410 Social Eatery & Barroom
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
16 Pitts St., Berlin, MD 21811
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Windmill Creek Vineyard and The Garden Grill
No Reviews
11206 Worcester Highway Berlin, MD 21811
View restaurant