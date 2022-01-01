Go
Armin & Judy

Ensconced in prime Bridgehampton, Armin & Judy is inspired by the Riviera locales of the Mediterranean, Basque coastal towns and country side road inns. We bake our own breads, make our own pizza, pastry, pasta and garden our own property. Please join our return with our subtle presence and service for our community in the Hamptons.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1970 Montauk Hwy • $$$$

Avg 4.3 (53 reviews)

Popular Items

Queen Margherita$23.00
organic tomato sauce, mozzarella Lioni, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil
Pappardelle$34.00
Braised duck Ragú, porcini & pecorino cheese.
Hydro Bibb Lettuce$19.00
radish, dijon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$24.00
grilled chicken, romaine hearts, sourdough croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
Beet Salad$21.00
Roasted Golden beets, apple cider vinaigrette, apple, Roquefort, toasted almond
Seared Salmon$34.00
Pan seared Salmon with Peperonata (eggplant, zucchini, onion, peppers, basil)
East End Farmer$30.00
mozzarella, caramelized onions, spicy honey ricotta, Guanciale Salumeria Biellese
Fried Chicken$32.00
Burger$25.00
tomato, cheddar, red onion, house sauce
Pepperoni$28.00
organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, Pepperoni Salumeria Biellese
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Gift Cards
Corkage Fee
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1970 Montauk Hwy

Bridgehampton NY

Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
