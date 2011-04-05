Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Blue Parrot
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Fantastic Mexican Fare… A Hidden Gem! (In an Alley)… Family Friendly & a Local/Neighborhood Establishment!
Location
33A Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rita Cantina - 28 Maidstone Park Road
No Reviews
28 Maidstone Park Road East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurant
Amin and Judy - Bakery + Pizza Takeout
4.3 • 53
1970 Montauk Hwy Bridgehampton, NY 11932
View restaurant