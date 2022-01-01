One Line Coffee

Go
Now order for PICK-UP/TAKE-OUT at our Short North location. Choose times for pick-up between 7:30 AM and 6:45 PM daily (8:30 AM on Weekends and 7:45 pm on Fridays/Saturdays).
Order and pay on-line and choose from a select menu of coffee, tea, specialty drinks, pastries and snack offerings.
Orders of $10 or less can be ordered for pick-up in as little as 15 minutes (orders greater than $10 require a greater advance time).
Orders placed on this web site must be be picked up at the Short North Store. There is a TAKE-OUT/PICK-UP Station inside the front door.
If your business or social group meets in the Columbus Short North Area, our Coffee To Go Program is easy, affordable and designed to impress! Call our store at 614-564-9852 to place your order direct or use this on-line Web Store option.

Latte (16 oz)$4.45
A milky beverage showcasing the flavor of espresso and perfectly textured milk.
Honey Latte (12 oz)$4.60
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), buckwheat honey, rose, and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
Americano (8 oz)$2.50
Espresso diluted with hot water to resemble a drip coffee.
Iced Latte (16 oz)$4.25
Our Method Espresso and Hartzler milk shaken and poured over ice. Syrups available!
Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)$5.40
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
Milligan's Maple Latte (12 oz)$4.70
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
Honey Latte (16 oz)$5.30
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), buckwheat honey, rose, and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
House Coffee (12 or 16 oz)
Colombia El Progreso : Medium Roast. Caturra and Bourbon varieties. Farmed by Rodrigo Sanchez in Huila, Colombia. Our most popular and consistent coffee ever!
Toddy Cold Brew (16 or 24 oz)
Classic cold brew, made with our medium-roast Colombia El Progreso. Great black, or takes cream and sugar beautifully!
Iced Honey Latte (16 oz)$5.10
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), buckwheat honey, rose, and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
745 N High St

Columbus OH

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
