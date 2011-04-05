Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Crabby Jerrys

review star

No reviews yet

111 Main St

Greenport, NY 11944

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips, Guacamole, Salsa

Chips, Guacamole, Salsa

$16.00
Claudio's Baked Clams

Claudio's Baked Clams

$17.00

Chopped Clams, Mushrooms, Bacon, Peppers

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$20.00

Garlic Aioli & Marinara

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$19.00

Mahi Mahi, Pickled Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Spicy Mayo

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$17.00

Mahi Mahi, Pickled Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Spicy Mayo

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Red Pepper, Onions, Mexican Cheese Blend, Flour Tortilla, Sour Cream & Salsa

Just Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00
Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Seasoned Grilled Shrimp, Red Pepper, Onions, Mexican Cheese Blend, Flour Tortilla, Sour Cream & Salsa

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery Sticks

Mozzarella sticks

$14.00

Adult Chicken Fingers And Fries

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$15.00

Lobster Quesadilla

$38.00

Butternut Squash !

$12.00

Gumbo.

$14.00
Cup New England Clam Chowder

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

Pint New England Calm Chowder

$19.00

Quart New England Clam Chowder

$34.00Out of stock

Pretzel Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Adult Grilled Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Crab Cake App (1)

$10.00Out of stock

Two Crab Cakes, Remoulade

Salad

L J Farmer's Market Salad

L J Farmer's Market Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Shaved Vegetables, Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$17.00

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Shredded Carrots, Caesar Dressing

California Caesar

California Caesar

$24.00

Chopped Romaine, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Corn Tortilla, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Paillard Salad

Chicken Paillard Salad

$24.00

Grilled Chicken, Arugula, Tomatoes, Corn, Green Beans, Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette

Chilled Lobster Cobb Salad

Chilled Lobster Cobb Salad

$42.00

Chilled Plain Lobster, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Hardboiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumble

Tuna Nic

$36.00

Portobello Caprese

$21.00

Autumn Salad

$21.00

Denise Salad

$24.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Lobster, Red Onion, Celery, Mayo, Served with Potato Chips, Coleslaw

Crispy Clam Roll

Crispy Clam Roll

$15.00

Fried Clam Strips, Tartar Sauce, Potato Roll, Served with Potato Chips, Pickles & Coleslaw

Mahi Mahi Wrap

$20.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi, Caesar Salad in Flour Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00
Local Fried Flounder Sandwich

Local Fried Flounder Sandwich

$25.00

Fried Fluke, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Potato Chips, Coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Coleslaw, Lettuce, Honey Mustard

Crabby's Smash Burger

Crabby's Smash Burger

$19.00

6oz Patty, LTOP, Perry's Sauce, French Fries, Coleslaw

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Perry's Sauce

Twin Hebrew National Dogs

$15.00

Two All Beef Franks & Fries

Fig grilled cheese

$17.00

Soft Shell Crab

$24.00Out of stock

Shrimp PoBoy

$19.00Out of stock

Crabcake Sandwich

$32.00

Maryland Crabcake, Lettuce, Remoulade & Brioche Bun

Mac 'N' Cheese Burger

$25.00Out of stock

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sammy

$23.00

Yummy Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Fry Shack

Popcorn Shrimp Entree

Popcorn Shrimp Entree

$17.00

Golden Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce & Tartar Sauce

Clam Strips Entree

Clam Strips Entree

$16.00

Golden Fried Clam Strips, Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce

North Fork Seafood Platter

North Fork Seafood Platter

$33.00

Golden Fried Flounder, Popcorn Shrimp, Clam Strips, Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce & Tartar Sauce

Local Fish & Chips

Local Fish & Chips

$25.00

Local Golden Fried Fish, Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$26.00Out of stock

Golden Fried Panko Crusted Jumbo Shrimp (4) , Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce & Tartar Sauce

Fried Scalloooops

$23.00Out of stock

Steamed

Salmon Platter

$26.00
Steamed Snow Crab Legs

Steamed Snow Crab Legs

$52.00

Two Clusters Snow Crab Legs, Corn on the Cob, Coleslaw, Lemon, Drawn Butter & Dinner Roll

Steamed Platter

Steamed Platter

$45.00

Snow Crab Legs, Mussels & Shrimp, Corn on the Cob, Coleslaw, Lemon & Drawn Butter

Steamed Mussels (White)

Steamed Mussels (White)

$19.00Out of stock

White Wine Broth, Garlic Bread

Steamed Mussels (Red)

$19.00Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, Garlic Bread

Lobster Bash!!!

$150.00

Steamed Little Neck Clams

$24.00

Whole Steamed Lobster in the Rough

$72.00

Surf N Turf

$80.00Out of stock

Two Lobster Tail Platter

$65.00
Long Island Steamers

Long Island Steamers

$27.00

Garlic White Wine Broth, Drawn Butter

Sides

Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$7.00

Large French Fries

$10.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00Out of stock
Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$5.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Extra Side Guacamole

$6.00

Extra Side Salsa

$3.00

Cup of Lobster Salad

$27.00

Side local broiled fish

$11.00

Bag O Chips

$3.00

Kids

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$14.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp and Fries

$14.00
Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$14.00
Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$14.00
Kids Pasta & Butter

Kids Pasta & Butter

$14.00

Kids Pasta & Marinara

$14.00
Kids Mac n’ Cheese

Kids Mac n’ Cheese

$14.00

Raw & Chilled

1/2 Dozen Clams

1/2 Dozen Clams

$15.00
Dozen Clams

Dozen Clams

$26.00
1/2 Dozen Oysters

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$19.00
Dozen Oysters

Dozen Oysters

$37.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Desserts

Reg Cookie

$3.00

Cotton Candy

$6.00

Apple

$2.00

Gluten-free Brownie

$3.00

Ice Cream Pint

$4.00

Snack Bars

$4.00

Muffin

$6.00

Smores cookie

$5.00

M&m cookie

$5.00

Banana bread

$7.00

Pies

$12.00

Halloween Cookie

$3.00

Boat Delivery

Boat Delivery Base

$200.00

Boat Lobster Cobb

$125.00

Boat Tuna Nicoise

$100.00

Boat Baked Clams

$33.00

Boat Chicken Wings

$25.00

Boat Chicken Caesar Wrap

$45.00

Boat Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$57.00

Brunch

Sailor's Platter

$18.00

French Toast

$15.00

Pancakes

$13.00

Waffles

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Grilled Cheese Heaven

$17.00

Classic Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.00

Lobster Quesadilla

$29.00

Breakfast Club

$17.00Out of stock

SOFO Omelet

$15.00

Classic Omelet

$13.00

Western Omelet

$13.00

Egg Platter

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00Out of stock

Muffin

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Cotton Candy

$6.00

Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kids French Toast Sticks

$6.00

Kids Waffles

$5.00

Kids Plain Cakes

$6.00

Kids Chocolate Cakes

$5.00

Kids Egg Platter

$7.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Brunch Sides

One Egg

$3.00

Two Eggs

$6.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Side Hash Browns

$5.00

Side Avocado

$6.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Side Sausage Links (3)

$4.00

Cocktail

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bay Breeze

$14.00

Dark & Stormy

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Honey Deuce

$16.00

Crabby's Cocktail

FRZ Crabby Colada

$16.00

Frozen Colada, Coconut Rum, Banana Liqueur, Grenadine, Pineapple & Orange Juice, Dark Rum Floater

FRZ Strawberry Daiquiri

$16.00

FRZ Froze

$17.00

FRZ Mudslide

$16.00

Blue Crush

$18.00

Dockside Lemonade

$16.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint, St. Germaine, Lemonade, Mint

Spicy Margarita

$16.00

Gin & Juice

$16.00

Green Tea

$16.00

Mezcal Paloma

$16.00

Rum Punch

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Coconut Rum, Banana Liqueur, Grenadine, Pineapple & Orange Juice, Dark Rum Floater

Mimosa

$14.00

Oyster Shooter (1)

$15.00

Oyster Shooter (3)

$18.00

The Hannah

$16.00

The Evan

$16.00

JELLO SHOT!!!!

