Main picView gallery

140 Grand

18 Reviews

140 Grand Street

Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Honey Chicken On Brioche Sandwich
140 Grand Sandwich
Smoked Brisket Philly

New Specials

Pork Candy

$10.00

[6] Pork Belly Cured Smoked & Cured / Topped with Maple Syrup Glaze & Crushed Pistachios

Crispy Shrimp Bao Buns

$16.00

[2] Colossal Shrimp Buttermilk Fried / Julienned Snow Peas in Lemon Juice / House Made General Tsos Sauce in Steamed Bao Bun / Topped with Crushed Pistachio

Pulled Pork Rangoon

$14.00

[6] Rangoon / Cream Cheese / Scallions / Smoked Gouda / Pulled Pork / Eggroll Wrapper / Horseradish Cream Sauce You'll Love!!

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$16.00

Brioche Toast/ Fried Green Tomatoes / Pork Belly / Romain Lettuce / Caramelized Onion Mayo / Jalapeño Jam Served with House Salad With White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Connecticut Style Lobster Roll

$30.00

Brioche Bun / Hot Butter / Side Salad

Brisket Chili

$10.00

Topped with Sour Cream Served with Toasted Baguette Add Cheese!! +[1.5]

Smoked Butternut Squash Soup

$9.00

Roasted Butternut Squash / Pumpkin Seeds & Pumpkin Seed Oil Topped No Meat Contains Dairy

Winner 21' Best Apps Best of Westchester Mag

Pork Belly Bao Buns

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$15.00

[3] / House Cured & Smoked Pork Belly / House Made Pickled Red Onion / Sambal / Hoisin Sauce

Burrata Plate

Burrata Plate

$17.00

Mixed House Pickled Vegetables/ House-Made Fig Jam/Marcona Almonds/Toasted Crostini

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.00

Blue Corn Chips / Smoked Pork Shoulder / Goat Cheese / House Pickled Serrano / Tomato Relish / Sour Cream

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Buttermilk Marinade / House MadeThai Chili Dipping Sauce.

Smoked Wings~Choose Flavor (8)

Smoked Wings~Choose Flavor (8)

$16.00

[8] Wings Smoked then Fried to Crispy Perfection Choice: Tequila Duck Glaze / Garlic Parm. / Buffalo / Thai Chili / Dry Rub

Brussels And Porkbelly

$12.00

Topped with Crushed Hazelnuts & Balsamic Reduction *Can be Modified to Remove Meat

140 Beef Sliders

140 Beef Sliders

$15.00

[3] Beef Slider Topped with House Pork Belly / Tomato Relish / House Caramelized Onion Mayo / Gherkin / Brioche Add Cheese $1.50

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Gemelli Pasta *Can be Modified to Add Pork Belly

Crispy Shoe-String French Fries

$4.00

Truffle Parmesan Shoe-String Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Beef Sliders & Fries

$13.00

[2]Sliders / American Cheese / House Cured Bread & Butter Pickle / Brioche Bun / Fries

Salads Add Chicken{6} Pulled Pork {8} Shrimp {10} Brisket {10}

All Dressings Are Served On The Side

House Salad

$10.00

House Pickled Carrots & Fennel & Red Onions / House Made White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Romaine Wedge

$14.00

Grilled Romaine / Ceasar Dressing / Crouton

Sandwiches Choice Fries/House Salad/Truffle ParmFries {+3.5}/Sweet Potato Fries {+3.5}

Served with Your Choice of Shoe-String Fries, House Salad, or Truffle Fries {+3}

140 Grand Sandwich

$18.00

Our Cured & Smoked Brisket/House Made Jalapeño Jam/Smoked Gouda/House Pickled Fennel /Hero

Classic Cubano

$17.00

Pulled Pork / Honey Ham / Swiss / Whole Yellow Mustard / Pickles / Hero

Cured Brisket Ruben Sandwich

$18.00

Our Montreal-Style Brisket / House Braised Red Cabbage / Swiss / House Made Bread & Butter Pickles / Thousand Ialand Dressing / Panini Bread

Fig Jam Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Gruyere / Smoked Gouda /Cheddar/House Made Fig Jam / Texas Toast

Smoked Brisket Philly

$17.00

Carmelized Onion Jam/ American / Cheddar/Hero

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Topped with Kohlrabi Slaw - Common in Japanese Dining Similar to Cabbage but Milder, Sweeter and Juicier / House Made BBQ / House Pickle / Pork Cured 7 Days Smoked 4-6 Hours

Hot Honey Chicken On Brioche Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk Brined Chicken / Hot Honey / House Brined Kirby Pickles/

Burgers on Brioche Bun • Impossible Burger ™{2} GF Bun {1} Cheese {2} Pork Belly {2} Pulled Pork {4) Fried Egg {1.5} box

All Burgers Served on a Brioche Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato & Raw Onion on the Side Your Choice of Side; French Fries, Salad, Truffle Parmesan Fries {+3} GF Bun{1} Impossible Burger {2}

Classic Burger

$15.00

Lettuce / Tomato /Onion / Brioche Bun

Fig & Blue Cheese Burger

$17.00

Crumbled Blue Cheese / House Made Fig Jam

Pork Belly Burger

$18.00

Thick Cut Pork Belly on Beef Pattie / Tomato Relish / Carmelized Onion Mayo/ Cheddar

Peanut Butter Burger

$18.00

Creamy Peanut Butter/House-Cured Thick Cut Pork Belly/ House Onion Jam

French Onion Burger

$17.00

Crispy Onion Ring/Melted Swiss

Choice FF / Salad / Truffle Fries +3.5 / Sweet Potato Fries +3.5 Except Mac

Choice of: Fries / House Salad / Truffle Parmesan Cheese Fries +3 Excluding Mac

Kids Sliders

$10.00

[2] Plain Sliders without Toppings • + Add Cheese [1.50]!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American Cheese/Texas Toast

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

[3] Breaded Fried Chicken Fingers / Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

American Cheese

Soda

Free Refills

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Seltzer

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Specialty Soda

Regatta Ginger Beer

Regatta Ginger Beer

$4.00

Wildly refreshing with zesty character, ginger beer soda is the ultimate cocktail ingredient, and Regatta ginger beer is world-renowned quality.

Virgil's Root Beer

$3.50

Virgils Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.75

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.25

Lemonaide

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Bear Mountain Coffee Roasters© Costa Rican Tarrazu - Regular

$3.00

Lipton Hot Tea

$3.00

Cider

$5.00

Hot Choc

$3.00

Mocktails

Spicy Cherry Lemonade

$7.00

Serrano Peppers / Grenadine / Lemonade

Fizzy Raspberry Ginger

$7.00

Raspberry / Lemon Juice / Ginger Beer

Apple Mint Spritzer

$7.00

Mint / Apple Juice / Lime Juice / Club Soda

6 Rotating Drafts

Allagash White Wheat 5.2%

Allagash White Wheat 5.2%

$8.00

Our award-winning interpretation of a Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and raw wheat for a hazy “white” appearance. Spiced with our own special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel, Allagash White upholds the Belgian tradition of beers that are both complex and refreshing.

New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale 5.2%

New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale 5.2%

$8.00

Fat Tire Amber is the easy-drinking Amber Ale born in Colorado from New Belgium Brewing Company, a certified B-Corp.

Allagash North Sky Stout 7.5%

Allagash North Sky Stout 7.5%

$9.00

Like a clear night lit by stars, this silky Belgian-inspired stout balances light notes of fruit and sweetness with roasty malt. Inspired by late evenings spent around a crackling campfire, North Sky is brewed to merge lightness and darkness into a super-sippable stout.

Great South Bay Blonde Ambition 4.9%

Great South Bay Blonde Ambition 4.9%

$8.00

This blonde ale captures our lively spirit in a glass. It’s bubbly, fruity and fresh, with a sassy ending. It’s the perfect choice any time of the year, but favored at the beach, the boat or at your summer BBQ. Invigorating and inviting, this blonde will sweeten your appetite and leave you wanting more. We can’t reveal all of her secret ingredients but you’ll have fun discovering them all summer long!

Equilibrium Photon Pale Ale 4.8%

Equilibrium Photon Pale Ale 4.8%

$10.00

Photon is our light and crushable American Pale Ale loaded with pacific northwest hops. It pours a very hazy orange, releasing well-blended notes of apricot, tangerine, peach, mango, and pineapple. It tastes of soft juicy tropical fruits, hop resins, and a hint of biscuit. A smooth rounded bitterness with a touch of dryness ensures you’re ready for the next sip.

