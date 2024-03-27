- Home
Food
Catrina's Starters
- Sopa Azteca$11.00
Chicken & Crispy Tortilla Soup, Cotija Cheese, Crema Fresca, Avocado and Chile Ancho
- Shrimps & Octopus$18.00
Portuguese Octopus, Shrimps, Sweet Corn, Cilantro, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions & Peruvian Aji Amarillo
- Spicy Guacamole with Chips$14.00
Fresh Avocado, Cilantro, Charred Serrano pepper, Sweet Vidallia Onion and Lime Juice
- Crispy Coconut Shrimp$18.00
Breaded in a Sweet Shredded Coconut and Served with Horse Radish Dijon & Mango Sauce
- Crispy Calamari & Thai Habanero$17.00
Served Whit Salted Peanuts, Cilantro & Our Special Sweet, Sour & Spicy Thai Infused Habanero Sauce
- Alaskan King Salmon Tartar$16.00
Spicy Mayo, Sesame Oil, Cilantro Aioli, Avocado, Misoyaki Glaze & Crispy Wontons
- Queso Fundido con Chorizo$16.00
Homemade Spicy Chorizo, Melted Chihuahua Cheese and Side of Soft Corn Tortillas
- Asian Duck Tacos$18.00
Duck Meat Confit in Hoisin BBQ, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crispy Wonton
- Street Corn$10.00
Corn on The Cob Covered with Crema Fresca, Mayonnaise, Cotija Cheese & Our Special Chili Seasoning
- New York Mac & Cheese$15.00
- Beet Root Agua Chile$16.00
- Steamed buns$15.00
- Steamed Edamame dumplings$18.00
- Yuca fritters$8.00
- NY Strip Huarache$16.00
Catrina's Salads
Catrina's Tacos
- Estilo Baja Taco$18.00
Baja Style Crispy Tempura Fish Flounder Strips & Cilantro Slaw
- Al Pastor Taco$17.00
Pork Marinated in our Achiote Seasoning & Grill Pineapple
- Costilla Asada Taco$18.00
Prime Ribeye Strips Marinated in Our Spice Blend Seasoning
- Birria Taco$18.00
Prime Beef Short Rib Braised in Guajillo Broth and Served with a Small Cup of Consom
- Tinga de Pollo Taco$16.00
Shredded Chicken Braised in Chipotle, Fresh Tomatoes & Onions
- Vegetarianos Taco$16.00
Grilled Vegetables Medley
- Crispy shrimp tacos$18.00
- Ground Beef Tacos$16.00
Entrees
- Prime Beef Short Rib in 2 Moles$31.00
Tender Fork Braised Beef Short Rib and Served with Mole Poblano and Oaxaqueno, Roasted Vegetables, Sofrito Rice, Toasted Sesame Seeds and Crema Fresca
- Guajillo Rub Chicken$27.00
Half Semiboneless Free Range Murray’s Chicken Marinated in Our Special Guajillo Rub, Medley of Vegetables and Cilantro Basmati Rice
- Jumbo Tequila Shrimp$32.00
Also Called Mexican Shrimp Scampi, Served With Cilantro Basmati Rice, Julianne Vegetables and Our Special Garlic, Chili, Lime and Tequila Sauce
- White Miso Glaze Salmon$28.00
Broiled Atlantic Salmon, With Sake and White Miso, Stir Fry Vegetables & Crispy Edamame Dumplings
- Prime Ribeye Steak Madallion$39.00
Grilled Prime Ribeye Steak, Homemade Chorizo and Served with Roasted Potatoes & Cilantro Chimichurri
- Catrina Burger$19.00
Half Pound Ground Prime Beef, Seasoned With our Special Spice Blend, Woodford Bourbon caramelized Onions, Gruyere Cheese, Pickle Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Fries, Chipotle Mayo and Served on Toasted Brioche Bun
- Molcajete Catrina (served for 2)$59.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled Chicken Breast, Prime Ribeye Steak Medallions, Asadero Cheese, Grilled Vegetables, Roasted Potatoes
- Beef Fajitas$30.00
- Mix Fajitas$32.00
- Shrimp Fajitas$32.00
- Chicken Fajitas$27.00
- Vegetable Fajitas$26.00
- Salmon Fajita$29.00
- Bistec Oaxaqueno$30.00
- Cochinita Pibil$29.00
- Mole Enchiladas$24.00
- Grilled Pork Chop$26.00
- Crispy Skin Atlantic Salmon$28.00
Rice Bowls
- Carne Asada Rice Bowl$22.00
All Rice Bowls Served with Sofrito Rice, Fried Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca and Your Choice of Spicy Sauce
- Al Pastor Rice Bowl$20.00
All Rice Bowls Served with Sofrito Rice, Fried Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca and Your Choice of Spicy Sauce
- Tinga de Pollo Rice Bowl$20.00
All Rice Bowls Served with Sofrito Rice, Fried Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca and Your Choice of Spicy Sauce
- Camarones Rice Bowl$24.00
All Rice Bowls Served with Sofrito Rice, Fried Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca and Your Choice of Spicy Sauce
- Vegetariano Rice Bowl$20.00
All Rice Bowls Served with Sofrito Rice, Fried Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca and Your Choice of Spicy Sauce
Quesadillas
- Queso Chichuahua Quesadilla$14.00
All Quesadillas Served On Flour Tortilla, With Chihuahua Cheese, And Served With Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & crema Fresca
- Quesabirria Quesadilla$19.00
All Quesadillas Served On Flour Tortilla, With Chihuahua Cheese, And Served With Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & crema Fresca
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$18.00
All Quesadillas Served On Flour Tortilla, With Chihuahua Cheese, And Served With Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & crema Fresca
- Chorizo Quesadilla$18.00
All Quesadillas Served On Flour Tortilla, With Chihuahua Cheese, And Served With Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & crema Fresca
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$18.00
All Quesadillas Served On Flour Tortilla, With Chihuahua Cheese, And Served With Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & crema Fresca
- Camarones Quesadilla$19.00
All Quesadillas Served On Flour Tortilla, With Chihuahua Cheese, And Served With Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & crema Fresca
- Tinga de Pollo Quesadilla$18.00
All Quesadillas Served On Flour Tortilla, With Chihuahua Cheese, And Served With Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & crema Fresca
- Vegetariana Quesadilla$18.00
All Quesadillas Served On Flour Tortilla, With Chihuahua Cheese, And Served With Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & crema Fresca
- Corn quesadillas with consome$18.00
Burritos
- Queso Chihuahua Burrito$14.00
All Burritos Served with Sofrito Rice, Chihuahua Cheese Sweet Corn, Fried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Small House Salad and Your Choice of Spicy Salsa
- Birria Burrito$19.00
All Burritos Served with Sofrito Rice, Chihuahua Cheese Sweet Corn, Fried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Small House Salad and Your Choice of Spicy Salsa
- Al Pastor Burrito$18.00
All Burritos Served with Sofrito Rice, Chihuahua Cheese Sweet Corn, Fried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Small House Salad and Your Choice of Spicy Salsa
- Chorizo Burrito$18.00
All Burritos Served with Sofrito Rice, Chihuahua Cheese Sweet Corn, Fried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Small House Salad and Your Choice of Spicy Salsa
- Carne Asada Burrito$19.00
All Burritos Served with Sofrito Rice, Chihuahua Cheese Sweet Corn, Fried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Small House Salad and Your Choice of Spicy Salsa
- Camarones Burrito$19.00
All Burritos Served with Sofrito Rice, Chihuahua Cheese Sweet Corn, Fried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Small House Salad and Your Choice of Spicy Salsa
- Tinga de Pollo Burrito$18.00
All Burritos Served with Sofrito Rice, Chihuahua Cheese Sweet Corn, Fried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Small House Salad and Your Choice of Spicy Salsa
- Vegetariano Burrito$18.00
All Burritos Served with Sofrito Rice, Chihuahua Cheese Sweet Corn, Fried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Small House Salad and Your Choice of Spicy Salsa
Sides
Desserts
- Churros de Dulce de Leche$10.00
Crispy Churros Stuffed with Dulce de Leche Caramel and Served with Crème Anglaise &Chile Ancho Chocolate Sauce
- Cinnamon Churros$10.00
Crispy Churros Dusted in Cinnamon Sugar and Served with Crème Anglaise & Chile Ancho Chocolate Sauce
- Passion fruit panacotta$10.00
Toasted Sweet Coconut Flakes & Rum Caramelized Pineapple
- Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
Served with Raspberry Sorbet & Vanilla Whipped Cream
- Tres Cons de Ice cream$12.00
Choose 3 flavors of Our Homemade Ice Cream & Sorbets
- After Dinner Liquors
- Flan$10.00
- Chocolate Cake$12.00Out of stock
- Ice cream scoop$4.00
- Cono de Helado$4.00
- Ice Cream Sandwich$20.00
- Red velvet cake$10.00Out of stock
- Mango Pana cotta$10.00
Kids Menu
