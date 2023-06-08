Restaurant header imageView gallery

810 Bowling - Greenville

842 Woods Crossing Road

Greenville, SC 29607

Food

Appetizers

Burger Slider Sampler

Burger Slider Sampler

$13.00

Four burger sliders of your choice // sliders will be cooked well-done

Pub Style Pretzels

Pub Style Pretzels

$10.00

Three large pretzels with beer cheese dipping sauce

Bangin' Shrimp

Bangin' Shrimp

$11.00

Breaded shrimp tossed in choice of sauce, served with ranch dressing

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.00

Potato halves topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon crumbles & green onions

810 Fries

810 Fries

$8.00

Our signature crispy French fries seasoned with house, ranch or Cajun seasoning

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Our signature fries, topped with crispy bacon crumbles & our house cheese blend

Rosemary Parmesan Fries

Rosemary Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Our signature fries, truffle oil, rosemary & Parmesan cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Signature fries, housemade chili, cheddar beer cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

Fried onions served with Cajun ranch dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fresh hand-battered sliced sweet dill pickles, served with our Cajun ranch dipping sauce

Southwest Egg Rolls

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.00

Blackened grilled chicken, black beans, corn, pepper-jack cheese, red peppers & spinach blended with Southwestern spices, served with our Cajun ranch dressing

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Freshly fried tortillas, housemade chili, our house cheese blend, tomatoes, green onions & jalapeño // add avocado for $1.50

Triple Dip Sampler

Triple Dip Sampler

$12.00

A sampling of dips including hummus, Buffalo chicken, spinach & artichoke, served with tortilla chips & grilled flatbread

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

Hummus topped with roasted red peppers & pesto drizzle, served with grilled flatbread, celery & carrots

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Roasted artichoke & creamy spinach, served with tortilla chips & grilled flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Oven-roasted chicken mixed with Buffalo sauce & cheddar-jack cheese, served with tortilla chips and grilled flatbread

Mozzarella Cheese Wedges

Mozzarella Cheese Wedges

$10.00

Topped with pesto drizzle & served with housemade marinara dipping sauce

Brick Oven Garlic Knots

Brick Oven Garlic Knots

$10.00

Twisted pizza dough oven-baked and glazed with our garlic butter, served with housemade marinara sauce

Wings

Bonless Chicken Tenders

Bonless Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fresh hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, served with choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$14.00

Jumbo wings tossed with your favorites sauce, served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

20 Chicken Wings

20 Chicken Wings

$26.00

Jumbo wings tossed with your favorites sauce, served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$14.00

Breaded crispy chicken, served with your favorite sauce, celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$26.00

Breaded crispy chicken, served with your favorite sauce, celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Tacos & Quesadillas

Blackened Steak Quesadilla

Blackened Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Blackened sirloin steak, cheddar-jack cheese blend, roasted red pepper, red onion, served with our housemade horseradish cream sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar-jack cheese blend, served with salsa & sour cream

Cuban Quesadilla

Cuban Quesadilla

$11.00Out of stock

Tender pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, served with Dijon aioli

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Breaded shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce topped with coleslaw, cheddar-jack cheese blend, in flour tortillas, served with salsa

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$12.00

Blackened mahi-mahi, lettuce, pineapple mango salsa, in flour tortillas, served with housemade lime aioli

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$11.00

Shaved steak, cheddar-jack cheese blend, lettuce, in flour tortillas, served with salsa & sour cream

Orange Chicken Wonton Tacos

Orange Chicken Wonton Tacos

$12.00

Sweet with a little kick, grilled orange chicken over coleslaw, topped with fresh chives & sriracha drizzle

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Housemade tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Housemade tomato sauce, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

Veg Head Pizza

Veg Head Pizza

$13.00

Housemade tomato sauce, mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, onions & vegan mozzarella cheese

Meathead Pizza

Meathead Pizza

$14.00

Housemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, ground sirloin, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon & mozzarella cheese

Gutterball Pizza

Gutterball Pizza

$15.00

Housemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, applewood-smoked bacon, mild Italian sausage, ground sirloin, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, black olives & mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Housemade Buffalo chicken dip, tender chicken cutlet, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese finished with ranch dressing

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, tender chicken cutlet, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar-jack cheese finished with ranch dressing

Mexican Style Pizza

Mexican Style Pizza

$14.00

Housemade tomato sauce, freshly seasoned ground beef, black beans & cheddar-jack cheese topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños & a dollop of sour cream

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.00

Traditional Philly-style steak, white cheddar sauce, bell peppers, sweet onions, marinated mushrooms, provolone & mozzarella cheeses

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.00

Housemade tomato sauce, tender chicken cutlet, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onion & mozzarella cheese finished with ranch dressing

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Housemade tomato sauce, smoked ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.00

Hand-breaded chicken, fresh pesto, caramelized onions & mozzarella cheese

Burgers

Spare Burger

Spare Burger

$13.00

Charbroiled Angus steak burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & our signature 810 sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$14.00

Charbroiled Angus steak burger, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, blue cheese dressing, topped with blue cheese crumbles on a toasted brioche bun

Strike Burger

Strike Burger

$13.00

Char-broiled Angus steak burger, sautéed portabella mushrooms, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, our signature sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Gutter Ball Burger

Gutter Ball Burger

$14.00

Char-broiled Angus steak burger, cheddar-jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, topped with a fried egg on a toasted brioche bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.00

Charbroiled Angus steak burger, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions & our signature 810 sauce on Texas toast

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$13.00

Charbroiled blackened Angus steak burger, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced avocado, housemade sriracha-lime aioli, topped with a charbroiled whole jalapeno pepper

Handhelds

Pulled B.B.Q. Sandwich

Pulled B.B.Q. Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled pork shoulder or pulled chicken, coleslaw, onion rings, BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Traditional Philly-style steak with onions, bell peppers & provolone cheese served on a warm hoagie roll // add mushrooms $1.5

Chicken Philly Sandwich

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with onions, bell peppers & provolone cheese served on a warm hoagie roll // add mushrooms $1.5

Chicken B.L.T.

