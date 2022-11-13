Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

981 Reviews

$$

Mumfords Landing Rd

Berlin, MD 21811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cowboy Burger
Seafood Supreme
Side Ceasar

Starters & Shareables

Buffalo Brussels

$13.00

Flash fried Brussels tossed in house made buffalo sauce, red onion, and blue cheese crumbles.

Crab Dip

$18.00

Cheesy crab dip served in a sourdough bread bowl, crispy tortilla chips.

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Flash fried with yellow peppers, parmesan cheese and garlic aioli.

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Fresh baked, served with house made German mustard. Add Crab Dip $8

Cajun Shrimp Toast

$16.00

(3) Crostini's, topped with shrimp, peppers, onions, mozzarella and parmesan breadcrumbs

Scallop Brochette

$17.00

Grilled skewered scallops served with hearts of palms, asparagus, frisee & tomato jam

Peel n' Pick Shrimp - Half Pound

$12.00

Hot out of the steamer and dusted with Old Bay.

Peel n' Pick Shrimp - Pound

$19.00

Hot out of the steamer and dusted with Old Bay.

Tempura Bites

$10.00

Served with your choice of sauce: Old Bay, Buffalo, Jerk Honey Mustard, Honey Sriracha, Sweet Chili Glaze, Mild Buffalo.

Wings

$10.00

Served with your choice of sauce: Old Bay, Buffalo, Jerk Honey Mustard, Honey Sriracha, Sweet Chili Glaze, Mild Buffalo.

Creole Mussels

$15.00

Flatbreads

Black & Blue

$13.00

Blackened chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, black cherry balsamic glaze.

Cheese Flat

$10.00

Margherita

$12.00

Oven roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese.

Meat Lovers

$16.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Mozzarella with Marinara.

Roasted Veggie

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, roasted broccoli, onions, cremini mushrooms, garlic with Mozzarella cheese.

Seafood Supreme

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, fresh crabmeat, Old Bay, brie cheese, mozzarella cheese, crispy bacon bits.

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.

Side Ceasar

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons. Your choice of Dressing.

Side House Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, croutons. Choice of dressing.

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, dried cranberries, bacon, pecans, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, fried onions, blue cheese dressing.

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Roasted butternut squash, red onion, dried cranberries, cherries, golden raisins, almonds, kale & arugula with apple cider vinaigrette

YC Chef Salad

$13.00

Ham, turkey, Swiss, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, hard-boiled egg over chopped mixed greens

Burgers

Beyond Veggie

$11.00

Plain Jane

$11.00

Your traditional cheeseburger. Served with chips.

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

American cheese, bacon and a fried egg on a classic bun. Served with chips.

Cajun Burger

$14.00

Blackened burger, caramelized onions & blue cheese crumbles. Served with chips.

Cowboy Burger

$13.00

BBQ onions, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo. Served with chips.

YC Burger

$13.00

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato, red onion with American cheese. Served with chips.

Steakhouse Burger

$19.00

Blend of ribeye, sirloin, and chuck steak grilled, topped with 3 cheese sauce, mushrooms, tabaco onions, & black peppercorn steak sauce on a pretzel bun

Sandwiches

Beyond Veggie

$11.00

L-BLT

$10.00

The Bourbon Dip

$14.00

Shaved prime rib, horseradish aioli, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, on a baguette with bourbon au jus.

The Cake

$20.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, broiled on a brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, chipotle tartar. Served with chips.

The YC Club

$13.00

Peppered turkey breast, baked ham, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, Your choice of white or wheat. Served with chips.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

The Roma

$15.00

(4) 8oz meatballs baked with provolone & marinara on a sub roll

Blackened Mahi

$16.00

6oz mahi filet with tropical heat, arugula & tropical salsa on a brioche bun

The Carolina

$14.00

Pulled pork, coleslaw, carolina bbq on a brioche bun

The Rueben

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island on marble rye bread

Entrees

Crab Cake Ent

$28.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, Old Bay and cheddar Yukon mashed potatoes, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower and red pepper coulis.

Meatloaf

$18.00

Chef's blend of meats and seasonings, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans.

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Beer battered Alaskan pollock, fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon, classic tartar sauce.

Buffalo Ribeye

$38.00

12oz ribeye glazed in buffalo, served over blue cheese mac & green beans

Pork Scallopini

$27.00Out of stock

Sauteed pancetta & peas tossed with linguine, finished with egg & parmesan

Cajun Seafood Papperdelle

$29.00

Sauteed shrimp, scallops, crab with asparagus, onions, peppers in a cajun cream

Filet Bernaise

$42.00

8oz filet topped with bearnaise over roasted baby vegetables & fingerling potatoes

Chicken Cacciatore

$29.00

1/2 chicken braised in white wine, tomatoes, onions, peppers, olives & capers over rice

Eggplant Parm

$23.00

Baked eggplant parm breaded in panko with marinara & provolone over linguine

Salmon Tortellini Special

$34.00

Kids

Kids Ckn Bites

$8.99

Kids Grill Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.99

Cheese Flat

$10.00

KIDS Applesauce

$2.00

KIDS Fruitcup

$2.00

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Bread

Broccolini

$3.00Out of stock

Brussels

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Gravy Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mashed pots

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Ceasar

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.

Side House Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, croutons. Choice of dressing.

Sweet Pots FF

$3.50

Tots

$4.00

Soups

Cream of Crab CUP

$7.00

Cream of Crab BOWL

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Mumfords Landing Rd, Berlin, MD 21811

Directions

Gallery
Ocean Pines Yacht Club image
Ocean Pines Yacht Club image
Ocean Pines Yacht Club image
Ocean Pines Yacht Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

Southgate Grill - Ocean Pines
orange starNo Reviews
11033 Nicholas Ln Berlin, MD 21811
View restaurantnext
Serpone's Pizzeria - Berlin, MD
orange starNo Reviews
11007 Manklin Creek Road Berlin, MD 21811
View restaurantnext
Mione's Pizza & Italian Restaurant - 67th Street
orange starNo Reviews
6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11 Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Bad Monkey East - East Ocean City
orange starNo Reviews
5801 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Sunset Island Bar and Grille - Sunset Island - Ocean City, MD
orange starNo Reviews
1 Beachside Drive, Ocean City, MD 21842 Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Coastal Smokehouse - 12513 Ocean Gateway
orange starNo Reviews
12513 Ocean Gateway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berlin

J & M Meat Market
orange star5.0 • 13
101 Williams St Berlin, MD 21811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berlin
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston