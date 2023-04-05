Restaurant header imageView gallery
53 Catering

555 S Geneva Rd.

Lindon, UT 84042

Dinner

Coconut Chorizo Chicken and Whipped Potatoes

$300.00

Chicken Tikka Masala and Rice

$300.00

Grilled Tri Tip and Cauliflower Puree

$300.00

Braised Marsala Beef and Garlic Potatoes

$300.00

Chili Verde Pork and Tortillas

$300.00

Lunch

Chicken Enchiladas

$150.00

Teriyaki Chicken and Rice

$150.00

Steak and Chicken Tacos

$150.00

BBQ Pork Tacos

$150.00

Breakfast

Sausage Breakfast Burritos

$100.00

Cinnamon Rolls and Frosting

$100.00

Overnight French Toast and Buttermilk Syrup

$100.00

Snacks

Pretzel and Fondue

$100.00

Charcuterie

$100.00

Assorted Cookie Dough

$100.00
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Devoted to a service of excellence. We are a full service catering company that will make your next event amazing.

