Kyle's Chicken House

Serving healthy comfort food to Isla Vista! Open Daily 11am - 9pm

900 Embarcadero del Mar

Popular Items

CHICKEN & AVO SANDWICH$7.50
grilled or buttermilk fried chicken breast, smashed avocado, roasted red peppers, roma tomatoes, baby greens, roasted garlic aioli, wheat oat roll.
TERIYAKI BOWL$9.90
warm basmati rice, grilled or crispy chicken, roasted broccoli, napa cabbage, organic carrots, roasted garlic edamame, green onions, teriyaki dressing, toasted sesame seeds (sub steak +$1.5)
EL CAPITAN BOWL$10.90
warm basmati rice, romaine, chile roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, green onions, grilled or crispy chicken, hass avocados, fresh cilantro, tortilla strips, lime squeeze, jalapeno ranch
SEARED AHI SALAD$11.90
napa cabbage, baby greens, seared sashimi grade ahi, mandarin oranges, green onions, wonton strips, hass avocado, toasted sesame seeds, sesame ginger dressing
THAI CHICKEN SALAD$9.90
baby greens, napa cabbage, grilled or crispy chicken, garlic roasted broccoli, thin sliced jalapeños, organic carrots, wonton strips, roasted almonds, fresh lime squeeze, thai peanut dressing
HANDCUT FRENCH FRIES$3.50
HARVEST BOWL$9.90
organic warm quinoa, chopped kale, local apples, roasted almonds, goat cheese, roasted beets, grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lemon squeeze, balsamic vinaigrette (substitute steak +$1.5)
AVOKALE CAESAR$8.50
chopped kale, romaine, parmesan quinoa crisps, cherry tomatoes, hass avocado, shaved parmesan, fresh lemon squeeze, caesar dressing (add chicken $3)
Location

900 Embarcadero del Mar

Goleta CA

Sunday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
