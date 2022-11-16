Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alaura Kitchen

304 Reviews

$

36 S Broadway

Pitman, NJ 08071

Order Again

Popular Items

Belgian Frites
Mint Chip
Large Popcorn Chicken

Small Bites

Belgian Frites

Belgian Frites

$5.99

Double fried, house cut fries. Our frites are a simple pleasure; potatoes twice fried in a dedicated fryer with pure canola oil then dusted with sea salt. Vegan and Gluten Free, served with your choice of two dipping sauces.

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$7.99

Three crispy fried cheesesteak egg rolls served with your choice of two dipping sauces. We recommend Srirachup and No Name.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.49

Beer battered onion rings served with your choice of two sauces.

Small Popcorn Chicken

$5.50

Battered and fried bite sized chicken; perfect for dipping!

Large Popcorn Chicken

$7.25

Battered and fried bite sized chicken; perfect for dipping!

Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$6.25

Lightly battered and fried Wisconsin cheese curds served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Popcorn Chicken and Waffles

$9.99

Popcorn Chicken and deep fried Belgian Sugar waffles tossed in our homemade hot honey sauce.

Deep Fried Belgian Waffle

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

American Classic

American Classic

$4.99

Rustic white bread with American cheese grilled golden brown.

Philly Steak Grilled Cheese

Philly Steak Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Our twist on the Philly Cheesesteak! Grilled chopped steak, fried onions and American cheese grilled golden brown on our rustic white bread.

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Rustic white bread with American cheese, bacon, and egg grilled golden brown.

Michelle's Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Rustic white bread with cheddar, tomato slices, and Sriracha grilled golden brown.

Grilled Chili Cheese

$6.99

Rustic white bread with cheddar and our homemade chili grilled golden brown.

Smoky Smith's Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Rustic white bread with smoked gouda, granny smith apple slices, and spicy brown mustard grilled golden brown.

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Cheddar, Bacon, Fried Chicken, Grilled Jalapenos, and Samurai sauce grilled between two slices of country white bread.

Bacon Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

Bacon Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Bacon, Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, and American Cheese grilled between two slices of country white bread.

Pizza Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Rustic white bread with mozzarella and tomato sauce grilled golden brown.

Jersey Margherita Grilled Cheese

$6.25Out of stock

Mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, basil pesto & Jersey tomatoes.

Summer Special Caprese Grilled Cheese

Summer Special Caprese Grilled Cheese

$6.75Out of stock

Summer Special! Grilled Jersey tomato slices, fresh basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic reduction on rustic white bread.

Chicken Parm Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Fried chicken cutlet with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce grilled on rustic white bread.

The Muenster Mash

$6.99

Muenster cheese, Bacon, Fried Onion, Tomato, and Alaura Ranch sauce.

Hot Dogs

Alaura Dog

Alaura Dog

$6.49

100% Beef hot dog with cream cheese, homemade chili, and pickled jalapenos served in a toasted brioche bun.

Breakfast Dog

$6.49

100% Beef hot dog with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and an over-easy egg served in a toasted brioche bun.

Chicago'ish' Dog

Chicago'ish' Dog

$6.49

100% Beef hot dog with diced onions, relish, sport peppers, tomato slices, dill pickle spear, yellow mustard and a dash of celery salt served in a toasted brioche bun.

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.49

100% Beef hot dog with homemade chili and shredded cheddar cheese served in a toasted brioche bun.

Classic Dog

$4.49

100% Beef hot dog served in a toasted brioche bun.

Cowboy Dog

$6.49

100% Beef hot dog with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, fried onions and BBQ sauce served in a toasted brioche bun.

Popper Dog

$5.99

100% Beef hot dog with cream cheese, grilled fresh jalapeno strips, shredded cheddar cheese, and samurai sauce served in a toasted brioche bun.

