Taylors Taphouse

11021 Nicholas Lane

Ocean Pines, MD 21811

NA Bev

Club Soda

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Draft Beer

60 Minute

$7.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Boston Lager

$7.50

Bug Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Hazy Little Thing

$7.50

Landshark

$4.00

Lot 3

$7.50

Lot 6

$8.25

Loose Cannon

$7.50

Lost IPA

$7.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Rude Boy

$8.25

Stella Artois

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$7.50

Yuengling

$4.00

Bottled/Can Beer

60 Minute BTL

$7.50

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon BTL

$5.00

Boston Lager

$7.50

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Guinness

$7.50

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00Out of stock

Lot 3 BTL

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Natty Boh

$3.00Out of stock

Natural Light

$3.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Stella Artois BTL

$5.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$4.00

Yuengling BTL

$4.00

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Champagne

$8.50

Josh - Cab

$8.50

Cupcake - Chard

$8.50

Cupcake - Pinot

$8.50

Cupcake - Sav Blanc

$8.50

KJ - Merlot

$8.50

Riesling

$8.50

Moscato

$7.50

Liquors

*Rail Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.50

Deep Eddy Swt Tea

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Belvedere

$8.50Out of stock

Ketel One

$8.50

Stoli

$6.50

Stoli Citrus

$6.50

Stoli O

$6.50

Stoli Raz

$6.50

Stoli Van

$6.50

Titos

$7.00

Fleischmann’s Orange

$4.00

*Rail Gin

$4.00

Beefeaters

$8.50

Bombay

$8.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

*Rail Rum

$4.00

Bacardi Light

$6.50

Bacardi Limon

$6.50

Calico Jack

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Cruzan Dark

$6.50

Malibu

$6.50

Mount Gay

$6.50

Myers Dark

$6.50

*Rail Scotch

$4.00

Chivas Regal

$8.50

Dewars

$8.50

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenlevit 12

$12.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Red

$8.50

*Rail Tequila

$4.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Hornitos

$6.50

Patron

$8.50

Don Julio

$9.50

Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

5 Star Brandy

$5.00

*Rail Whiskey

$4.00

*Rail Bourbon

$4.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Vanilla

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Seagrams VO

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Fireball

$6.50

Canadian Club

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$8.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Ole Smoke Caramel

$8.50

Ole Smoke Watermelon

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Jameson

$8.50

Amaretto

$5.00

Butterscotch

$6.50

Dark Cocoa

$5.00

Green Creme de Menthe

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Pucker

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

White Creme de Menthe

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Disaronno

$6.50

Bailey's

$6.50

Drambue

$8.50

Godiva

$6.50

Rumchata

$6.50

Rumple Minze

$6.50

Sambuca Blk

$8.50

Sambuca Romano

$8.50

Cafe Lolita

$6.50

Cointreau

$8.50

Courvoisier

$8.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Tuaca

$7.50

B & B

$6.50

Frangelico

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Irish Mist

$6.50

Jagermeister

$8.50

Dry Vermouth

$6.50

Sweet Vermouth

$6.50

Cocktails

Appletini

$8.50

Bailey's & Coffee

$6.50

Bay Breeze

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Brandy Alexander

$6.50

Caramel Apple Martini

$8.50

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Golden Margarita

$11.50

Hinkle

$8.50

Key Lime Martini

$8.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.50

L.I.T

$7.50

Madras

$6.50

Margarita

$6.50

Mounds Martini

$8.50

Mudslide

$8.50

Nutty Irishman

$8.50

Pina Colada

$8.50

Planter's Punch

$6.50

Royal Flush

$8.50

Rusty Nail

$6.50

Salted Caramel Martini

$8.50

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Stinger

$6.50

Taylor's Mule

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Toasted Almond

$6.50

Virgin Daquiri

$6.50

White Russian

$6.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Water Maccosin Shot

$6.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.50

Buttery Nipple Shot

$6.50

Kamikaze Shot

$6.50

Crushes

Orange Crush

$8.50

Creamsicle Crush

$8.50

Cranberry Crush

$8.50

Grapefruit Crush

$8.50

Peach Crush

$8.50

Specialty Cocktails

Bahama Mama

Captains Choice

Key Lime Martini

$8.50

Sugar & Spice

Salted Caramel

The Poppy

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Local Neighborhood Spot to come spend time with friends while dining

Location

11021 Nicholas Lane, Ocean Pines, MD 21811

Directions

