Crabby Jerrys
111 Main St
Greenport, NY 11944
Appetizers
Chips, Guacamole, Salsa
Claudio's Baked Clams
Chopped Clams, Mushrooms, Bacon, Peppers
Crispy Calamari
Garlic Aioli & Marinara
Mahi Tacos
Mahi Mahi, Pickled Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Spicy Mayo
Chicken Taco
Mahi Mahi, Pickled Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Spicy Mayo
Chicken Quesadilla
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Red Pepper, Onions, Mexican Cheese Blend, Flour Tortilla, Sour Cream & Salsa
Just Cheese Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Seasoned Grilled Shrimp, Red Pepper, Onions, Mexican Cheese Blend, Flour Tortilla, Sour Cream & Salsa
Chicken Wings
Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery Sticks
Mozzarella sticks
Adult Chicken Fingers And Fries
Coconut Shrimp
Jumbo Pretzel
Lobster Quesadilla
Butternut Squash !
Gumbo.
Cup New England Clam Chowder
Pint New England Calm Chowder
Quart New England Clam Chowder
Pretzel Bites
Adult Grilled Cheese
Crab Cake App (1)
Two Crab Cakes, Remoulade
Salad
L J Farmer's Market Salad
Mixed Greens, Shaved Vegetables, Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette
Classic Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Shredded Carrots, Caesar Dressing
California Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Corn Tortilla, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Paillard Salad
Grilled Chicken, Arugula, Tomatoes, Corn, Green Beans, Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette
Chilled Lobster Cobb Salad
Chilled Plain Lobster, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Hardboiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumble
Tuna Nic
Portobello Caprese
Autumn Salad
Denise Salad
Sandwiches
Lobster Roll
Lobster, Red Onion, Celery, Mayo, Served with Potato Chips, Coleslaw
Crispy Clam Roll
Fried Clam Strips, Tartar Sauce, Potato Roll, Served with Potato Chips, Pickles & Coleslaw
Mahi Mahi Wrap
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Caesar Salad in Flour Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Local Fried Flounder Sandwich
Fried Fluke, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Potato Chips, Coleslaw
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Coleslaw, Lettuce, Honey Mustard
Crabby's Smash Burger
6oz Patty, LTOP, Perry's Sauce, French Fries, Coleslaw
Beyond Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Perry's Sauce
Twin Hebrew National Dogs
Two All Beef Franks & Fries
Fig grilled cheese
Soft Shell Crab
Shrimp PoBoy
Crabcake Sandwich
Maryland Crabcake, Lettuce, Remoulade & Brioche Bun
Mac 'N' Cheese Burger
Roasted Veggie Wrap
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sammy
Yummy Steak Sandwich
Fry Shack
Popcorn Shrimp Entree
Golden Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce & Tartar Sauce
Clam Strips Entree
Golden Fried Clam Strips, Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
North Fork Seafood Platter
Golden Fried Flounder, Popcorn Shrimp, Clam Strips, Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce & Tartar Sauce
Local Fish & Chips
Local Golden Fried Fish, Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
Jumbo Shrimp
Golden Fried Panko Crusted Jumbo Shrimp (4) , Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce & Tartar Sauce
Fried Scalloooops
Steamed
Salmon Platter
Steamed Snow Crab Legs
Two Clusters Snow Crab Legs, Corn on the Cob, Coleslaw, Lemon, Drawn Butter & Dinner Roll
Steamed Platter
Snow Crab Legs, Mussels & Shrimp, Corn on the Cob, Coleslaw, Lemon & Drawn Butter
Steamed Mussels (White)
White Wine Broth, Garlic Bread
Steamed Mussels (Red)
Marinara Sauce, Garlic Bread
Lobster Bash!!!
Steamed Little Neck Clams
Whole Steamed Lobster in the Rough
Surf N Turf
Two Lobster Tail Platter
Long Island Steamers
Garlic White Wine Broth, Drawn Butter
Sides
Kids
Raw & Chilled
Desserts
Boat Delivery
Brunch
Sailor's Platter
French Toast
Pancakes
Waffles
Avocado Toast
Grilled Cheese Heaven
Classic Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Quesadilla
Lobster Quesadilla
Breakfast Club
SOFO Omelet
Classic Omelet
Western Omelet
Egg Platter
Chicken & Waffles
Muffin
Fruit Cup
Cotton Candy
Juice
Hot Chocolate
Kids French Toast Sticks
Kids Waffles
Kids Plain Cakes
Kids Chocolate Cakes
Kids Egg Platter
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Iced Coffee
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Brunch Sides
Cocktail
Crabby's Cocktail
FRZ Crabby Colada
Frozen Colada, Coconut Rum, Banana Liqueur, Grenadine, Pineapple & Orange Juice, Dark Rum Floater
FRZ Strawberry Daiquiri
FRZ Froze
FRZ Mudslide
Blue Crush
Dockside Lemonade
Ketel One Cucumber Mint, St. Germaine, Lemonade, Mint
Spicy Margarita
Gin & Juice
Green Tea
Mezcal Paloma
Rum Punch
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Oyster Shooter (1)
Oyster Shooter (3)
The Hannah
The Evan
JELLO SHOT!!!!
Hot Bourbon Cider
Special Shot
FRZ Sale!
Dockside Lemonade for 2
Berry Tequila Cooler for 2
Greenport Leprechaun for 2
Havana Punch Out for 2
Mudslide for 2
Strawberry Margarita for 2
Watermelon Daiquiri for 2
Claudio's Colada for 2
Dockside Lemonade for 4
Berry Tequila Cooler for 4
Greenport Leprechaun for 4
Havana Punch Out for 4
Draft Beer
Canned Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Corona
Heineken
Heineken 00 N/A
Non- Alcoholic
Michelob Ultra
Shelter Island
BBucket
Can Sale!
Allagash White Bucket
Bud Light Bucket
Budweiser Bucket
Coors Light Bucket
Corona Bucket
Greenport Nectar IPA Bucket
Heineken Bucket
Heineken Zero (NA) Bucket
Michelob Ultra Bucket
Pacifico Bucket
Shelter Island IPA Bucket
Montauk Watermelon Bucket
Mixed Bucket
Hard Seltzer / Canned Cocktails
High Noon Pineapple
Onda Sparkling Tequila
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry Bucket
High Noon Watermelon Vodka Sun Sip Bucket
Bud Light Strawberry Seltzer Bucket
Greenhook Ginsmith Gin & Tonic Can Bucket
Novo Fogo Sparkling Mango Caipirinha Can Bucket
Bacardi Limon & Lemonade Bucket
Canned Wines
Scarpetta Prosecco
'Frico' IGT, Scarpetta, Veneto, Italy
Pinot Project Pinot Grigio
Tiamo, Alto Adige, USA
Bridge Lane Sauvignon Blanc
Butter Chardonnay
Maris Rose
Languedoc-Roussillon, France
Merf Cabernet Sauvignon
Merf Wines, Columbia Valley, WA USA, 2016
Rose Bucket
Wine Sale!
Frizzante Scarpetta Sparkling 6Pack
Pinot Grigio D.O.C Alto Adige 6Pack
Chardonnay Bernard Griffen Columbia Valley 6Pack
Rosé Bridge Lane North Fork 6Pack
Rosé Château Maris D.O.C 6Pack
Cabernet Sauvignon Merf Wines Columbia Valley 6Pack
Pinto Noir Underwood Wines Oregon 6Pack
Mixed Bucket (Wine)
Crabbys Bottles
SPEED
Bottle Wine
Prosecco Rustico' Nino Franco Veneto Italy NV
Brut Yellow Label Veuve Clicquot Reims France NV
Brut Rosé Croteaux Vineyards NF USA '17
Sauvignon Blanc villa Chiopris Venezia Italy '18
Sancerre Vielle Vignes Domain Pastou Loire France '18
Rosé Bridge Lane Wines NF USA '18
Whispering Angel Chateau d'Escians Côtes de Provence France '17
Rosé Elegance de Bertrands Provence France '18
Chardonnay Yellow Crown Onabay Vineyards NF USA '18
Chablis 1er Cru Mont de Milieu Domain Pinson Burgundy France '18
Semi-Dry Riesling Paumanok Vineyards NF USA '18
Cabernet Sauvignon The Huntsman Columbia Valley USA '17
Tempranillo Finca Torremilanos Rioja Spain '18
Dos Aguas Red Macari Vineyards NF USA '14
Sangiovese Il Ghizzano Tenuta di Ghizzono Toscana Italy '17
Bottle of Wine
Prosecco, La Marca, Trevigiana
Sancerre, Paul Et Jean Pastou
Sauvignon Blanc, Emmolo Wines
Pinot Grigio, Abbazia di Novacella
Summer in a Bottle, Wolffer, NF
Whispering Angel, Chateau d'Esclans
Merlot, Bedell Cellars, NF
Pinot Noir, Dusol Wines
Cabernet Franc, Channing Daughters, NF
Hoodies
T Shirts
Hats
Ice
Jeannie Hug
Food
Canned Drinks
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Open for Dine-In, Take-Out and Dock Side Pickup Mon, Tues, Thursday 11:30 AM - 4:00 PM; Friday & Saturday 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM; Sunday 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM; Closed on Wednesday
111 Main St, Greenport, NY 11944