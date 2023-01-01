Taylors Taphouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Great Local Neighborhood Spot to come spend time with friends while dining
Location
11021 Nicholas Lane, Ocean Pines, MD 21811
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Windmill Creek Vineyard and The Garden Grill
No Reviews
11206 Worcester Highway Berlin, MD 21811
View restaurant
More near Ocean Pines