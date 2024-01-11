El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
512 Delsea Drive North
Glassboro, NJ 08028
Food
APPETIZERS
- Chips and Salsa$3.99
- Guacamole appetizer$12.00Out of stock
avocados,lime, salt
- Pico de Gallo appetizer$9.00
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeno peppers. 8oz container
- Ceviche$16.00
Shrimp, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, onions, avocado, cucumber and lime vinaigrette.
- Queso Fundido$11.50
Melted cheese with Mexican sausage and pickled jalapenos.
- Sincronizadas$13.99
12" flour tortilla, melted cheese, choice of meat, avocado, pico de gallo and beans.
- Papas Lokas$14.00
French fries with choice of meat, melted cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, and jalapeños.
- Coctel de Camaron$15.95
Shrimp, homemade cocktail sauce, onion, cilantro, lime, and avocado.
- Salsa Roja & Chips$7.25
- Salsa Verde & Chips$7.25
NACHOS
- Guacamole Nachos$14.00Out of stock
Melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
- Pico de Gallo Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese, pico de gallo , sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
- Nachos Supremos$14.00
Melted cheese, steak, chicken, chorizo, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco and pickled jalapenos
- Carne Asada Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese, grilled steak, sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
- Pollo Asado Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese, grilled chicken, sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
- Camarones Nachos$14.00
Melted cheese, grilled shrimp, sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
- Al Pastor Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese, marinated pork with pineapple, sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
BIRRIA
- Quesabirria$17.00
Slow cooked shredded beef with melted cheese filled with of cilantro and onions.
- Tacos de Birria$17.00
Marinated slow cooked beef with cilantro and onions.
- Birria Platillo$22.00
Slowed cooked shredded marinated beef with rice, beans and guacamole.
- Torta de Birria$17.00
Mexican style sandwich, Birria (shredded beef), Mayo, shredded cheese, cilantro, onions, avocado, and pickled jalapeños.
SALADS
- Mariachi Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, Shrimp, mix greens, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tomatoes and onions
- Shrimp Salad$13.00
Shrimp, mix greens, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tomatoes and onions
- Pollo Asado Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken, mix greens, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tomatoes and onions
TACOS
- Carne Asada Tacos$13.00
Grilled steak. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Al Pastor Tacos (3)$13.00
Marinated pork with pineapple. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Carne Enchilada Tacos (3)$13.00
Marinated pork. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Chorizo Tacos (3)$13.00
Mexican sausage. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Campechanos Tacos (3)$13.00
Mexican sausage and steak. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Pollo Asada Tacos (3)$13.00
Grilled chicken. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Tinga de Pollo Tacos (3)$13.00
Shredded chipotle chicken. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Carnitas Tacos (3)$13.00
Slow-cooked pork. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Camarones Tacos (3)$14.00
Grilled shrimp. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Pescado Tacos (3)$14.00
Grilled tilapia fish. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Chuleta Tacos (3)$14.00
Pork chops. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Vegetarian Tacos (3)$12.00
Rice and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Lengua Tacos (3)$15.00
Beef tongue. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Taco de Cabeza$15.00
HARD-SHELL TACOS
- Carne Asada Crispy Tacos$14.75
Steak, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Al Pastor Crispy Tacos$14.75
Marinated pork with pineapple, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Carne Enchilada Crispy Tacos$14.75
Marinated pork, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Chorizo Crispy Tacos$14.75
Mexican Sasuage, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Campechanos Crispy Tacos$14.75
Chorizo, and steak topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Pollo Asada Crispy Tacos$14.75
Grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Tinga de Pollo Crispy Tacos$14.75
Shredded chipotle chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Carnitas Crispy Tacos$14.75
Slow-cooked pork, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Camarones Crispy Tacos$14.75
Grilled shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Pescado Crispy Tacos$14.75
Tilapia fish, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Chuleta Crispy Tacos$14.75
Pork chop, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Lengua Crispy Tacos$14.75
Beef tongue, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
ENTREES
- Enchiladas Verdes$19.00
Traditional green mild sauce. Served with rice and beans and topped with lettuce, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Rojas$19.00
Traditional spicy red sauce. Served with rice and beans and topped with lettuce, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Mole$19.00Out of stock
Traditional chocolate sauce. Served with rice and beans and topped with lettuce, onions, and queso fresco.
- Enchiladas Suizas$19.00
Green or red sauce with a sour cream base. Served with rice and beans and topped with lettuce, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream.
- Chilaquiles Verdes$17.00
Mild sauce. Fried corn tortillas cooked with green sauce, topped with onions, sour cream, cheese, and meat.
- Chilaquiles Rojas$17.00
Spicy sauce. Fried corn tortillas cooked with red salsa, topped with onions, sour cream, cheese, and meat.
- Flautas$12.00
3 large deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken or cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and avocado, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Tacos Dorados$11.00
4 small deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken or cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and avocado, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Tostadas$12.00
With your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, sour cream, and cheese