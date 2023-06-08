810 Bowling - Greenville
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
810 Billiards & Bowling is fun with an upscale attitude! Each location offers guests a variety of amenities to choose from including bowling, billiards, and arcade games. To bring out your inner competitor, you will find classic board games, darts, shuffleboard, ping pong and so much more! We are more than fun and games at 810 Billiards and Bowling. Our menu is sure to satisfy your appetite and we offer full-service bars with craft cocktails and local drafts on tap. With something for everyone, 810 Billiards & Bowling is the place to have fun, be social and create memories!
Location
842 Woods Crossing Road, Greenville, SC 29607
