Go
Toast
  • /
  • Gulfport
  • /
  • Orchid Authentic Indian Cuisine

Orchid Authentic Indian Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

63, Hardy Court Shopping Center

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHEESE - Naan$4.50
CHANA MASALA - V Entree$13.99
CHICKPEAS COOKED WITH ONIONS, GARLIC AND GINGER IN CURRY.
GARLIC & CILANTRO - Naan$3.99
SAMOSAS VEGETABLE - APP$5.99
Mango Lassi$2.99
PAKORAS- FRESH FRIED FRITTERS$5.99
Your choice of either Onions, Potatoes, Jalapenos, Mixed Vegetables, Paneer, or chicken (pick one).
BUTTER NAAN$2.99
PALAK PANEER - V Entree$13.99
FRESH COTTAGE CHEESE COOKED IN A SPINACH AND GRAVY
CHICKEN - Entree$14.99
LAMB - Entree$15.99
See full menu

Location

63, Hardy Court Shopping Center

Gulfport MS

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fleur de Lis Gourmet Bakery

No reviews yet

European style gourmet cakes made fresh daily.

Windy City Dogs

No reviews yet

Mobile Unit

Shaggy's

No reviews yet

Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.

Pass the Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and wellness drinks!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston