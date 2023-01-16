  • Home
Roadie Joe's Bar and Grill Berlin 525 S Main St

No reviews yet

525 S Main St

Berlin, MD 21811

DAILY SPECIALS

TOMATO SOUP

TOMATO SOUP

$6.50

Tomato Soup with garlic croutons & shaved parmesan

VEG OF THE DAY

$4.75

Sauteed Squash

OBX Dip

$10.00

Caramelized onions, cream cheese, coastal spices served chilled with veggies and kettle chips.

Veggie Spring Rolls

$11.00

Mini vegetable spring rolls flash fried served with Thai chili sauce

3 lb Wing Special (Take out only)

$25.00

3 lbs. of our award winning wings tossed in sauce of your choice. 1 sauce served with our house made ranch or blue cheese

Crabby Nuggets

$13.00

Fresh baked Bavarian pretzel nuggets topped with house made crab dip & cheddar jack cheese sprinkled with Old Bay

Salted Caramel Vanilla Bean Lava Cake

$7.00

Pint of Pickles

$6.50

Take home a pint of our house made sriracha pickles

Side of the Day

$4.50

Creamy Pasta Salad

5.0 Burger

$16.00

(2) 4oz beef and bacon blend patties, topped with American cheese, LT and “Secret Sauce.” Served with chips

South West Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Blackened chicken, guacamole, corn salsa, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and chipotle aioli wrapped in flour tortilla. Served with chips

Diabo Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped sirloin, caramelized onion, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and ghost pepper cheese sauce. Served with chips

APPETIZERS

BEACH FRIES

BEACH FRIES

$4.50

Hand cut french fries

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$12.00

1/2LB breaded boneless tossed in sauce, served with carrot sticks and ranch or bleu cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$11.50

house made with shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with tortilla chips

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

hand cut spuds, jalapenos, bacon, shredded cheese, finished with house cheese sauce served with ranch dressing

Chips & Cheese

Chips & Cheese

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.50
CRAB DIP

CRAB DIP

$16.00

super lump crab meat, cream cheese and spices with toasted French bread

Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$4.50
ROADIE BROCCOLI🌱

ROADIE BROCCOLI🌱

$10.00

hand battered broccoli tossed in P.C sauce (garlic old bay) served with our house cheese sauce for dipping

ROADIE FRIES🌱

ROADIE FRIES🌱

$9.00

beach fries tossed in P.C. sauce (garlic old bay) served with our house cheese sauce

TRADITIONAL WINGS

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$16.00

house recipe marinated, fried and tossed in sauce of your choice served with carrot sticks and ranch or bleu cheese

VEGETARIAN WINGS🌱

VEGETARIAN WINGS🌱

$13.00

Molly’s Kitchen myco-protein boneless bites tossed wing sauce served with ranch or bleu cheese

Extra bread

Extra bread

$1.00
Side of Potato chips

Side of Potato chips

$1.25
Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Hand breaded shrimp topped with yum yum and General Tso’s sauce

Pretzel Nuggets

Pretzel Nuggets

$11.50

Fresh oven baked Bavarian style pretzel bites served with our house honey mustard and cheese sauce.

BURGERS/SUBS/SANDWICHES

3 Day Cheesesteak

3 Day Cheesesteak

$13.00

slow roasted marinated ribeye, caramelized onions and house cheese sauce

Beyond meat Burger🌱

Beyond meat Burger🌱

$13.50

beyond meat pea protein burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and roadie sauce

Blackened Salmon Wrap

Blackened Salmon Wrap

$14.50

blackened salmon, mixed greens, tomato, onions, boursin cheese, & old bay aioli

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Brushetta Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Italian marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, mozzarella, house bruschetta and balsamic redux.

Buffalo Dragon 2.0

Buffalo Dragon 2.0

$12.00

house pulled and seasoned chicken cheesesteak w/ grilled onion, cheese sauce, hot sauce

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

½ lb steak burger with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche roll

Jerk Chicken Wrap

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$13.50

jerk marinated chicken, provolone, greens, grilled pineapple, tomato & a side of honey mustard

Pete's Dragon

Pete's Dragon

$12.00

signature house pulled chicken cheesesteak with, Sauteed onions & peppers, provolone and thai chili sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

slow braised and smoked pork shoulder, crispy onions and Chiptole BBQ sided with coleslaw.

Roadie Burger

Roadie Burger

$15.25

½ lb steak burger with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, candied bacon, cheddar cheese and our house made roadie sauce

Roadie Club

Roadie Club

$13.50

oven roasted turkey, pit ham, smoked bacon, greens, tomato, and herb aioli on toasted white

Short Rib Sliders (2)

$13.50

Award winning miso braised beef short rib, house made slaw, finished with orange glaze on King's Hawaiian rolls.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Jammin Out Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb Steak burger topped with garlic confit, arugula, bacon jam, candied jalapenos, & goat cheese

Mac Attack Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. Steak burger topped with house mac & cheese, ranch, crispy onions & sriracha dust.

