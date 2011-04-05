Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Blue Parrot

review star

No reviews yet

33A Main St

East Hampton, NY 11937

Popular Items

Guacamole 8oz
Chicken Enchiladas
Crispy Cod Tacos

Starters & Salads

Calamari

$22.00Out of stock

Guacamole 16oz

$28.00

Fresh Avocado, White Onion, Lime, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño | gluten free, vegetarian

Guacamole 32oz

$56.00

Fresh Avocado, White Onion, Lime, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño | gluten free, vegetarian

Guacamole 8oz

$14.00

Fresh Avocado, White Onion, Lime, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño | gluten free, vegetarian

Heirloom Tomato & Avocado

$22.00

Cilantro Pesto, Sonoma Jack | gluten free, vegetarian

House-Made Salsa 16oz

$16.00

House-Made Salsa 32oz

$32.00

House-Made Salsa 8oz

$8.00

Made Fresh Daily | gluten free, vegetarian

Lobster Cobb

$32.00

Montauk Lobster, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Crisp Romaine, Jicama, Peppercorn Dressing | gluten free

Mexican Corn 16oz

$24.00

Grilled Corn (off the cob), Queso Fresco, Chipotle Mayo

Mexican Corn 32oz

$48.00

Grilled Corn (off the cob), Queso Fresco, Chipotle Mayo

Mexican Corn 8oz

$12.00

Grilled Corn (off the cob), Queso Fresco, Chipotle Mayo

Nacho Macho

$23.00

House-Made Tortilla Chips, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapeños | gluten free

Oaxaca Salad

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Tomatoes, Onion, Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado Dressing | gluten free, vegetarian

Tacos

* Three (3) LIKE Tacos per Order *

Chorizo Tacos

$22.00

* Three (3) LIKE Tacos per Order *

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$25.00

* Three (3) LIKE Tacos per Order *

Carne Asada Tacos

$27.00

* Three (3) LIKE Tacos per Order * / gluten free

Crispy Cod Tacos

$25.00

* Three (3) LIKE Tacos per Order *

Chicken Barbacoa Tacos

$23.00

Three Like Tacos per Order

Montauk Lobster Tacos

$38.00

Three Like Tacos per Order, with 6oz of Montauk Lobster

Veggie Tacos

$20.00

* Three (3) LIKE Tacos per Order *

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$23.00

* Three (3) LIKE Tacos per Order *

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$90.00Out of stock

* ONLY AVAILABLE Tues.-Thurs. between 4p-6p* Choose Five (5); 3-Like Tacos (excluding Lobster)... Served w/ chips & salsa

Burritos

Rolled Up in a Warm Flour Tortilla, Beans, Rice, Cilantro, Two Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Carne Asada Burrito

$27.00

Rolled Up in a warm Flour Tortilla, Beans, Rice, Salsa, Cilantro, 3 Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

L-C Chicken Burrito

$24.00

Rolled Up in a warm Flour Tortilla, Beans, Rice, Salsa, Cilantro, 3 Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Seasonal Veggie Burrito

$22.00

Rolled Up in a warm Flour Tortilla, Beans, Rice, Salsa, Cilantro, 3 Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo | vegetarian

Shrimp Burrito

$27.00

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$24.00

Fish Burrito

$27.00

Quesadilla

Two Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$25.00

Two Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken Barbacoa Quesadilla

$23.00

Two Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream

Season Veggie Quesadilla

$18.00

Two Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream | vegetarian

Shrimp Quesadilla

$27.00

Two Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$23.00

Lobster Quesadilla

$32.00

Fajitas

Served with a Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans... Warm Flour or Corn Tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$32.00Out of stock

Served with Rice and Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Carne Asada Fajitas

$34.00Out of stock

Served with Rice and Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$34.00Out of stock

Served with Rice and Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Montauk Lobster Fajitas

$38.00Out of stock

8oz Montauk Lobster, Served with Rice and Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Veggie Fajitas

$28.00Out of stock

Entrees

Cheese Enchiladas

$22.00

3 Rolled Tortillas, In a Ranchero Adovo Sauce, Served with Rice and Beans

Chicken Enchiladas

$24.00

3 Rolled Tortillas, In a Ranchero Adovo Sauce, Served with Rice and Beans with Shredded Chicken

BP Burger

$27.00Out of stock

Cromer’s Aged Angus Beef, 2 Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Chili Spiced Fries

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$24.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$20.00

4-Chicken Fingers, Served with Fries

Fish & Chips

$20.00

2-LG. Crispy Cod Fish Sticks, Served with Fries

Cheese Quesadilla+Rice & Beans

$20.00

Two Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream

SIDES/Add-Ons/EXTRAS

Add 1/2 Sliced Avocado

$6.00

Add Carne Asada

$16.00

Add Chicken

$10.00

Add Chorizo

$8.00

Add Guacamole

$6.00

Add Jalapeños

$2.00

Add Shrimp

$12.00

Black Beans

$10.00

Chili-Spiced Fries

$12.00

Extra Cheese

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$8.00

Plain Fries

$12.00

Refried Beans

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

To-Go N.A. Drinks

Voss Still

$6.00

Voss Sprklg

$6.00Out of stock

Sodas

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Can Sodas

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos-Grapefruit Soda

$6.00

Jarritos-Mandarin Soda

$6.00

Jarritos-Tamarind Soda

$6.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$12.00

Fried-Dough Pastry, dusted with Cinnamon Sugar

Mexican Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie, baked with Cinnamon & Cayenne Pepper

Tres Leches Cake

$12.00

“Three Milks”, Light Sponge Cake soaked in Sweet Milk Mixture

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fantastic Mexican Fare… A Hidden Gem! (In an Alley)… Family Friendly & a Local/Neighborhood Establishment!

Location

33A Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937

Directions

Gallery
Blue Parrot image
Blue Parrot image