Jack Abby Post Shift Pilsner 4.7%

Jack Abby Post Shift Pilsner 4.7%

$8.00

Brewed with Bavarian malt and hops, this everyday Pilsner is bright, crisp and refreshing. We think it’s the perfect way to end the work day. Clock out, post-up and enjoy!

IPA

Catskill Devil Path IPA 16oz 7.5%

Catskill Devil Path IPA 16oz 7.5%

$9.00

Made with 100% Michigan hops. The aroma is rich and ripe with a variety of fruit flavors. The taste follows with balanced bitterness and flavors of berries, tropical fruits and pine. The finish is appropriately bitter and leaves the palate wanting more.

Cider

1911 Raspberry Cider 5.5% 16oz

1911 Raspberry Cider 5.5% 16oz

$9.00

Gluten Free Raspberry Hard Cider is one of our most popular flavors. Starting with our Original hard cider an infusion of raspberries creates a hint of raspberry flavor with a crisp clean finish. You will find the combination of fruit a perfect match.

Lager

Founders Solid Gold

Founders Solid Gold

$6.00

Our take on a classic, Solid Gold is a drinkable premium lager brewed with the highest quality ingredientsOur take on a classic, Solid Gold is a drinkable premium lager brewed with the highest quality ingredients

Captain Lawrence Lager 4.2% 16oz

Captain Lawrence Lager 4.2% 16oz

$7.00

New York - American Style Lager - 4.2% ABV. Unhoppy, beer flavored beer. Light in color and body, clean flavors, and easily crushable. We hope you enjoy this clean crushable lager

Ale

Genessee Cream Ale 5.2% 12 oz

Genessee Cream Ale 5.2% 12 oz

$6.00

Smooth like a lager. Crisp like an ale. Cream ale was one of the first beer styles created in america and ours has been the style standard since 1960. Our cream ale has won numerous awards throughout the years and remains just as smooth and flavorful as it's always been. Cream ale, a true American original.

Rodenbach Classic Belgian Red Sour 16.9oz 5.2%

Rodenbach Classic Belgian Red Sour 16.9oz 5.2%

$8.00

Rodenbach is a sour ale blend of 1/4 aged "mother beer" - which has matured in oak at least two years - with 3/4 of a younger, sweeter counterpart. A great introduction to the Flemish sour ale style, the brew pours a hazy brown color with auburn highlights and a small beige head.

Märzen

Alewife Forged in Fire Märzen 16oz 5%

Alewife Forged in Fire Märzen 16oz 5%

$7.00

For fans of hoppy, caramel hued märzens, this is a wonderful option. A significant bite, without being overly strong or bitter. A pronounced, hop forward character opposed by an underlying sweetness makes this a lovely drink with an unusually long finish.

Tripel

Captain Lawrence Golden Delicious Tripel 16oz 10%

Captain Lawrence Golden Delicious Tripel 16oz 10%

$9.00

An American Tripel, dry-hoped with Amarillo hop and aged in Apple Brandy oak barrels from one of this country’s oldest distilleries. The tropical aroma of the hops and the delicate apple aroma from the barrels are a perfect match. Straight from the Captain’s cellar to yours, we hope you enjoy.

Stout

Ommegang All Hallows Treat Chocolate Pb Imperial Stout 16oz 7.5%

Ommegang All Hallows Treat Chocolate Pb Imperial Stout 16oz 7.5%

$8.00

Aromas and flavors of dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter, and a soft vanilla finish swirl with a smooth body and medium mouthfeel. It’s the perfect throwback that brings you to your first bite of a chocolate peanut butter cup.

Hard Seltzer by New Belgian Brewery

Fruit Smash Pink Lemonade 12oz 4.7%

Fruit Smash Pink Lemonade 12oz 4.7%

$7.00

When life gives you lemons, squeeze the seltzer out of those naughty lil’ fruits. This light pink seltzer with lemon and raspberry flavors will do you right. Kick back and smash with Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer. Made with real juice and still just 100 calories, Fruit Smash is a bold, flavorful alternative to basic seltzers.

