Caterers
53 Catering
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Devoted to a service of excellence. We are a full service catering company that will make your next event amazing.
Location
555 S Geneva Rd., Lindon, UT 84042
