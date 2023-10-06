4th Street Bistro at Market Place Fresh Foods
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bistro with Rooftop dining
Location
1912 Fourth Street, La Grande, OR 97850
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tap That Growlers llc - 1106 Adams Ave STE 100
No Reviews
1106 Adams Ave STE 100 La Grande, OR 97850
View restaurant