Fruit Smash Tropical Punch 12oz 4.7%

Fruit Smash Tropical Punch 12oz 4.7%

$7.00
Fruit Smash Berry Blast 12oz 4.7%

Fruit Smash Berry Blast 12oz 4.7%

$7.00

Finally, a seltzer that's grown a pair... of berries. This bubbly seltzer will blast your tastebuds with real raspberry juice. Kick back and smash with Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer. Made with real juice and still just 100 calories, Fruit Smash is a bold, flavorful alternative to basic seltzers

Hard Tea

Great South Bay Tipsy Tea 12 oz 5%

Great South Bay Tipsy Tea 12 oz 5%

$6.00

Tipsy Tea is a hard tea brewed with all natural flavors. Coming in at 5% ABV, this tea is unlike any other. It's smooth, sweet, and will keep you coming back for more. Perfect for the hot summer days, whether you're working hard or relaxing by the pool

No Alcohol

Heineken Zero Alcohol 11oz

Heineken Zero Alcohol 11oz

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Glass 19' Dough Sauv Blanc CA

Glass 19' Dough Sauv Blanc CA

$12.00

Fruit for this wine comes from two North Coast counties. One vineyard tends to be a bit warmer, giving the wine tropical aromas and flavors, while the cooler site adds bright gooseberry and crisp acid structure. Together, they create a lively and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc with great balance that offers something for everyone.”

Bottle 19' Dough Sauv Blanc CA

Bottle 19' Dough Sauv Blanc CA

$36.00

Rosé

Glass Finca Wolffer Rose 21' AG

$12.00

Shiny light Rose in color. Ripe fruit of pears, baked apple and fresh hay fills the glass. The mouth-feel is elegant and vibrant with refreshing acidity and is beautifully balanced with wonderful layers of clean fruit. There is a classic flinty minerality and a savory long dry finish. It is an amazingly versatile partner to pair with food.

Bottle Finca Wolffer Rose 21' AG

Bottle Finca Wolffer Rose 21' AG

$36.00

Prosecco-Individual

Individual Bottle 187ml

$12.00

Cabernet

Glass 2018 Cabernet Twenty Acres Ca Glass

$12.00

Our Cabernet is crafted to capture the essence of Clarksburg, with ripe notes of red cherries, plums, and hints of chocolate. The addition of Petite Sirah, a variety we began growing in 1968, adds flavors of blueberry, boysenberry, and hints of black pepper. Finishing in new French oak imparts hints of toasty oak and a rich, silky mouthfeel.

Bottle '18 Cab Twenty Acres CA Bottle

$36.00

Taylor Fladgate

$12.00

Glass '18 Cabernet The Insider Ca Glass

$15.00

This big cab has a deep, dark plum color with purple hues with nice viscosity illustrating the dense weight and alcohol percent. The aromas are classic Bordeaux notes such as blueberry, huckleberry, pencil lead and cassis notes. The palate is ripe and rich with supple, silky black cherry and blueberry flavors.

Bottle '18 Cabernet The Insider Ca Bottle

$45.00

This big cab has a deep, dark plum color with purple hues with nice viscosity illustrating the dense weight and alcohol percent. The aromas are classic Bordeaux notes such as blueberry, huckleberry, pencil lead and cassis notes. The palate is ripe and rich with supple, silky black cherry and blueberry flavors.

Pinot Noir

Glass '18 Pinot Noir Christopher Michael OR Glass

$11.00

This is fruit-forward Pinot, sourced from throughout Oregon, with blueberry and black cherry fruit, light and well-managed tannins, and good balance through the finish.

Bottle '18 Pinot Noir Christopher Michael OR Bottle

$33.00

Tempranillo

Tempranillo Paso a Paso Glass

Tempranillo Paso a Paso Glass

$10.00

Bright violet color. Aromas of red berries, spices and dried flowers with a spicy note that is becomes pronounced as it breathes. Juicy in the mouth, offers fresh currants and cherry flavors. Fine-grained tannins add to a long finish with accented spices.

Tempranillo Paso a Paso Bottle

Tempranillo Paso a Paso Bottle

$30.00

Zinfandel

2017 Boneshaker Zinfandel Glass

2017 Boneshaker Zinfandel Glass

$13.00

Boneshaker 2017 is produced from old vines Zinfandel sourced from the Lodi wine region, the California home of Zin. Big and smoky and made for barbequed ribs. Rich with layers of ripe red berry, cherry fruit flavours that lead to mocha, spice and Madagascar vanilla finishing long.

2017 Boneshaker Zinfandel Bottle

2017 Boneshaker Zinfandel Bottle

$39.00

Boneshaker 2017 is produced from old vines Zinfandel sourced from the Lodi wine region, the California home of Zin. Big and smoky and made for barbequed ribs. Rich with layers of ripe red berry, cherry fruit flavours that lead to mocha, spice and Madagascar vanilla finishing long.

Primavito

Glass Orion '19 Primavito

$11.00

Dense ruby red with a purplish rim, it is immediately intense on the nose with marked aromas of ripe and fleshy red fruits, notably cherries followed by spicy notes of cinnamon and nutmeg; in the mouth it is full, powerful, smooth and very long, with a well defined acid streak which makes it fresh and pleasing.

Bottle Orion '19 Primavito

$33.00

Dense ruby red with a purplish rim, it is immediately intense on the nose with marked aromas of ripe and fleshy red fruits, notably cherries followed by spicy notes of cinnamon and nutmeg; in the mouth it is full, powerful, smooth and very long, with a well defined acid streak which makes it fresh and pleasing.

Malbec

Glass Malbec Santa Julia Ag '20

$10.00

Violet-intense purple, concentrated and bright. A complex nose with varietals notes of ripe fruits, figs. prunes, jam and raisins. A good body, with tannins and well balanced by acidity. A lingering and complex finish.

Bottle Malbec Santa Julia Ag '20

$30.00

Violet-intense purple, concentrated and bright. A complex nose with varietals notes of ripe fruits, figs. prunes, jam and raisins. A good body, with tannins and well balanced by acidity. A lingering and complex finish.

Classic Cocktails

Bees Knees

$12.00

Empress Gin / Lemon Juice / Honey Simple

Empress Sunset

$12.00

Empress Gin / Blood OJ / Lemon Juice / Seltzer

Pickford

$12.00

Bacarrdi / Cherry Liquor / Grenadine / Pineapple Juice

Gold Rush

$12.00

Knob Creek / Honey Simple / Lemon Juice / Rimmed w Rub

Seasonal Cocktails

Hocus Pocus

$12.00

Empress Gin / Ginger Syrup / Honey Syrup / Lemon Juice / Pop Rock Rim

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hot Water / Fresh Lemon Juice / Honey / Knob Creek

Mutiny Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka / Lime Juice / Ginger Beer / Apple Cider

Bourbon Apple Manhattan

$12.00

Bulliet / Apple Cider / Dash Bitters / Bourbon Cherry

Apple Sangria

$12.00

Apple&Lemon / Dough Sauvignon Blanc / Apple Cider

Apple Cider Marg

$12.00

Margaritas

Pomegranate Margarita

$12.00

Milagro W / Lime Juice / Agave / Triple Sec / Pomegranate Liquor

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

Milagro / Agave / Lime / Sour Mix / Serrano Pepper / Pineapple Juice

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$12.00

Milagro W / Organic Agave Syrup / Lime / Strawberry Purée / Basil

Blueberry Jalapeño Margarita

$12.00

Blueberry Purée / Serranoes / Milagro W / Cointreau / Lime Juice/

Dessert

Homemade Bread Pudding

$10.00

Homemade Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come In & Enjoy Home-Smoked Meats / Pickled Vegetables / Desserts

Website

Location

140 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

105-Twenty Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 487
120 Grand St Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Restaurant - 8 Old Post Road South
orange starNo Reviews
8 Old Post Road South Croton On Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext
La Catrina of Westchester
orange starNo Reviews
171 Grand St Croton On Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext
The Tavern at Croton Landing - 41 N Riverside Ave
orange starNo Reviews
41 N Riverside Ave Croton On Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext
Harmon Deli
orange starNo Reviews
358 S Riverside Ave Croton On Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext
Piato Greek Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
-173 South Riverside Avenue Croton On Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Croton-on-Hudson

105-Twenty Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 487
120 Grand St Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Croton-on-Hudson
Peekskill
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Kisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Nyack
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Tarrytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston