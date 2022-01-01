Orchard Tavern
Come in, relax with family and friends. Enjoy our Beautiful, Familiar and Comfortable Tavern built in an historic Phoenix 1920's adobe house and well known citrus farm. Situated on the Orchard Phoenix right next Luci's at the Orchard our well known Eatery, Marketplace and Coffee Bar.
7100 North 12th Street Building One
Location
7100 North 12th Street Building One
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Known in the Valley for gourmet Quesadillas & creative Street Tacos, Dilla Libre Uno is a full-service Mexican Restaurant with Vegan & Vegetarian options and Craft Cocktails. Dilla Libre breaks the stereotypes of traditional taco fare & dishes out Loaded Quesadillas (Carne, Chicken, Impossible Vegan Meat, etc.), Street Tacos & Classic Appetizers, including: Elote, Vegan Chile Con Queso and more. In the mood for some Tequila? Try our amazing Mezcal Flights or one of our other Signature Cocktails. We offer Catering Options for Private Parties, Corporate Mixers & Events as well as two available Food Trucks.
