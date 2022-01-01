- Home
Almost Home
276 Sunnyside road
Lincroft, NJ 07738
Fall Menu
Autumn Parfait
Griddled Pumpkin Bread
Apple Pie French Toast
Biscuits & Gravy
Pear & Pig Grilled Cheese
Harvest Salad
Classy Caesar
Grains & Greens Bowl
chickpea salad, quinoa, mixed greens, roasted autumn vegetables, pickled red onions, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, and green goddess dressing.
The Almost Home
Green Eggs No Ham
Brioche PEC
Naughty Eggs
Avocado Toast
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Turkey Reuben Wrap
House Burger
Sausage Soup
BAKED GOODS
Pizza Slice
Sourdough
Granola
Rainbow Cookie
Cory's Cutting Board
Little Corby Cookie
Carrot Cake
Apple Turnover
Lemon Olive Oil
Cinna Pull Apart
Apple Fritter
Specialty Cookie
Specialty Crumb Cake
BABKA Knots
Bundt Slice
Fig Ricotta Cake
Quiche Slice
Pumpkin Bread
Wild Honeyside Catering
6 In Cake
9in Cake
Mini Pie
Pretzel
Chicken Pot Pie
Focaccia Slce
Mac N Cheeze
Smaller Featured Cake Slice
The Almost Home
Choice of two Skeleton Hill Provisions egg, griddled Benchmark Sourdough bread, smoked espresso bacon, seasonal hash, and a side salad.
Apple Pie French Toast
Challah French toast, oat streusel, brown sugar cinnamon apples, Vermont Maple Syrup.
Classy Caesar
chopped romaine hearts, house made caesar dressing, cherry tomatoes, herb cheese croutons.
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
breaded pasture raised chicken cutlet, Jersey Girl provolone cheese, roasted garlic aioli, oven roasted tomato and arugula on toasted ciabatta.
Turkey Reuben Wrap
House roasted turkey, coleslaw, russian dressing & swiss cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grains & Greens Bowl
chickpea salad, quinoa, mixed greens, roasted autumn vegetables, pickled red onions, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, and green goddess dressing.
Autumn Parfait
Vanilla greek yogurt, house made cinnamon pecan granola, caramelized local apples, honey drizzle.
Griddled Pumpkin Bread
moist pumpkin spice cake griddled in butter topped with sweet mascarpone, candied pumpkin seeds and a side of vermont maple syrup
Biscuits and Gravy
housemade buttermilk biscuit smothered with house smoked bacon gravy.
Harvest Salad
roasted butternut squash, house candied pecans, dried cherries, arugula, pickled red onion, and Jersey girl goat cheese.
Pear & Pig Grilled Cheese
fresh pear, house smoked bacon, brie and maple aioli on griddled Benchmark Sourdough.
Green, Eggs, No Ham
two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, arugula, with house made pesto served on a brioche bun
Brioche PEC
pork roll, two fried eggs, american cheese with house made smoked tomato ketchup on a brioche bun.
Avocado Toast
toasted benchmark sourdough bread, whipped avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, house vinaigrette.
Naughty Eggs
2 poached eggs, house made hummus and vegan chorizo over sourdough. Topped with chili oil & micro greens.
House Burger
2 all-beef smash patties, cheddar, LTO, house aioli on a brioche bun.
The Almost Original Chicken
fried chicken thigh, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, sriracha mayo, on a brioche bun.
Hot Biscuit Sammy
house made sausage patty, fried egg, cheddar, and hot honey on a buttermilk biscuit.
Pot Roast Melt
braised short rib, root vegetables, caramelized onions, red wine demi-glace, and Jersey Girl provolone, served over garlic Texas Toast.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
276 Sunnyside road, Lincroft, NJ 07738