Chicken B.L.T.

$12.00

Fresh hand-breaded or grilled chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & Dijon aioli on Texas toast

Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich

Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders tossed in choice of wing sauce, topped with melted cheddar-jack cheese, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh hand-breaded crispy chicken breast, housemade marinara, provolone & Parmesan on a warm hoagie roll

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.00

Fried hand-breaded shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes & lime aioli served on a warm hoagie roll

810 Club

810 Club

$13.00

Our triple-decker piled high with ham, turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast

Italian B.M.T.

Italian B.M.T.

$12.00

Perfectly sliced salami, pepperoni & ham, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes & mayo served on a warm hoagie roll

The Cubano

The Cubano

$12.00

Tender pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese & Dijon aioli served on a grilled hoagie roll

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber & carrots

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing & a Parmesan crisp

Blue Cheese Bacon Salad

Blue Cheese Bacon Salad

$12.00

Fresh greens with blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, applewood-smoked bacon & tomatoes

Shrimp & Chicken Cobb Salad

Shrimp & Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.00

Fresh greens topped with battered shrimp & chicken, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, applewood-smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles & red onion

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Chopped fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bell pepper, black olives & feta cheese

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.00

Fresh greens topped with ham, turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, cucumbers & cheddar-jack cheese

Condiments

Ranch Ramekin

$0.50

Cajun Ranch Ramekin

$0.50

Mild Ramekin

$0.50

Medium Ramekin

$0.50

Garlic Parm Ramekin

$0.50

Honey BBQ Ramekin

$0.50

Honey Mustard Ramekin

$0.50

Old Bay Ramekin

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Ramekin

$0.50

Balsamic Ramekin

$0.50

Greek Ramekin

$0.50

Cesar Ramekin

$0.50

Blue Cheese Ramekin

$0.50

BBQ Ramekin

$0.50

Teriyaki Ramekin

$0.50

Thousand Island Ramekin

$0.50

Salsa Ramekin

$0.50

Sour Cream Ramekin

$0.50

Guac Ramekin

$1.99

Pickles Ramekin

$0.50

Jalapeno Ramekin

$0.50

Beer Cheese Bowl

$2.50

Queso Bowl

$2.50

Mustard Ramekin

Mayo Ramekin

Desserts

8 Ball Brownie

8 Ball Brownie

$10.00

Kids Food

Kids Cheeseburgers

$8.10

Grilled Cheese

$8.10

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.10

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.10

Sides

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side of Pita Bread

$2.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Side of Celery

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Onion Rings

$3.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Craft Beer

Newgrass Fritter & Waste

$7.00

Liability Feral Garden Gnome

$7.00

Olde Hickory Summer Ale

$7.00

Liability Ultra Secret Enigma

$7.00

Sixfoot IPA

$7.00

Edmunds Oast Bound By Time IPA

$8.00

Edmunds Oast Something Cold Blonde Ale

$8.00

Edmunds Oast Sour Passionfruit

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$9.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$7.00

River Rat Astronaut Sauce

$7.00

Westbrook IPA

$7.00

Westbrook White Thai

$7.00

Dogfish Head Sea Quench Ale

$5.50

Dale’s Pale Ale

$5.50

NoDa Hop Drop & Roll

$7.00

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$6.00

Foothills Hoppyum IPA

$7.00

RJ Rockers Son Of A Peach

$6.00

Yeehaw Dunkel

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$7.00

Southern Growl Right Dog Red Ale

$7.00

Birds Fly South Blueprint IPA 16 oz

$8.00

Tidal Creek Backwater Brown Ale

$8.00

Tidal Creek Breezy Blonde Ale

$8.00

Two Pitchers Weekender Radler

$6.00

Rusty Bull Berry Stomp Fruited Wheat

$7.00

Rusty Bull Dance Naked American IPA

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

Cherry Coke

$3.29

Coke

$3.29

Coke Zero

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Fanta Orange

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Rootbeer

$3.29

Soda Water

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Tonic

$3.29

Other Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.99

Choc Milk

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Redbull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Water

Juice

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

810 Billiards & Bowling is fun with an upscale attitude! Each location offers guests a variety of amenities to choose from including bowling, billiards, and arcade games. To bring out your inner competitor, you will find classic board games, darts, shuffleboard, ping pong and so much more! We are more than fun and games at 810 Billiards and Bowling. Our menu is sure to satisfy your appetite and we offer full-service bars with craft cocktails and local drafts on tap. With something for everyone, 810 Billiards & Bowling is the place to have fun, be social and create memories!

Website

Location

842 Woods Crossing Road, Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

