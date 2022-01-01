- Home
140 Grand
18 Reviews
140 Grand Street
Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520
Order Again
New Specials
Pork Candy
[6] Pork Belly Cured Smoked & Cured / Topped with Maple Syrup Glaze & Crushed Pistachios
Crispy Shrimp Bao Buns
[2] Colossal Shrimp Buttermilk Fried / Julienned Snow Peas in Lemon Juice / House Made General Tsos Sauce in Steamed Bao Bun / Topped with Crushed Pistachio
Pulled Pork Rangoon
[6] Rangoon / Cream Cheese / Scallions / Smoked Gouda / Pulled Pork / Eggroll Wrapper / Horseradish Cream Sauce You'll Love!!
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Brioche Toast/ Fried Green Tomatoes / Pork Belly / Romain Lettuce / Caramelized Onion Mayo / Jalapeño Jam Served with House Salad With White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Connecticut Style Lobster Roll
Brioche Bun / Hot Butter / Side Salad
Brisket Chili
Topped with Sour Cream Served with Toasted Baguette Add Cheese!! +[1.5]
Smoked Butternut Squash Soup
Roasted Butternut Squash / Pumpkin Seeds & Pumpkin Seed Oil Topped No Meat Contains Dairy
Winner 21' Best Apps Best of Westchester Mag
Pork Belly Bao Buns
[3] / House Cured & Smoked Pork Belly / House Made Pickled Red Onion / Sambal / Hoisin Sauce
Burrata Plate
Mixed House Pickled Vegetables/ House-Made Fig Jam/Marcona Almonds/Toasted Crostini
Pulled Pork Nachos
Blue Corn Chips / Smoked Pork Shoulder / Goat Cheese / House Pickled Serrano / Tomato Relish / Sour Cream
Crispy Calamari
Buttermilk Marinade / House MadeThai Chili Dipping Sauce.
Smoked Wings~Choose Flavor (8)
[8] Wings Smoked then Fried to Crispy Perfection Choice: Tequila Duck Glaze / Garlic Parm. / Buffalo / Thai Chili / Dry Rub
Brussels And Porkbelly
Topped with Crushed Hazelnuts & Balsamic Reduction *Can be Modified to Remove Meat
140 Beef Sliders
[3] Beef Slider Topped with House Pork Belly / Tomato Relish / House Caramelized Onion Mayo / Gherkin / Brioche Add Cheese $1.50
Brisket Mac & Cheese
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
Gemelli Pasta *Can be Modified to Add Pork Belly
Crispy Shoe-String French Fries
Truffle Parmesan Shoe-String Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Beef Sliders & Fries
[2]Sliders / American Cheese / House Cured Bread & Butter Pickle / Brioche Bun / Fries
Salads Add Chicken{6} Pulled Pork {8} Shrimp {10} Brisket {10}
Sandwiches Choice Fries/House Salad/Truffle ParmFries {+3.5}/Sweet Potato Fries {+3.5}
140 Grand Sandwich
Our Cured & Smoked Brisket/House Made Jalapeño Jam/Smoked Gouda/House Pickled Fennel /Hero
Classic Cubano
Pulled Pork / Honey Ham / Swiss / Whole Yellow Mustard / Pickles / Hero
Cured Brisket Ruben Sandwich
Our Montreal-Style Brisket / House Braised Red Cabbage / Swiss / House Made Bread & Butter Pickles / Thousand Ialand Dressing / Panini Bread
Fig Jam Grilled Cheese
Gruyere / Smoked Gouda /Cheddar/House Made Fig Jam / Texas Toast
Smoked Brisket Philly
Carmelized Onion Jam/ American / Cheddar/Hero
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with Kohlrabi Slaw - Common in Japanese Dining Similar to Cabbage but Milder, Sweeter and Juicier / House Made BBQ / House Pickle / Pork Cured 7 Days Smoked 4-6 Hours
Hot Honey Chicken On Brioche Sandwich
Buttermilk Brined Chicken / Hot Honey / House Brined Kirby Pickles/
Burgers on Brioche Bun • Impossible Burger ™{2} GF Bun {1} Cheese {2} Pork Belly {2} Pulled Pork {4) Fried Egg {1.5} box
Classic Burger
Lettuce / Tomato /Onion / Brioche Bun
Fig & Blue Cheese Burger
Crumbled Blue Cheese / House Made Fig Jam
Pork Belly Burger
Thick Cut Pork Belly on Beef Pattie / Tomato Relish / Carmelized Onion Mayo/ Cheddar
Peanut Butter Burger
Creamy Peanut Butter/House-Cured Thick Cut Pork Belly/ House Onion Jam
French Onion Burger
Crispy Onion Ring/Melted Swiss
Choice FF / Salad / Truffle Fries +3.5 / Sweet Potato Fries +3.5 Except Mac
Soda
Specialty Soda
Hot Drinks
Mocktails
6 Rotating Drafts
Allagash White Wheat 5.2%
Our award-winning interpretation of a Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and raw wheat for a hazy “white” appearance. Spiced with our own special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel, Allagash White upholds the Belgian tradition of beers that are both complex and refreshing.
