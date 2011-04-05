Rosie's imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Rosie's Amagansett

106 Reviews

$$

195 Main St

Amagansett, NY 11930

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Salad
Egg & Cheese Biscuit

BLunch Menu

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$12.00

Buttermilk Biscuit, Scrambled Farm Fresh Eggs, Cabot Cheddar Cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs, Queso Fresco, Re- Fried Beans, Salsa Roja & Tomato Rice

Avo Toast

$19.00

Sourdough, Spicy Zhoug, Pepitas, Radish

Salad

$17.00

Balsam Farms Salad Greens, Kholrabi, Carrots, Radish, Citrus Vinaigrette. Add on Avocado $3, Falafel $4, Hardboiled Egg - $3

OO Apple

$12.00

OO Banana

$12.00

OO Peanut

$12.00

BLT Chicken Sando

$18.00

***DONT MAKE***

===COURSELINE===

***FIRE MAINS***

Side Fries

$4.00

With Aioli & Ketchup

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Fried Egg

$3.00

Side Hardboil Egg

$3.00

Side Scrambled

$3.00

Side Falafel

$4.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Burger

$19.00

Side of Fried Chicken

$6.00

Black Forest Granola

$12.00

Dinner

Coppa Ham

$22.00

Thinly Sliced Smoked Coppa Ham, Parmesan Fritto

Fries

$10.00

Kenebec Potatoes, Parmesan

Balsam Salad

$19.00

Local Arugula from Balsam Farms, Pecorino, Black Truffle Vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$22.00

Marinated beets, shaved macadamia nuts, nashi pear, cilantro, rogue creamery smoked blue cheese

Risotto

$27.00

Risotto, Zucchini, Basil, Lemon

Chicken

$32.00

Hibachi Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Marmite Glaze, Pickled Onions, Seaweed Mustard, Butter Lettuces

Steak

$58.00

16 oz. Dry-Aged Ribeye, Beurre Rouge, French Fries, Salad

Burger

$28.00

8 oz. Happy Valley Farms Cheeseburger, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Served with Fries

Fish

$34.00

Striped Bass, Butter Beans, Sauce Verte, Shaved Fennel

Heirloom Tomatoes Toast

$22.00

Pasta Special

$24.00

Eggplant

$14.00

Shishito Peppers

$16.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$25.00

Cheese

===COURSELINE===

R.C. Smokey Blue

$6.00

C.G. Humbolt Fog

$6.00

N.Y. Mont. Cheddar

$6.00Out of stock

3 Cheese Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Dessert

Balsam Cantaloupe

$12.00

Cherries And Wht Choc

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are now serving Breakfast and Lunch 8am - 3pm Wednesday through Sunday.

Website

Location

195 Main St, Amagansett, NY 11930

Directions

Gallery
Rosie's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Best Pizza & Dive Bar
orange star4.2 • 114
2095 Montauk Hwy Amagansett, NY 11930
View restaurantnext
The Springs Tavern - Springs, East Hampton, NY
orange star4.5 • 11
15 Fort Pond Blvd East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
Blue Parrot
orange starNo Reviews
33A Main St East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
Rita Cantina - 28 Maidstone Park Road
orange starNo Reviews
28 Maidstone Park Road East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
Beach House Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
55 S Elmwood Ave. Montauk, NY 11954
View restaurantnext
Sen Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
23 main street Sag Harbor, NY 11963
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Amagansett

Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett
orange star4.5 • 2,863
4 Amagansett Square Drive Amagansett, NY 11930
View restaurantnext
Best Pizza & Dive Bar
orange star4.2 • 114
2095 Montauk Hwy Amagansett, NY 11930
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amagansett
East Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston