Great South Bay Blonde Ambition 4.9%

$8.00

This blonde ale captures our lively spirit in a glass. It’s bubbly, fruity and fresh, with a sassy ending. It’s the perfect choice any time of the year, but favored at the beach, the boat or at your summer BBQ. Invigorating and inviting, this blonde will sweeten your appetite and leave you wanting more. We can’t reveal all of her secret ingredients but you’ll have fun discovering them all summer long!