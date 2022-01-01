Go
Toast

Orchard Tavern

Come in, relax with family and friends. Enjoy our Beautiful, Familiar and Comfortable Tavern built in an historic Phoenix 1920's adobe house and well known citrus farm. Situated on the Orchard Phoenix right next Luci's at the Orchard our well known Eatery, Marketplace and Coffee Bar.

7100 North 12th Street Building One

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

7100 North 12th Street Building One

Phoenix AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cock N' Tails

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Dilla Libre Uno

No reviews yet

Known in the Valley for gourmet Quesadillas & creative Street Tacos, Dilla Libre Uno is a full-service Mexican Restaurant with Vegan & Vegetarian options and Craft Cocktails. Dilla Libre breaks the stereotypes of traditional taco fare & dishes out Loaded Quesadillas (Carne, Chicken, Impossible Vegan Meat, etc.), Street Tacos & Classic Appetizers, including: Elote, Vegan Chile Con Queso and more. In the mood for some Tequila? Try our amazing Mezcal Flights or one of our other Signature Cocktails. We offer Catering Options for Private Parties, Corporate Mixers & Events as well as two available Food Trucks.

Linger Longer Lounge

No reviews yet

See you soon!

Wildflower

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston