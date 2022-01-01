Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

567 Reviews

$$

206 Rowan Blvd

Glassboro, NJ 08028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

With a family legacy of traditional Mexican cooking dating back several generations, Mexican Mariachi Grill brings not only a large and delightful variety of Mexican fare but our incredibly inviting personalities. When you step into any location, you’re stepping into an extension of our home and will will do our very best to make you feel welcome. Every meal is prepared fresh, with quality ingredients, with an emphasis on authenticity.

Website

Location

206 Rowan Blvd, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Directions

Gallery
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar image
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar image
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dia De Los Burritos
orange star4.8 • 261
24 Pitman Ave Pitman, NJ 08071
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Morales
orange star4.9 • 155
1429 Jackson street Philadelphia, PA 19145
View restaurantnext
Rey Bagel Bistro
orange star4.8 • 694
101 NJ-73 Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Tio Flores
orange star4.0 • 1,081
1600 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Sonny's Cocktail Joint
orange starNo Reviews
1508-10 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
orange star4.0 • 64
700 S. 20th St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Glassboro
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston