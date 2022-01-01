Restaurant header imageView gallery

410 Social Eatery & Barroom

review star

No reviews yet

16 Pitts St.

Berlin, MD 21811

Order Again

Wines

Berger Gruner Veltliner

$10.00

Colimoro Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$8.00

Colimoro Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Cotes De Gascogne

$8.00

Garnacha de Fuego

$7.00

Kila Sparkling

$9.00

Memo Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$9.00Out of stock

Nebbiolo

$12.00

Nicolas Chardonnay

$8.00

Rosato

$10.00

Seamless Cab

$9.00

Slam Dunk Blend

$10.00

Viberti Chardonnay

$13.00

Cordials

Black Berry Brandy

$6.00

Kahula

$8.00

Mr. Boston Amaretto

$6.00

Mr. Boston Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Mr. Boston Triple Sec

$6.00

Mr. Boston White Cacoa

$6.00

Mr. Boston Green Mint

$6.00

Mr. Boston Sour Apple

$6.00

Trobino Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Trobino Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Mr. Black

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

St. Elder Elderflower

$6.00

Campari

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Luxardo

$10.00

Herring

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$11.00

Scotch

Dewar's

$8.00

Macallan 12yr

$26.50

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposodo

$14.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

El Jimador Reposodo

$8.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$11.00

Arette Reposado

$11.00

Fidencio Mezcal

$11.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito's

$9.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff Sour berry

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Up

$3.00

Whiskey

Basil Haydens

$10.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Crown royal

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Small batch

$17.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00

Elijah Craig Sm Batch

$10.00

Elmer T. Lee

$21.00

Fireball

$7.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jefferson bourbon

$21.00

Jefferson Rye

$21.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$7.00

Knob creek

$13.00

Noah's Mill

$17.50

Old Bardstown

$10.00

Old Forester Rye

$9.00

Old Forestor Bourbon

$9.00

Redbreast 12yr

$14.00

Redemption

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Rock Hill Farms

$23.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Weller

$12.00

Willet Rye

$17.50

Woodford Double Oak

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Wines by the bottle

Berger Gruner Veltliner Btl

$36.00

Breca Garnacha Btl

$24.00

Colimoro Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$28.00

Colimoro Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Costes De Gascogne White blend Btl

$28.00

Kila Cava bubbles Btl

$32.00

Maison Nicolas Chardonnay Btl

$28.00

Memo Montepulciano

$32.00Out of stock

Seamless Cabernet Sauvigon Btl

$32.00

Slam Dunk Red blend Btl

$36.00

Tintero Elvio Rose Btl

$36.00

Tintero Nebbiolo Btl

$44.00

Viberti Chardonnay Btl

$48.00

Soda/Coffee

Red bull

$5.50

Peychaud Bitter's

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

$3.00

Topo chico

$4.00

Monster

$6.50

Buckets

Pacifico

$20.00

Claws

$20.00

Teas

$20.00

Crushes

GF Crush

$7.00

Orange Crush

$7.00

Hot Dog Special

410 Dog

$5.00

Backyard Dog

$5.00

Ice Pick

Raspberry Pick

$6.00

Blueberry Pick

$6.00

Smirnoff Pick

$6.00

Mussels

Sunday Mussels

$12.99

Pacifico & Shrimp

Pacifico & Shrimp

$42.00

Wings

Buffalo Wings

$10.99

Old Bay Wings

$10.99

Sriracha/BBQ Wings

$10.99

Specials

Bratwurst

$6.99

Pretzel bites

$5.99Out of stock

Fest beer

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16 Pitts St., Berlin, MD 21811

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

