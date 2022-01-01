One Line Coffee
Now order for PICK-UP/TAKE-OUT at our Short North location. Choose times for pick-up between 7:30 AM and 6:45 PM daily (8:30 AM on Weekends and 7:45 pm on Fridays/Saturdays).
Order and pay on-line and choose from a select menu of coffee, tea, specialty drinks, pastries and snack offerings.
Orders of $10 or less can be ordered for pick-up in as little as 15 minutes (orders greater than $10 require a greater advance time).
Orders placed on this web site must be be picked up at the Short North Store. There is a TAKE-OUT/PICK-UP Station inside the front door.
__________________________________________________________________
If your business or social group meets in the Columbus Short North Area, our Coffee To Go Program is easy, affordable and designed to impress! Call our store at 614-564-9852 to place your order direct or use this on-line Web Store option.
745 N High St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
745 N High St
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Short North Pint House
Come in and enjoy!
DeVine On High
Now we Happily serve Breakfast- Brunch-Lunch & Dine , Come in and enjoy!
Bodega
Come on in and enjoy!
Arch City Tavern
Located in the thriving Short North Arts District, Arch City Tavern offers a glimpse into the magnificent history of Columbus, serving up fresh, locally-sourced gourmet food and craft beer in a casual setting of exposed brick and finished wood. Our neighborhood guests and friendly staff offer a relaxed, upscale atmosphere beneath a twenty foot pencil mural of Old Columbus and her famous Arches. Our popular local cocktails and diverse American menu promise to give you an authentic taste of Columbus.