Picnik

Naomi Seifter (Picnik | Founder) opened our first Picnik location in Austin, TX in 2013 out of a 150 sq. ft. food trailer. Her mission was to create a restaurant that showed her guests that eating better-for-you foods can be a fun, exciting and flavorful experience. She was motivated to open Picnik because accessibility to readily available gluten-free options was nearly impossible to come by and she wanted to “shift the paradigm of food everywhere.” Her menu was focused on better-for-you comfort foods, paleo-inspired recipes and her specialty butter coffee menu. Due to the positive response of the local community, she opened the Burnet Rd. restaurant location in 2016 as a farm-to-table concept with offerings for coffee hour, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

