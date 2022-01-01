Go
On The Kirb

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5004 Kirby Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (1155 reviews)

Popular Items

Imposter Burger$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
The Kirb Burger$15.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
Add cheese for $1
Chicken Club Wrap$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
Houston Cowboy Burger$17.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5004 Kirby Dr

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
