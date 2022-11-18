Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serpone's Pizzeria Berlin, MD

review star

No reviews yet

11007 Manklin Creek Road

Pennington Commons Unit C-3 11007

Berlin, MD 21811

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
CHEESE STEAK
WINGS (12)

hot subs

MEATBALL SUB - Just Sauce NO CHEESE

$9.95

MEATBALL PARM

$10.95

CHICKEN PARM

$10.95

SAUSAGE SUB - Just Sauce NO CHEESE

$9.95

SAUSAGE PARM

$10.95

EGGPLANT PARM

$10.95

FISH SUB

$9.95

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

CHICKEN CUTLET SUB

$9.95

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$9.95

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

SHRIMP SUB

$10.95

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

SHRIMP PARM

$11.95

cold subs

HAM & CHEESE

$10.95

ITALIAN

$10.95

ham, genoa salame, capicolla, provolone

AMERICAN COLD CUT (Ham, Turkey, American Cheese)

$10.95

ham, turkey, american cheese

TURKEY

$10.95

TUNA

$10.95

CHEESE SUB

$10.95

steak subs

PLAIN STEAK - NO CHEESE

$9.95

CHEESE STEAK

$10.95

CALIFORNIA CHEESE STEAK

$10.95

lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions, mayo

PIZZA STEAK

$10.95

mozzarella, marinara sauce, oregano, parm cheese

PLAIN CHICKEN STEAK - NO CHEESE

$9.95

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$10.95

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$10.95

lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions, mayo

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$10.95

w/mild sauce

hamburger subs

HAMBURGER - NO CHEESE

$9.95

CHEESE BURGER

$10.95

PIZZA BURGER

$10.95

mozzarella, marinara sauce, oregano, parm cheese

CALIFORNIA CHEESE BURGER

$10.95

lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions, mayo

appetizers

FRENCH FRIES

$3.95

CHEESE FRIES

$4.95

PIZZA FRIES

$5.95

GRAVY FRIES

$4.95

MOZZARELLA STICK (5)

$6.95

ONION RINGS (12)

$6.95

GARLIC KNOT (1)

$0.75

GARLIC BREAD

$2.95

WINGS (12)

$14.95

BROCCOLI BITES (10)

$7.95

JALAPEÑO POPPERS (5)

$6.95

MINESTRONE SOUP

$3.99

SIDE OF MEATBALLS (2)

$3.95

SIDE OF SAUSAGE (2)

$4.95

baskets

CHICKEN FINGERS W/ FRIES (5)

$11.95

SHRIMP W/ FRIES

$11.95

FISH TENDERS W/ FRIES (5)

$11.95

salads

HOUSE SALAD

$6.95

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.95

ham, genoa salame, capicolla, provolone, giardiniera

CHEF SALAD

$10.95

ham, turkey, provolone

TUNA SALAD

$10.95

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

romaine lettuce, croutons, parm cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR

$10.95

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

GREEK SALAD

$8.95

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, feta cheese, cucumbers, croutons

CALZONES / STROMBOLIES

Medium Calzone

$11.95

Lg Calzone

$17.95

Medium Stromboli

$11.95

Lg Stromboli

$17.95

Regular Pizzas

10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$11.95

12" Cheese

$9.49

14" Cheese

$11.49

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Sicilian Pizza

$19.95

Pan Pizza

$18.95

Specialty Pizzas

10" Margherita - Gluten Free

$17.99

10" White - Gluten Free

$13.49

10" Tomato & Basil - Gluten Free

$17.99

10" Veggie Lovers - Gluten Free

$18.24

10" Meat Lovers - Gluten Free

$18.24

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch - Gluten Free

$17.99

10" Buffalo Chicken - Gluten Free

$16.49

10" BBQ Chicken - Gluten Free

$17.99

10" Supreme - Gluten Free

$18.24

10" German - Gluten Free

$17.99

10" Hawaiian - Gluten Free

$12.99

12" Margherita

$17.99

12" White

$13.49

12" Tomato & Basil

$17.99

12" Veggie Lovers

$18.24

12" Meat Lovers

$18.24

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.49

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

12" Supreme

$18.24

12" German

$17.99

12" Hawaiian

$12.99

14" Margherita

$19.99

14" White

$15.49

14" Tomato & Basil

$19.99

14" Veggie Lovers

$22.49

14" Meat Lovers

$22.49

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.49

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.49

14" Supreme

$22.49

14" German

$19.99

14" Hawaiian

$16.99

16" Margherita

$21.95

16" White

$17.95

16" Tomato & Basil

$21.95

16" Veggie Lovers

$24.95

16" Meat Lovers

$24.95

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.95

16" Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.95

16" Supreme

$24.95

16" German

$21.95

16" Hawaiian

$19.95

16" Stuffed Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.95

16" Stuffed Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.95

16" Stuffed Meatball Parm Pizza

$21.95

16" Stuffed Veggie Pizza

$24.95

16" Stuffed Meat Pizza

$21.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serpone's offers fresh baked new york style pizza. Whole or by the slice, the pizza is prepared only with the best fresh ingredients including bleach free flour and signature margherita sauce. Stuffed Pizza, Calzones and Stombolies are also included on the menu. If your a sub lover, Philly Cheese Steaks, Juicy Burgers and a variety of hot and cold sub sandwiches are waiting to be filled. Healthy and delicious salads make the best out of the fresh produce. Ceaser, Greek, Tuna and more, all prepared on demand. If you’re in for appetizers before the main bite, Serpone’s has up to 14 different choices from a variety of fries, garlic bread or knots, to wings, meatballs and sausages for the meat lovers.

11007 Manklin Creek Road, Pennington Commons Unit C-3 11007, Berlin, MD 21811

Serpone's Pizzeria image
Serpone's Pizzeria image