Specials
Drinks
Beer
- Corona Btl$8.00
- Modelo Btl$8.00
- Coors Light Btl$8.00
- Heineken Btl$8.00
- Amstel Light Btl$8.00
- Daura GF Beer Btl$8.00
- Stella Artios Btl$8.00
- Modelo Dft$9.00
- Modelo Negra Dft$9.00
- Pacifico Dft$9.00
- Dog Fish$9.00
- Budweiser Btl$8.00
- Bud light Btl$8.00
- Michelob Btl$8.00
- Dos equis Dft$9.00
- Heineken 00$8.00
- IPA Dft$9.00
- Michelada$13.00
- Tecate$9.00
- Bohemia$9.00
Brunch Cocktails and Mimosas
Coffee
Cordials
Gin
Mezcal
Pitchers
Rum
Soda
Special Cocktails
- Black Widow Margarita$16.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Pantera Rosa$15.00
- Pear Martini$15.00
- Smoke and Spice$15.00
- Catrinas's Manhattan$15.00
- Espolon Peach Paloma$16.00
- Classic Margarita$14.00
- Flavored Margarita$15.00
- Virgin Mojito$10.00
- Virgin Margarita$7.00
- Caipirinha$13.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Mango Xplosion$15.00
- Viuda negra$15.00
- Classic Mojito$13.00
- Flavored Mojito$14.00
- Coco Bongo$16.00
- BlackBerry mezcalita$15.00
- Piña colada$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$15.00
- Spicy Pineapple Margarita$16.00
- Rumchata$16.00
- Lychee Martini$15.00
- Mexican Mind Eraser$15.00
- 1800 Cucumber and Jalapeño Margarita$16.00
- Cadillac Margarita$17.00
Tequila
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Milagro$12.00
- Patron Silver$13.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Tanteo Jalapeno$12.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$40.00
- 1921 Tequila Creme$12.00
- Deleon Reposado$14.00
- Deleon Blanco$13.00
- Lokita Blanco$12.00
- Lokita Reposado$13.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Patron Anejo$15.00
- Pasote$18.00
- Tres Generaciones Silver$14.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$15.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$16.00
- Casa Noble Reposado$15.00
- Casa Noble Anejo$16.00
- Herradura Silver$13.00
- Herradura Ultra Anejo$16.00
- Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Casa Platino$18.00
- Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Casa Extra Añejo$32.00
- Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Casa Reposado$22.00
- 1800 Cristalino$17.00
- 1800 Milenio$40.00
- Maestro Dobel Cristalino Extra Anejo$30.00
- Maestro Dobel Atelier$45.00
- Gran Centenario Extra Añejo$40.00
- Gran Coramino Añejo$28.00
- Espolon$15.00
- Mi Campo Blanco$12.00
- Patron Extra Anejo$22.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Patron El Alto Reposado$40.00
- Casa Noble Marques Anejo$36.00
- Teremana Blanco$13.00
- Teremana Reposado$14.00
- Qui Platinum Extra Anejo$25.00
- Paqui Silver$12.00
- Clase Azul plata$35.00
- Komos Reposado$29.00
- Komos Anejo Cristalino$30.00
- Codigo 1530 Blanco$13.00
- Codigo 1530 Reposado$17.00
- Komos Anejo Reserva$40.00
- Campo Bravo Plata$12.00
- 1800 Cucumber Jalapeno$14.00
- Casa Amigos Reposado Cristalino$16.00
- Esperanto Tequila Blanco$20.00
- Esperanto Tequila Reposado$25.00
- Maestro Dobel Silver$15.00
- Maestro Dobel Reposado$16.00
- Maestro Dobel Diamante$16.00
- Maestro Dobel Anejo$18.00
- Volcan de mi tierra reposado$15.00
- Don Fulano Blanco$14.00
- Don Fulano Reposado$15.00
- Don Fulano Anejo$16.00
- Patron Silver El Cielo$30.00
- El Jimador Blanco$12.00
- Lobos$12.00
- Santera Blanco$12.00
- Santera Reposado$13.00
- Santera Anejo$13.00
- Cincoro Blanco$25.00
- 21 Seeds$12.00
- Ignite$14.00
- Roca Patron Silver$16.00
- Partida$12.00
- Cantera Negra Reposado$16.00
- Cantera Negra Silver$15.00
- Cancers Negra Achiote$17.00
Vodka
Whiskey Bourbon
Wine
- Cabernet Sauvignon$11.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$40.00
- Chardonnay$10.00
- Chardonnay BTL$36.00
- Garnacha$11.00
- Garnacha BTL$40.00
- Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Pinot Grigio BTL$36.00
- Prosecco$10.00
- Prosecco BTL$36.00
- Prosecco Rose$10.00
- Rioja$12.00
- Rioja BTL$44.00
- Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
- Sauvignon Blanc BTL$40.00
- Tempranillo Reserva$14.00
- Tempranillo Reserva BTL$52.00
- Zinfandel Blend$12.00
- Zinfandel Blend BTL$44.00
- Rose$11.00
- Rose BTL$40.00
- Pinot Nior$10.00
Cognac & Brandy