$5.00

Hot Bourbon Cider

$10.00

Special Shot

$5.00

FRZ Sale!

$7.00

Dockside Lemonade for 2

$24.00

Berry Tequila Cooler for 2

$24.00

Greenport Leprechaun for 2

$24.00

Havana Punch Out for 2

$24.00

Mudslide for 2

$26.00

Strawberry Margarita for 2

$26.00

Watermelon Daiquiri for 2

$26.00

Claudio's Colada for 2

$26.00

Dockside Lemonade for 4

$48.00

Berry Tequila Cooler for 4

$48.00

Greenport Leprechaun for 4

$48.00

Havana Punch Out for 4

$48.00

Draft Beer

DFT Allagash White

$5.00

DFT Blue Point Toasted

$8.00

DFT Claudio's Lager

$8.00

DFT Miller Lite

$7.00

DFT Montauk Wave Chaser

$8.00

DFT Pacifico

$8.00

DFT Octoberfest

$8.00

DFT Stella

$8.00

DFT Leaf Pile

$8.00

DFT Shelter

$8.00

DFT Brooklyn Pumpkin

$8.00

DFT Austin East Cider

$8.00

DFT Sale!

$7.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$7.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$7.00
Corona

Corona

$7.00
Heineken

Heineken

$7.00
Heineken 00 N/A

Heineken 00 N/A

$7.00

Non- Alcoholic

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Shelter Island

$8.00

BBucket

$30.00

Can Sale!

$6.00

Allagash White Bucket

$36.00

Bud Light Bucket

$34.00

Budweiser Bucket

$34.00

Coors Light Bucket

$34.00

Corona Bucket

$39.00

Greenport Nectar IPA Bucket

$74.00

Heineken Bucket

$39.00

Heineken Zero (NA) Bucket

$34.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$39.00

Pacifico Bucket

$39.00

Shelter Island IPA Bucket

$45.00

Montauk Watermelon Bucket

$36.00

Mixed Bucket

$32.00

Hard Seltzer / Canned Cocktails

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

Onda Sparkling Tequila

$11.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$8.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry Bucket

$28.00

High Noon Watermelon Vodka Sun Sip Bucket

$45.00

Bud Light Strawberry Seltzer Bucket

$28.00

Greenhook Ginsmith Gin & Tonic Can Bucket

$52.00

Novo Fogo Sparkling Mango Caipirinha Can Bucket

$42.00

Bacardi Limon & Lemonade Bucket

$45.00

Canned Wines

Scarpetta Prosecco

Scarpetta Prosecco

$14.00

'Frico' IGT, Scarpetta, Veneto, Italy

Pinot Project Pinot Grigio

Pinot Project Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Tiamo, Alto Adige, USA

Bridge Lane Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Butter Chardonnay

$14.00
Maris Rose

Maris Rose

$14.00

Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Merf Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Merf Wines, Columbia Valley, WA USA, 2016

Rose Bucket

$55.00

Wine Sale!

$12.00

Frizzante Scarpetta Sparkling 6Pack

$74.00

Pinot Grigio D.O.C Alto Adige 6Pack

$70.00

Chardonnay Bernard Griffen Columbia Valley 6Pack

$89.00

Rosé Bridge Lane North Fork 6Pack

$89.00

Rosé Château Maris D.O.C 6Pack

$82.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Merf Wines Columbia Valley 6Pack

$85.00

Pinto Noir Underwood Wines Oregon 6Pack

$89.00

Mixed Bucket (Wine)

$32.00

Crabbys Bottles

Veuve Cliquot Sparkling

$105.00

La Marca Sparkling

$55.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$55.00

Hampton Water Rose

$58.00

Summer In A Bottle Rose

$60.00

Pinot Noir Dusoil Red

$56.00

Bedell Merlot

$60.00

Cab Franc

$70.00

Onabay Chardonnay

$50.00

Coffeepot Rose

$42.00

Emmolo Sav Blanc

$65.00

SPEED

FRZ Strawberry Daiquiri

$16.00

FRZ Mudslide

$16.00

FRZ Crabby Colada

$16.00

Frozen Colada, Coconut Rum, Banana Liqueur, Grenadine, Pineapple & Orange Juice, Dark Rum Floater

Bottle Wine

Prosecco Rustico' Nino Franco Veneto Italy NV

$49.00

Brut Yellow Label Veuve Clicquot Reims France NV

$110.00

Brut Rosé Croteaux Vineyards NF USA '17

$39.00

Sauvignon Blanc villa Chiopris Venezia Italy '18

$40.00

Sancerre Vielle Vignes Domain Pastou Loire France '18

$54.00

Rosé Bridge Lane Wines NF USA '18

$42.00

Whispering Angel Chateau d'Escians Côtes de Provence France '17

$55.00

Rosé Elegance de Bertrands Provence France '18

$49.00

Chardonnay Yellow Crown Onabay Vineyards NF USA '18

$39.00

Chablis 1er Cru Mont de Milieu Domain Pinson Burgundy France '18

$89.00

Semi-Dry Riesling Paumanok Vineyards NF USA '18

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon The Huntsman Columbia Valley USA '17

$49.00

Tempranillo Finca Torremilanos Rioja Spain '18

$32.00

Dos Aguas Red Macari Vineyards NF USA '14

$48.00

Sangiovese Il Ghizzano Tenuta di Ghizzono Toscana Italy '17

$35.00

Bottle of Wine

Liter Bottles

Prosecco, La Marca, Trevigiana

$45.00

Sancerre, Paul Et Jean Pastou

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Emmolo Wines

$60.00

Pinot Grigio, Abbazia di Novacella

$60.00

Summer in a Bottle, Wolffer, NF

$60.00

Whispering Angel, Chateau d'Esclans

$55.00

Merlot, Bedell Cellars, NF

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Dusol Wines

$58.00

Cabernet Franc, Channing Daughters, NF

$70.00

Hoodies

Medium Crabby Sweatshirt

$55.00

Large Crabby Sweatshirt

$55.00

XL Crabby Sweatshirt

$55.00

2XL Crabby Sweatshirt

$55.00

3XL Crabby Sweatshirt

$55.00

T Shirts

Medium - Got Crabs

$20.00

Large - Got Crabs

$20.00

XL - Got Crabs

$20.00

2XL - Got Crabs

$20.00

3XL- Got Crabs

$20.00

Hats

Crabby Hat

$25.00

Koozies

Single Koozie

$5.00

3 for 10 Koozie

$10.00

Ice

Bag

$10.00

Jeannie Hug

Jeannie Hug

Food

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Clam Strips

$8.00

Baked Clams

$16.00

Claudio's Clam Chowder

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Fries

$5.00

Chips

$3.00

Cookie

$3.75

Brownie

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Canned Drinks

Canned soda

$3.00

Canned Water

$4.00

Beer Montauk Watermelon

$8.00

Beer Greenport Summer

$8.00

Beer Shelter Island IPA

$8.00

Beer Bud Light

$6.00

Wine Chardonnay

$14.00

Wine Rose

$13.00

Wine Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Wine Frizzante Sparking

$14.00

High Noon Vodka Seltzer

$8.00

FOOD STAND

Banana Bread

$7.00

Cupcake

$4.00

Cookie

$3.00

Cotton Candy

$5.00

Brownie

$3.00

GF Brownie

$3.00

Slice Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Halloween Cookie

$5.00

Pie

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for Dine-In, Take-Out and Dock Side Pickup Mon, Tues, Thursday 11:30 AM - 4:00 PM; Friday & Saturday 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM; Sunday 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM; Closed on Wednesday

Location

111 Main St, Greenport, NY 11944

Directions