Seattle Dog

$5.99

100% Beef hot dog with cream cheese and fried onions topped with Sriracha sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak Dog

$7.49

Fried onions, grilled chopped steak, American cheese all piled on our hot dog!

The Muenster Dog

$6.49

Hot dog with Muenster cheese, Bacon, Fried Onion, Tomato, and Alaura Ranch sauce.

Chili & Soup

Chili

$5.99

Tomato Soup

$5.99+

Potato Bacon Cheddar Bisque

$2.99+Out of stock

Dinner for Two

Dinner for Two

$22.99

Drinks

Water

$1.09

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Snapple Lemon

$2.50

Stewarts Root Beer

$2.25

Orange Soda

$1.99Out of stock

Stewarts Cream Soda

$2.25

Birch Beer

$1.25

Ice Cream

Chocolate

$3.69+

Rich and decadent chocolate ice cream made with Ghirardelli chocolate.Allergens: Diary, Corn, Soy

Cindy's Whopper

$3.69+

Cookie Butter Crunch

$3.69+

Cookies and Cream

$3.69+

E.T. Special

$3.69+

Chocolate ice cream with Reese's Pieces and peanut butter swirl.Allergens: Dairy, Corn, Soy, Peanuts

Honey Almond

$3.69+

Honey Almond ice cream.Allergens: Dairy, Corn, Honey, Almond

Mint Chip

$3.69+

Mint ice cream with chocolate chips. Allergens: Dairy, Corn, Soy

Pink Cotton Candy

$3.69+

Pink Cotton Candy ice cream. Allergens: Dairy, Corn

Twinana

$3.69+

Just Bananas ice cream with Twix candy pieces mixed throughout.

Vanilla Bean

$3.69+

The classic flavor made the right way with real vanilla extract and real ground vanilla beans.Allergens: Dairy, Corn

Off-Season Blueberry

$3.69+

Halloween Haul

$3.69+

Double Chocolate Snickers

$3.69+

Dairy Free Ice Cream

Vegan Oat Latte ice cream. Made with our new Oat Milk base. Allergens: Oat, Coffee *May contain trace amounts of gluten.

Vegan Cookies and Cream

$3.79+

Vegan Ripple Vanilla (New Base!)

$3.79+

Milkshake/Float

Milkshake

$6.75

Root Beer Float

$6.75

Merch

Alaura Kitchen Sundae Mug

Alaura Kitchen Sundae Mug

$8.49
Alaura Green Cooler Bag

Alaura Green Cooler Bag

$6.99Out of stock

Insulated reusable cooler bag holds up to 4 pints of ice cream.

Alaura Gray Trucker Cap

Alaura Gray Trucker Cap

$15.00Out of stock

Alaura gray trucker cap with snap back. Unisex. One size fits most.

Alaura Black Sticker

Alaura Black Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Alaura Kitchen black logo sticker. 100% of sticker sales will go to benefit the Pitman Food Pantry. Thank you to our partners diecutstickers.com!

Alaura White Sticker

Alaura White Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Alaura Kitchen white logo sticker. 100% of sticker sales will go to benefit the Pitman Food Pantry. Thank you to our partners diecutstickers.com!

Lipbalm

$1.00Out of stock

Alaura Kitchen Beanie Hat with Leather Patch

$15.00
Black New Era Fitted Baseball Cap Small

Black New Era Fitted Baseball Cap Small

$20.00Out of stock

New Era Fitted Baseball Cap Size Small

Black New Era Fitted Baseball Cap Medium

Black New Era Fitted Baseball Cap Medium

$20.00Out of stock

New Era Fitted Baseball Cap Size Medium

Black New Era Fitted Baseball Cap Large

Black New Era Fitted Baseball Cap Large

$20.00Out of stock

New Era Fitted Baseball Cap Large

Caramels

Sea Salt Caramels 12-Piece Bag

$8.00Out of stock

Original Caramels 12-Piece Bag

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

36 S Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071

Directions

