Tap That Growlers llc 1106 Adams Ave STE 100
1106 Adams Ave STE 100
La Grande, OR 97850
Food Menu
Brew Bites
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Breaded Cheese curds fried to a golden brown
Spicy Cheese Curds
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Tater Tots
Kado's Potatoes
Tater Tots covered with Hamburger, Olives, bacon Cheese and your coice of any of the wing sauces
Fried Green Beans
Shoestring Fries
Twister Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Pickles
Tater Kegs
8 Giant Tater tots filled to the max with Choice ingredients and fried to dark brown. Choose from Bacon Jalapeno or Bacon Cheddar Chive.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Our House made pizza crust spread with Garlic sauce, lightly sprinkled with salad supreme and topped with cheddar jack cheese. Served with marinara sauce
Giant Pretzel
Served Sweet or Salty with Cream Cheese Dip, Cheese, or Mustard
Poutine
Bed of Shoestring Fries cooked with Cheese Curds, Topped with pulled Pork, Bacon, brown Gravy and cheese Sauce.
Sample Platter
4oz of each of the following, Fried Green Beans, Fried Pickles, Cheese Curds, Spicy Curds
Extra Dipping Sauce
Wings
6 Piece
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
12 Piece
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
20 Piece
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
6 Piece Chunk
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
12 Piece Chunk
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
20 Piece Chunk
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
Sandwiches
Reuben
Beer Braised Corned Beef, your choice of cheese, sauerkraut, topped with Tap That Reuben sauce
Tuna Melt
Tap That's Tuna salad topped with your choice of cheese, sprinkled with salad supreme
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Tender chicken, hot bacon, your choice of cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomato, drizzled with our house ranch dressing.
Turkey Cranberry
Slow roasted turkey, topped with Our own apple cranberry slaw and your choice of cheese.
BLT
Topped with 5 slices of bacon, crisp romaine lettuce, and fresh tomato and mayonnaise.
Grilled Cheese
Your choise of up to two types of cheese grilled to golden brown.
French Dip
Hardwood smoked Prime Rib sliced thin and topped with your choice of cheese
Pulled Pork
Tender Pulled Pork sandwiched between Garlic Parm Hoaggie Rolltopped with your choice of apple cran slaw or BBQ sauce.
Chicken Parm
Garlic charbroiled chicken layered with red sauce topped with your choice of cheese, served on a garlic parmesan hoaggie roll.
Soup & Salad
Kids Menu
Soft Drinks
Dessert
S'More Pizza
Starts with a hand tossed pizza crust, peanutbutter and chocolate come together with graham cracker crumbs then get topped with marshmallowes, cooked till the marshmallowes are golden brown, then drizzled with chocolate and honey.
Small Funnel Fries
Delicious funnel cake batter made into a french fry shape for easy enjoyment. Coated with our cinnamon & Sugar then drizzled with our house raspberry desert sauce and topped with whiped cream
Large Funnel Fries
Delicious funnel cake batter made into a french fry shape for easy enjoyment. Coated with our cinnamon & Sugar then drizzled with our house raspberry desert sauce and topped with whiped cream
Lava Cake
Rich chocolate cake with a warm molten center, served with Vanilla Bean ice cream
Root Beer Float
Made with vanilla bean ice cream & fresh brewed Burwood root beer from Walla Walla Washington.
Dough Bites
Bite sized pieces of our house pizza dough, deep fried, tossed with cinnamon and sugar and served with carmel cream cheese sauce.
Drink Menu
32oz Beer
Tap 1 32oz ace pineapple
Tap 2 32oz Avid Dragon Fruit
Tap 3 32oz D's Wicked Chanilla
Tap 4 32oz Ciderboys Papaya Paradise
Tap 5 32oz Ciderboys Strawberry Magic
Tap 6 32oz 2 Towns Made Marrion
Tap 7 32oz Big Sky Huck it
Tap 8 32oz Barley Brown Pallet Jack
Tap 9 32oz Sunriver Rippin
Tap 10 32oz Beer Valley Leafer Madness
Tap 11 32oz Rogue Honey Kolsch
Tap 12 32oz Big Sky Summer Honey
Tap 13 32oz Backwoods Little Town Lager
Tap 14 32oz sunny lil thing
Tap 15 32oz GoodLife Sweet As! Pacific Ale
Tap 16 32oz Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
Tap 17 32oz Truly wild berry
Tap 18 32oz 10 Barrel Huckleberry Seltzer
Tap 19 32oz Brew Dr. Kombucha
Tap 20 32oz Burwood Rootbeer
Tap 21 32oz Cascade Lakes Pineapple IPA
Tap 22 32oz Sam Adams Boston Lager
Tap 23 32oz Barley Brown's Hot Blonde
Tap 24 32oz Beer Valley Green Cross
Tap 25 32oz Twisted Tea
Tap 26 32oz Mother Chukar
Tap 27 32oz coyote peak
Tap 28 32oz Stiegl Radler
Tap 29 32oz Four Sixes Grit and Glory
Tap 30 32oz Coors Light
Tap 31 32oz Iron Horse Irish Death
Tap 32 32oz Summer Shandy
Tap 33 32oz Vicious Mosquito
Tap 34 32oz Sockeye 596 Pale
Tap 35 32oz Sockeye Maple Glazed
Tap 36 32oz Sockeye Old Seven tooth
Tap 37 32oz Dead Guy Ipa
Tap 38 32oz Migration Patio Pale
Tap 39 32oz Sockeye Lonesome Larry
Tap 40 32oz Pacifico
40oz Beer
Tap 1 40oz Ace Pineapple
Tap 2 40oz Avid Dragon Fruit
Tap 3 40oz D's Wicked Chanilla
Tap 4 40oz Ciderboys Papaya Paradise
Tap 5 40oz Ciderboys Strawberry Magic
Tap 6 40oz 2 Towns Made Marrion
Tap 7 40oz Big Sky Huck it
Tap 8 40oz Barley Brown Pallet Jack
Tap 9 40oz Big Sky Huck it
Tap 10 40oz Beer Valley Leafer Madness
Tap 11 40oz Rogue Honey Kolsch
Tap 12 40oz Big Sky Summer Honey
Tap 13 40oz Backwoods Little Town Lager
Tap 14 40 oz sunny lil thing
Tap 15 40oz GoodLife Sweet As! Pacific Ale
Tap 16 40oz Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
Tap 17 40oz Truly Wildberry
Tap 18 40oz 10 Barrel Huckleberry Seltzer
Tap 19 40oz Brew Dr. Kombucha
Tap 20 40oz Burwood Rootbeer
Tap 21 40oz Cascade Lakes Pineapple IPA
Tap 22 40oz Sam Adams Boston Lager
Tap 23 40oz Barley Brown's Hot Blonde
Tap 24 40oz Beer Valley Green Cross
Tap 25 40oz Twisted Tea
Tap 26 40oz Mother Chukar
Tap 27 40oz coyote Peak
Tap 28 40oz Stiegl Radler
Tap 29 40oz Four Sixes Grit and Glory
Tap 30 40oz Coors Light
Tap 31 40oz Iron Horse Irish Death
Tap 32 40oz Summer Shandy
Tap 33 40z Vicious Mosquito
Tap 34 40oz Sockeye 586 Pale
Tap 35 40oz Sockeye Maple Glazed
Tap 36 40oz Sockeye Old Seven tooth
Tap 37 40oz Dead Guy IPA
Tap 38 40oz Migration Patio Pale
Tap 39 40oz Sockeye Lonesome Larry
Tap 40 40oz Pacifico
64oz Beer
Tap 1 64oz Ace Pineapple
Tap 2 64oz Avid Dragon Fruit
Tap 3 64oz D's Wicked Chanilla
Tap 4 64oz Ciderboys Papaya Paradise
Tap 5 64oz Ciderboys Strawberry Magic
Tap 6 64oz. 2 Towns Made Marrion
Tap 7 64oz Big Sky Huck it
Tap 8 64oz Barley Brown Pallet Jack
Tap 9 64oz Big Sky Huck it
Tap 10 64oz Beer Valley Leafer Madness
Tap 11 64oz Rogue Honey Kolsch
Tap 12 64oz Big Sky Summer Honey
Tap 13 64oz Backwoods Little Town Lager
Tap 14 64oz sunny lil thing
Tap 15 64oz GoodLife Sweet As! Pacific Ale
Tap 16 64oz Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
Tap 17 64oz Truly wild berry
Tap 18 64oz 10 Barrel Huckleberry Seltzer
Tap 19 64oz Brew Dr. Kombucha
Tap 20 64oz Burwood Rootbeer
Tap 21 64oz Cascade Lakes Pineapple IPA
Tap 22 64oz Sam Adams Boston Lager
Tap 23 64oz Barley Brown's Hot Blonde
Tap 24 64oz Beer Valley Green Cross
Tap 25 64oz Twisted Tea
Tap 26 64oz Mother chukar
Tap 27 64oz coyote peak
Tap 28 64oz Stiegl Radler
Tap 29 64/oz four sixes grit and glory
Tap 30 64oz Coors Light
Tap 31 64oz Iron Horse Irish Death
Tap 32 64oz Summer Shandy
Tap 33 64oz Vicious Mosquito
Tap 34 64oz Sockeye 586 Pale
Tap 35 64oz Sockeye Maple Glazed
Tap 36 64oz Sockeye Old Seven tooth
Tap 37 64oz dead guy IPA
Tap 38 64oz Migration Patio Pale
Tap 39 64oz Sockeye Lonesome Larry
Tap 40 64oz Pacifico
Wine
Merch
Blue Hoodie
Heather Blue T shirt
Tank Top
1/4 zip long sleve grey/black
Hats
Beanie
Heather Grey t shirt
Blue full zip sweatshirt
Sili Pint
Drink Tank
Keg Cap
Glass Growler 64oz
Glass Growler 32oz
Polor Camel
Replacement lid for polor camel
Straw lid for polor camel 40oz
Co2 cartridges
Window cling
Sticker
Bacon Jam
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
