, Basque coastal towns and country side road inns. We bake our own breads, make our own pizza, pastry, pasta and garden our own property. Please join our return with our subtle presence and service for our community in the Hamptons.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
1970 Montauk Hwy • $$$$
Location
1970 Montauk Hwy
Bridgehampton NY
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