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Texas toast piled high with cheddar jack cheese, slow braised short rib, sweet heat BBQ sauce & crispy onions.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

5 oz. Lump crab cake on toasted brioche bun with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion & Old Bay aioli.

Tex-Mex Turkey Sub

Tex-Mex Turkey Sub

$12.00

Oven roasted turkey and cheddar jack cheese bake on sub roll topped with shredded lettuce, pico & chipotle aioli.

Thai Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Fresh arugula, curry mayo, goat cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, red pepper hummus and toasted almonds.

MACS & RICE BOWLS

BBQ Mac

BBQ Mac

$13.50

braised pork tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce with smoked bacon and topped with crispy fried onions

Classic Mac & Cheese🌱

Classic Mac & Cheese🌱

$8.00

house made cheese sauce, gemelli pasta, garlic toasted bread crumbs

Famous Rice Bowl🌱

Famous Rice Bowl🌱

$9.00

jasmine rice with garlic sauteed broccoli, toasted sesame seeds and your choice of sauce

Raptor Mac

Raptor Mac

$14.50

boneless wings tossed in our raptor sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Shrimp & Crab Mac

Shrimp & Crab Mac

$17.00

garlic sauteed shrimp tossed in our house mac n cheese topped with crab meat and an old bay dusting

Side Mac & Cheese🌱

Side Mac & Cheese🌱

$4.25
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$2.50

Chorizo Mac

$14.00

House mac with ground chorizo and fresh pico. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.

SALADS

Blackened Shrimp Salad

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Fresh mixed greens, pepperoncini’s, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons tossed in old bay aioli and topped with blackened shrimp

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$10.00

romaine, romano cheese, house-made croutons tossed in our traditional caesar dressing

Greek Salad🌱

Greek Salad🌱

$12.00

mixed greens, pepperoncinis, tomato, feta cheese, black olives, red onions, & croutons tossed in our house greek dressing

House Salad🌱

House Salad🌱

$10.00

fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots red onion and house made croutons

Side Caesar Salad🌱

Side Caesar Salad🌱

$4.50

side salad- romaine, romano cheese, house-made croutons tossed in our traditional caesar dressing

Side House Salad🌱

$4.50

side salad- fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots red onion and house made croutons

Poppin' Winter Salad

$14.00

Fresh arugula, sliced apples, strawberries, goat cheese, toasted almonds, pickled red onions tossed in house strawberry vinaigrette. Topped with pop rocks.

TACOS

Grilled flank steak, mixed greens, pico, boursin cheese and chimmichurri
Bangin! Chicken Tacos

Bangin! Chicken Tacos

$14.75

pulled chicken simmered in our house Bangin! sauce, lettuce, cilantro, onions, boursin, lime crema

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Blackened shrimp, house made pico, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese, cilantro & our special secret sauce

Vegetarian Tacos🌱

Vegetarian Tacos🌱

$13.75

ground beyond beef, shredded lettuce, boursin cheese, pickled red onions and roadie sauce

Flank Steak Tacos

Flank Steak Tacos

$16.00

Grilled flank steak, mixed greens, pico, boursin cheese and chimmichurri

KIDS MENU

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Kids Boneless Chicken bites

$7.50
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$7.25
Kids cheese Quesadilla

Kids cheese Quesadilla

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kids Mac & cheese

$7.00

Kids Veggie Wings

$7.50

EXTRA SAUCE

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

BANGIN'

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

BUFFALO

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

CHIPOTLE BBQ

$0.75

DEATH STAR

$0.75

GENERAL TSO'S

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Herb Aioli

$0.75

HONEY BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Jerk

$0.75

MANGO HABANERO

$0.75

Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Old Bay

$0.75

Old Bay Aioli

$0.75

P.C

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

RAPTOR

$0.75

Roadie sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour cream

$0.75

SWEET & TANGY

$0.75

TERIYAKI

$0.75

THAI CHILI

$0.75

YUM-YUM

$0.75

Soy Ginger Vinaigrette

$0.75

Yuzu Melon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Sweet Heat

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese Crumble

$1.00

Extra Feta Cheese

$1.00

Extra Provolone

$1.00

Extra Cheddar

$1.00

Extra Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Extra American

$1.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Club Soda

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Kids Juice Box

$1.25

Mist

$2.99

Mt.Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

WATER

Sugar Free Monster

$4.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

MOCKTAILS

Virgin Sangria

$6.00

Virgin Orange Mule

$6.25
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

525 S Main St, Berlin, MD 21811