New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale 5.2%
Fat Tire Amber is the easy-drinking Amber Ale born in Colorado from New Belgium Brewing Company, a certified B-Corp.
Allagash North Sky Stout 7.5%
Like a clear night lit by stars, this silky Belgian-inspired stout balances light notes of fruit and sweetness with roasty malt. Inspired by late evenings spent around a crackling campfire, North Sky is brewed to merge lightness and darkness into a super-sippable stout.
Great South Bay Blonde Ambition 4.9%
This blonde ale captures our lively spirit in a glass. It’s bubbly, fruity and fresh, with a sassy ending. It’s the perfect choice any time of the year, but favored at the beach, the boat or at your summer BBQ. Invigorating and inviting, this blonde will sweeten your appetite and leave you wanting more. We can’t reveal all of her secret ingredients but you’ll have fun discovering them all summer long!
Equilibrium Photon Pale Ale 4.8%
Photon is our light and crushable American Pale Ale loaded with pacific northwest hops. It pours a very hazy orange, releasing well-blended notes of apricot, tangerine, peach, mango, and pineapple. It tastes of soft juicy tropical fruits, hop resins, and a hint of biscuit. A smooth rounded bitterness with a touch of dryness ensures you’re ready for the next sip.
Jack Abby Post Shift Pilsner 4.7%
Brewed with Bavarian malt and hops, this everyday Pilsner is bright, crisp and refreshing. We think it’s the perfect way to end the work day. Clock out, post-up and enjoy!
IPA
Cider
Lager
Founders Solid Gold
Our take on a classic, Solid Gold is a drinkable premium lager brewed with the highest quality ingredientsOur take on a classic, Solid Gold is a drinkable premium lager brewed with the highest quality ingredients
Captain Lawrence Lager 4.2% 16oz
New York - American Style Lager - 4.2% ABV. Unhoppy, beer flavored beer. Light in color and body, clean flavors, and easily crushable. We hope you enjoy this clean crushable lager
Ale
Genessee Cream Ale 5.2% 12 oz
Smooth like a lager. Crisp like an ale. Cream ale was one of the first beer styles created in america and ours has been the style standard since 1960. Our cream ale has won numerous awards throughout the years and remains just as smooth and flavorful as it's always been. Cream ale, a true American original.
Rodenbach Classic Belgian Red Sour 16.9oz 5.2%
Rodenbach is a sour ale blend of 1/4 aged "mother beer" - which has matured in oak at least two years - with 3/4 of a younger, sweeter counterpart. A great introduction to the Flemish sour ale style, the brew pours a hazy brown color with auburn highlights and a small beige head.
Märzen
Tripel
Captain Lawrence Golden Delicious Tripel 16oz 10%
An American Tripel, dry-hoped with Amarillo hop and aged in Apple Brandy oak barrels from one of this country’s oldest distilleries. The tropical aroma of the hops and the delicate apple aroma from the barrels are a perfect match. Straight from the Captain’s cellar to yours, we hope you enjoy.
Stout
Hard Seltzer by New Belgian Brewery
Fruit Smash Pink Lemonade 12oz 4.7%
When life gives you lemons, squeeze the seltzer out of those naughty lil’ fruits. This light pink seltzer with lemon and raspberry flavors will do you right. Kick back and smash with Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer. Made with real juice and still just 100 calories, Fruit Smash is a bold, flavorful alternative to basic seltzers.
Fruit Smash Tropical Punch 12oz 4.7%
Fruit Smash Berry Blast 12oz 4.7%
Finally, a seltzer that's grown a pair... of berries. This bubbly seltzer will blast your tastebuds with real raspberry juice. Kick back and smash with Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer. Made with real juice and still just 100 calories, Fruit Smash is a bold, flavorful alternative to basic seltzers
Hard Tea
No Alcohol
Sauvignon Blanc
Glass 19' Dough Sauv Blanc CA
Fruit for this wine comes from two North Coast counties. One vineyard tends to be a bit warmer, giving the wine tropical aromas and flavors, while the cooler site adds bright gooseberry and crisp acid structure. Together, they create a lively and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc with great balance that offers something for everyone.”
Bottle 19' Dough Sauv Blanc CA
Rosé
Glass Finca Wolffer Rose 21' AG
Shiny light Rose in color. Ripe fruit of pears, baked apple and fresh hay fills the glass. The mouth-feel is elegant and vibrant with refreshing acidity and is beautifully balanced with wonderful layers of clean fruit. There is a classic flinty minerality and a savory long dry finish. It is an amazingly versatile partner to pair with food.
