82 Degrees 7203 Sunset Way

review star

No reviews yet

7203 Sunset Way

Saint Petersburg Beach, FL 33706

Liquor

Titos

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ciroq Watermelon

$12.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$11.00

Deep Eddy Iced Tea

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citroen

$12.00

Stoli O

$10.00

Stoli Razz

$10.00

DBL- stoli O

$15.00

DBL- Belvedere

$18.00

DBL- stoli Razz

$15.00

DBL- ciroq watermelon

$18.00

DBL- deep eddy iced tea

$12.00

DBL- Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL- ketel one citroen

$18.00

DBL- titos

$15.00

DBL- Ketel One

$18.00

Aviation

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL- Bombay Saphire

$16.50

DBL- Hendricks

$18.00

DBL- Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL-Aviation

$15.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$13.00

Ron Zacapa XO

$14.00

Selva Rey Chocolate

$12.00

Selva Rey Silver

$12.00

DBL- ron zacapa xo

$21.00

DBL- malibu

$12.00

DBL- Bacardi

$12.00

DBL- selva rey silver

$18.00

DBL- Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL- selva rey coco

$18.00

DBL- Meyers

DBL- Meyers Silver

DBL- Mount Gay

818 Blanco

$11.00

Avion 44

$35.00

Calirosa Rosa

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Clase Azul Reps

$36.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$34.00

Rompe Mezcal Repo

$17.00

Salt Salted Chocolate

$10.00

Volcan Repo

$17.00

Komos XT Anejo

$28.00

Komos Cristalino

$18.00Out of stock

Komos Reposado Rosa

$16.00

DBL- 818 blanco

$16.50

DBL- avion 44

$52.00

DBL- calirosa rose

$15.00

DBL- calirosa anejo

$25.00

DBL- casamigos blanco

$22.50

DBL- casamigos repsado

$28.50

DBL- clase azul reps

$54.00

DBL- don julio blanco

$15.00

DBL- don julio repo

$19.50

DBL- don julio 1942

$51.00

DBL- rompe mezcal repo

$25.50

DBL- salt salted chocolate

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Kikor

$14.00

Proper 12

$10.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Suntory

$11.00

DBL- crown royal

$15.00

DBL- fireball

$12.00

DBL- skrewball

$12.00

DBL- Bulliet Rye

$15.00

DBL- kikor

$21.00

DBL- Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL- proper 12

$15.00

DBL- jameson

$15.00

DBL- suntory

$16.00

DBL- southern comfort

$12.00

DBL- aberfeldy

$13.50

DBL- aberlour

$39.00

DBL- balvenie

$36.00

DBL- chivas regal

$15.00

DBL- glenfiddich 12

$18.00

DBL- glenfiddich 15

$24.00

DBL- glenlivet 12

$18.00

DBL- johnny walker black

$18.00

DBL- laphroaig 10

$27.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blantons

$16.00Out of stock

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$14.00Out of stock

George Dickel

$13.00

Horse Soldier

$12.00

Hudson NY

$13.00Out of stock

Longbranch

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

DBL- angels envy

$21.00

DBL- basil hayden

$19.50

DBL- blantons

$24.00

DBL- bulleit rye

$15.00

DBL- buffalo trace

$18.00

DBL- eagle rare

$21.00

DBL- george dickel

$19.50

DBL- horse soldier

$18.00

DBL- hudson NY

$19.50

DBL- longbranch

$15.00

DBL- knob creek

$16.50

DBL- makers mark

$15.00

DBL- rittenhouse rye

$13.50

DBL- woodford reserve

$18.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

DBL- Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

DBL- Aperol

$12.00

DBL- Campari

$12.00

DBL- Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

DBL- Cointreau

$12.00

DBL- Drambuie

$12.00

DBL- Frangelico

$12.00

DBL- Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

DBL- Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL- baileys

$12.00

DBL- Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL- Lemoncello

$12.00

Aberfeldy 12

$9.00

Abelour 16

$26.00

Balvenie 14

$24.00

Chivas Regal 12

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 15

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 14

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Laphroaig 10

$18.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Appletini

$15.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Beer Draft

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

3 Daughter Blonde

$7.00

New Belgium Mimosa Sour

$7.00

Sam Winter Lager

$7.00

Sunny Little Thing

$7.00

Shocktop

$5.00

Jai Alai

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Funky Buddha Floridian

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Jai Alai

$7.00

Beer Bottle/Can

Corona

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Onda Blood Orange

$7.00

Onda Grapefruit

$7.00

Onda Watermelon

$7.00

Pineapple Nutrl

$6.00

Stella NA

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

White Claw Cherry

$6.00

Mango Cart NA

$7.00

White Wine/Bubbles Glass

Prosecco GL

$10.00

Notorious Pink

$11.00

Imagery GL

$10.00

Lobo Sav Blanc GL

$10.00

Riesling GL

$11.00

Raeburn GL

$12.00

Infamous Goose GL

$13.00

Hess GL

$10.00

Pighin GL

$13.00

Red Wine Glass

Lobo Cab gl

$10.00

Martin Ray gl

$15.00

Carmel Road gl

$11.00

Inscription gl

$15.00

Malbec gl

$11.00

Harvey & Harriet gl

$16.00

Sangria Red

$12.00

Merlot gl

$14.00

White Wine BTL

Panthera Chardonnay BTL

$82.00

BTL Morgan Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Newton Chard

$90.00

BTL Pighin Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BTL Santa Margherita

$56.00

BTL Villa Loren

$35.00

BTL Lobo Sav Blanc

$35.00

Infamous Goose/Frenzy

$42.00

BTL Notorious Pink

$44.00

BTL Whispering Angel Palm

$40.00

BTL Monte Xanic Rose

$65.00

BTL Riesling

$48.00

Moet Imperial Brut BTL

$95.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow

$120.00

Veuve Rose

$130.00

BTL Torresella Prosecco

$38.00

Elouan Rose

$48.00

BTL Imagery

$38.00

BTL Raeburn

$44.00

BTL Infamous Goose

$42.00

BTL Cloudy Bay Sav Blanc

$65.00

BTL Hess Pinot Gris

$35.00

Mar de Frades Albarino

$52.00Out of stock

feature red

$14.00

Lobonegro Cab

$10.00

martin ray cab sauv

$15.00

carmel road Pinot noir

$11.00

inscription

$15.00

argento malbec

$11.00

harvey and harriet

$16.00

BTL- feature red

$45.00

BTL- lobonegro cab sauv

$35.00

BTL- martin ray cab sauv

$58.00

BTL- starmount cab sauv

$54.00

BTL- stags leap artemis

$150.00

BTL- caymus

$170.00

BTL- carmel road Pinot noir

$42.00

BTL- inscription

$58.00

BTL- archery summit

$75.00

BTL- flowers

$80.00

BTL- argento malbec

$42.00

BTL- harvey and harriet

$62.00

BTL- brandy zinfandel

$54.00

BTL- orin swift pappilon bordeaux

$120.00

BTL- the prisoner derange

$250.00

feature white

$12.00

Lobonegro Sauv Blanc

$10.00

imagery chard

$10.00

villa loren pinot gri

$10.00

eroica riesling

$11.00

BTL- feature white

$40.00

BTL- lobonegro sauv blanc

$35.00

BTL- morgan chard

$54.00

BTL- cakebread chard

$95.00

BTL- crossings sauv blanc

$42.00

BTL- sancerre

$48.00

BTL- orin swift blank stare

$60.00

BTL- villa loren pinot gri

$35.00

BTL- pighin pinot gri

$46.00

BTL- santo margherita pinot gri

$75.00

BTL- eroica riesling

$42.00

Sample Rose

$9.00

whispering angel the palm

$14.00

monte xanic

$65.00

notorious pink

$11.00

Sample Champagne

$7.00

torresella prosecco

$10.00

torresella rose

$10.00

BTL- Sample Rose

$40.00

BTL- whispering angel the palm

$52.00

BTL- monte xanic

$65.00

BTL- notorious pink

$44.00

BTL- Sample Champagne

$37.00

BTL- torresella prosecco

$38.00

BTL- torresella rose

$38.00

BTL- moet and chandon brut

$95.00

BTL- veuve clicquet yellow

$120.00

BTL- veuve clicquet rose

$130.00

Red Wine BTL

BTL Lobo Cab

$35.00

BTL Martin Ray

$58.00

BTL Starmont

$54.00

Stags Leap Artemis

$150.00

Caymus

$170.00

BTL Carmel Road

$42.00

BTL Inscription

$58.00

Flowers

$80.00

Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir

$94.00

BTL Harvey Harriett

$62.00

Brady Zinfandel

$54.00

Orin Papillon

$120.00

Prisoner Derange

$250.00

Sequoia Grove

$85.00

Virgen Malbec

$42.00

Montes Alpha Malbec

$54.00

Grgich Hills Zinfandel

$72.00

Downstairs Beer Bottles/Cans

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Jai Alai

$7.00

3 Daughters Blonde

$7.00

Shocktop

$5.00

Stella

$7.00

Stella NA

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Assorted Craft Beer

$7.00

Mango Cart NA

$7.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta orange

$3.50

Barqs Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Razz Iced Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$10.00

San Pellegrino

$10.00

Cappucino

$5.50

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Water

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7203 Sunset Way, Saint Petersburg Beach, FL 33706

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

