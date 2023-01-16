Roadie Joe's Bar and Grill Berlin 525 S Main St
No reviews yet
525 S Main St
Berlin, MD 21811
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
DAILY SPECIALS
TOMATO SOUP
Tomato Soup with garlic croutons & shaved parmesan
VEG OF THE DAY
Sauteed Squash
OBX Dip
Caramelized onions, cream cheese, coastal spices served chilled with veggies and kettle chips.
Veggie Spring Rolls
Mini vegetable spring rolls flash fried served with Thai chili sauce
3 lb Wing Special (Take out only)
3 lbs. of our award winning wings tossed in sauce of your choice. 1 sauce served with our house made ranch or blue cheese
Crabby Nuggets
Fresh baked Bavarian pretzel nuggets topped with house made crab dip & cheddar jack cheese sprinkled with Old Bay
Salted Caramel Vanilla Bean Lava Cake
Pint of Pickles
Take home a pint of our house made sriracha pickles
Side of the Day
Creamy Pasta Salad
5.0 Burger
(2) 4oz beef and bacon blend patties, topped with American cheese, LT and “Secret Sauce.” Served with chips
South West Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken, guacamole, corn salsa, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and chipotle aioli wrapped in flour tortilla. Served with chips
Diabo Cheesesteak
Chopped sirloin, caramelized onion, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and ghost pepper cheese sauce. Served with chips
APPETIZERS
BEACH FRIES
Hand cut french fries
BONELESS WINGS
1/2LB breaded boneless tossed in sauce, served with carrot sticks and ranch or bleu cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
house made with shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with tortilla chips
CHEESE FRIES
hand cut spuds, jalapenos, bacon, shredded cheese, finished with house cheese sauce served with ranch dressing
Chips & Cheese
Chips & Salsa
CRAB DIP
super lump crab meat, cream cheese and spices with toasted French bread
Crinkle Fries
ROADIE BROCCOLI🌱
hand battered broccoli tossed in P.C sauce (garlic old bay) served with our house cheese sauce for dipping
ROADIE FRIES🌱
beach fries tossed in P.C. sauce (garlic old bay) served with our house cheese sauce
TRADITIONAL WINGS
house recipe marinated, fried and tossed in sauce of your choice served with carrot sticks and ranch or bleu cheese
VEGETARIAN WINGS🌱
Molly’s Kitchen myco-protein boneless bites tossed wing sauce served with ranch or bleu cheese
Extra bread
Side of Potato chips
Bang Bang Shrimp
Hand breaded shrimp topped with yum yum and General Tso’s sauce
Pretzel Nuggets
Fresh oven baked Bavarian style pretzel bites served with our house honey mustard and cheese sauce.
BURGERS/SUBS/SANDWICHES
3 Day Cheesesteak
slow roasted marinated ribeye, caramelized onions and house cheese sauce
Beyond meat Burger🌱
beyond meat pea protein burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and roadie sauce
Blackened Salmon Wrap
blackened salmon, mixed greens, tomato, onions, boursin cheese, & old bay aioli
BLT
Brushetta Chicken Wrap
Italian marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, mozzarella, house bruschetta and balsamic redux.
Buffalo Dragon 2.0
house pulled and seasoned chicken cheesesteak w/ grilled onion, cheese sauce, hot sauce
Classic Burger
½ lb steak burger with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche roll
Jerk Chicken Wrap
jerk marinated chicken, provolone, greens, grilled pineapple, tomato & a side of honey mustard
Pete's Dragon
signature house pulled chicken cheesesteak with, Sauteed onions & peppers, provolone and thai chili sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich
slow braised and smoked pork shoulder, crispy onions and Chiptole BBQ sided with coleslaw.
Roadie Burger
½ lb steak burger with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, candied bacon, cheddar cheese and our house made roadie sauce
Roadie Club
oven roasted turkey, pit ham, smoked bacon, greens, tomato, and herb aioli on toasted white
Short Rib Sliders (2)
Award winning miso braised beef short rib, house made slaw, finished with orange glaze on King's Hawaiian rolls.
Grilled Cheese
Jammin Out Burger
1/2 lb Steak burger topped with garlic confit, arugula, bacon jam, candied jalapenos, & goat cheese
Mac Attack Burger
1/2 lb. Steak burger topped with house mac & cheese, ranch, crispy onions & sriracha dust.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Texas toast piled high with cheddar jack cheese, slow braised short rib, sweet heat BBQ sauce & crispy onions.
Crab Cake Sandwich
5 oz. Lump crab cake on toasted brioche bun with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion & Old Bay aioli.
Tex-Mex Turkey Sub
Oven roasted turkey and cheddar jack cheese bake on sub roll topped with shredded lettuce, pico & chipotle aioli.
Thai Veggie Wrap
Fresh arugula, curry mayo, goat cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, red pepper hummus and toasted almonds.
MACS & RICE BOWLS
BBQ Mac
braised pork tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce with smoked bacon and topped with crispy fried onions
Classic Mac & Cheese🌱
house made cheese sauce, gemelli pasta, garlic toasted bread crumbs
Famous Rice Bowl🌱
jasmine rice with garlic sauteed broccoli, toasted sesame seeds and your choice of sauce
Raptor Mac
boneless wings tossed in our raptor sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Shrimp & Crab Mac
garlic sauteed shrimp tossed in our house mac n cheese topped with crab meat and an old bay dusting
Side Mac & Cheese🌱
Side of Rice
Chorizo Mac
House mac with ground chorizo and fresh pico. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.
SALADS
Blackened Shrimp Salad
Fresh mixed greens, pepperoncini’s, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons tossed in old bay aioli and topped with blackened shrimp
Classic Caesar
romaine, romano cheese, house-made croutons tossed in our traditional caesar dressing
Greek Salad🌱
mixed greens, pepperoncinis, tomato, feta cheese, black olives, red onions, & croutons tossed in our house greek dressing
House Salad🌱
fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots red onion and house made croutons
Side Caesar Salad🌱
side salad- romaine, romano cheese, house-made croutons tossed in our traditional caesar dressing
Side House Salad🌱
side salad- fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots red onion and house made croutons
Poppin' Winter Salad
Fresh arugula, sliced apples, strawberries, goat cheese, toasted almonds, pickled red onions tossed in house strawberry vinaigrette. Topped with pop rocks.
TACOS
Bangin! Chicken Tacos
pulled chicken simmered in our house Bangin! sauce, lettuce, cilantro, onions, boursin, lime crema
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp, house made pico, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese, cilantro & our special secret sauce
Vegetarian Tacos🌱
ground beyond beef, shredded lettuce, boursin cheese, pickled red onions and roadie sauce
Flank Steak Tacos
Grilled flank steak, mixed greens, pico, boursin cheese and chimmichurri
KIDS MENU
EXTRA SAUCE
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BANGIN'
Bleu Cheese
BUFFALO
Caesar
CHEESE SAUCE
Chipotle Aioli
CHIPOTLE BBQ
DEATH STAR
GENERAL TSO'S
Greek
Herb Aioli
HONEY BBQ
Honey Mustard
Jerk
MANGO HABANERO
Oil & Vinegar
Old Bay
Old Bay Aioli
P.C
RANCH
RAPTOR
Roadie sauce
Salsa
Sour cream
SWEET & TANGY
TERIYAKI
THAI CHILI
YUM-YUM
Soy Ginger Vinaigrette
Yuzu Melon Vinaigrette
Sweet Heat
Extra Blue Cheese Crumble
Extra Feta Cheese
Extra Provolone
Extra Cheddar
Extra Shredded Cheese
Extra American
N/A BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
525 S Main St, Berlin, MD 21811