Bottle Finca Wolffer Rose 21' AG
Prosecco-Individual
Cabernet
Glass 2018 Cabernet Twenty Acres Ca Glass
Our Cabernet is crafted to capture the essence of Clarksburg, with ripe notes of red cherries, plums, and hints of chocolate. The addition of Petite Sirah, a variety we began growing in 1968, adds flavors of blueberry, boysenberry, and hints of black pepper. Finishing in new French oak imparts hints of toasty oak and a rich, silky mouthfeel.
Bottle '18 Cab Twenty Acres CA Bottle
Taylor Fladgate
Glass '18 Cabernet The Insider Ca Glass
This big cab has a deep, dark plum color with purple hues with nice viscosity illustrating the dense weight and alcohol percent. The aromas are classic Bordeaux notes such as blueberry, huckleberry, pencil lead and cassis notes. The palate is ripe and rich with supple, silky black cherry and blueberry flavors.
Bottle '18 Cabernet The Insider Ca Bottle
This big cab has a deep, dark plum color with purple hues with nice viscosity illustrating the dense weight and alcohol percent. The aromas are classic Bordeaux notes such as blueberry, huckleberry, pencil lead and cassis notes. The palate is ripe and rich with supple, silky black cherry and blueberry flavors.
Pinot Noir
Tempranillo
Tempranillo Paso a Paso Glass
Bright violet color. Aromas of red berries, spices and dried flowers with a spicy note that is becomes pronounced as it breathes. Juicy in the mouth, offers fresh currants and cherry flavors. Fine-grained tannins add to a long finish with accented spices.
Tempranillo Paso a Paso Bottle
Zinfandel
2017 Boneshaker Zinfandel Glass
Boneshaker 2017 is produced from old vines Zinfandel sourced from the Lodi wine region, the California home of Zin. Big and smoky and made for barbequed ribs. Rich with layers of ripe red berry, cherry fruit flavours that lead to mocha, spice and Madagascar vanilla finishing long.
2017 Boneshaker Zinfandel Bottle
Boneshaker 2017 is produced from old vines Zinfandel sourced from the Lodi wine region, the California home of Zin. Big and smoky and made for barbequed ribs. Rich with layers of ripe red berry, cherry fruit flavours that lead to mocha, spice and Madagascar vanilla finishing long.
Primavito
Glass Orion '19 Primavito
Dense ruby red with a purplish rim, it is immediately intense on the nose with marked aromas of ripe and fleshy red fruits, notably cherries followed by spicy notes of cinnamon and nutmeg; in the mouth it is full, powerful, smooth and very long, with a well defined acid streak which makes it fresh and pleasing.
Bottle Orion '19 Primavito
Dense ruby red with a purplish rim, it is immediately intense on the nose with marked aromas of ripe and fleshy red fruits, notably cherries followed by spicy notes of cinnamon and nutmeg; in the mouth it is full, powerful, smooth and very long, with a well defined acid streak which makes it fresh and pleasing.
Malbec
Glass Malbec Santa Julia Ag '20
Violet-intense purple, concentrated and bright. A complex nose with varietals notes of ripe fruits, figs. prunes, jam and raisins. A good body, with tannins and well balanced by acidity. A lingering and complex finish.
Bottle Malbec Santa Julia Ag '20
Violet-intense purple, concentrated and bright. A complex nose with varietals notes of ripe fruits, figs. prunes, jam and raisins. A good body, with tannins and well balanced by acidity. A lingering and complex finish.
Classic Cocktails
Seasonal Cocktails
Hocus Pocus
Empress Gin / Ginger Syrup / Honey Syrup / Lemon Juice / Pop Rock Rim
Hot Toddy
Hot Water / Fresh Lemon Juice / Honey / Knob Creek
Mutiny Mule
Tito's Vodka / Lime Juice / Ginger Beer / Apple Cider
Bourbon Apple Manhattan
Bulliet / Apple Cider / Dash Bitters / Bourbon Cherry
Apple Sangria
Apple&Lemon / Dough Sauvignon Blanc / Apple Cider
Apple Cider Marg
Margaritas
Pomegranate Margarita
Milagro W / Lime Juice / Agave / Triple Sec / Pomegranate Liquor
Spicy Pineapple Margarita
Milagro / Agave / Lime / Sour Mix / Serrano Pepper / Pineapple Juice
Strawberry Basil Margarita
Milagro W / Organic Agave Syrup / Lime / Strawberry Purée / Basil
Blueberry Jalapeño Margarita
Blueberry Purée / Serranoes / Milagro W / Cointreau / Lime Juice/
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come In & Enjoy Home-Smoked Meats / Pickled Vegetables / Desserts
140 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520