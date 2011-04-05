Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

The Waterfront

111 Main St

greenport, NY 11944

Order Again

Hats

Crabby Jerry's Mesh

$25.00

Crabby Jerry's Baseball Cap

$25.00

Pizza Hat

$25.00

White Pirate | Black Hat

$25.00

Navy/White Mesh Claudio's Hat

$25.00

Neon Green Claudios

$25.00

Neon Pink Claudio's

$25.00

Neon Blue Claudio's

$25.00

Black Pirate | Black

$25.00

Sex, Jugs Hat

$25.00

Dark Grey Claudio's Map | Pirate

$30.00

Black Pirate Full Back

$25.00

Short Sleeve Shirts

Small - Parlay or Partay

$25.00

Medium - Parlay or Partay

$25.00

Large - Parlay or Partay

$25.00

XL - Parlay or Partay

$25.00

2XL - Parlay or Partay

$25.00

3XL - Parlay or Partay

$25.00

Small - CJ Got Crabs?

$25.00

Medium - CJ Got Crabs?

$25.00

Large - CJ Got Crabs?

$25.00

XL - CJ Got Crabs?

$25.00

2XL - CJ Got Crabs?

$25.00

3XL - CJ Got Crabs?

$25.00

Small - Black Pirate

$25.00

Medium - Black Pirate

$25.00

Large - Black Pirate

$25.00

XL - Black Pirate

$25.00

2XL - Black Pirate

$25.00

3XL - Black Pirate

$25.00

Small- Grey Rum

$25.00

Medium- Grey Rum

$25.00

Large - Grey Rum

$25.00

XL - Grey Rum

$25.00

2XL - Grey Rum

$25.00

3XL - Grey Rum

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirts

Small - Black LS

$30.00Out of stock

Medium - Black LS

$30.00

Large - Black LS

$30.00

XL - Black LS

$30.00

2XL - Black LS

$30.00

3XL - Black LS

$30.00

Small - White LS

$30.00

Medium - White LS

$30.00Out of stock

Large - White LS

$30.00Out of stock

XL - White LS

$30.00

2XL - White LS

$30.00

3 XL - White LS

$30.00

Hoodies

Medium - Navy Pirate Hoodie

$50.00

Large - Navy Pirate Hoodie

$50.00

XL - Navy Pirate Hoodie

$50.00

2XL - Navy Pirate Hoodie

$50.00

3XL - Navy Pirate Hoodie

$50.00

Small- White Claudio's Hoodie

$50.00

Medium - White Claudio's Hoodie

$50.00

Large - White Claudio's Hoodie

$50.00

XL - White Claudio's Hoodie

$50.00

2XL - White Claudio's Hoodie

$50.00

3XL - White Claudio's Hoodie

$50.00

Medium - Black Crabby Jerry's Hoodie

$50.00

Large - Black Crabby Jerry's Hoodie

$50.00

XL - Black Crabby Jerry's Hoodie

$50.00

2XL - Black Crabby Jerry's Hoodie

$50.00

3XL - Black Crabby Jerry's Hoodie

$50.00

Koozies

Single Koozie

$5.00

3 for 10 Koozie

$10.00

Zip Up

Medium - Black Zip UP

$60.00

Large - Black Zip UP

$60.00

XL - Black Zip UP

$60.00

2XL- Black Zip UP

$60.00

3XL - Black Zip UP

$60.00

Mug

Claudio's Mug

$15.00

Pen

Lobster Pen

$3.00

FOOD STAND

FS New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

FS Lobster Corn Bisque

$14.00

FS Lobster Slider

$16.00

FS Add Baked Clam

$5.00

FS North Fork Potato Chips

$3.00

FS Bottle Water

$3.00

FS High Noon Pineapple

$9.00

FS DRAFT GSB

$8.00

FS DRAFT Shelter Island

$8.00

FS DRAFT Greenport Leaf Pile

$8.00

FS Gatorade

$5.00

FS Soda

$3.00

Hornitos

Hornitos Paloma

$16.00

Hornitos Margarita

$16.00

Hornitos SHOT

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK! Outside Dining & Fun ON THE WATER!!

Location

111 Main St, greenport, NY 11944

Directions

