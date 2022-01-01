Almost Home imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad

Almost Home

review star

No reviews yet

276 Sunnyside road

Lincroft, NJ 07738

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fall Menu

Autumn Parfait

$11.95

Griddled Pumpkin Bread

$13.95

Apple Pie French Toast

$15.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.95

Pear & Pig Grilled Cheese

$16.95

Harvest Salad

$16.95

Classy Caesar

$12.95

Grains & Greens Bowl

$16.95

chickpea salad, quinoa, mixed greens, roasted autumn vegetables, pickled red onions, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, and green goddess dressing.

The Almost Home

$16.95

Green Eggs No Ham

$12.95

Brioche PEC

$9.95

Naughty Eggs

$15.95

Avocado Toast

$15.95

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$16.95

Turkey Reuben Wrap

$17.95

House Burger

$14.95

Sausage Soup

$11.95

Kid's Menu

Pancake short stack

$11.95

Egg and Cheese

$6.95

4oz Burger

$12.95

Sides

House Smoked Bacon

$4.95

House Seasoned Fries

$6.95

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Egg

$1.95

Griddle'd Biscuit

$4.95

Side sausage

$3.95

Seasonal Hash

$4.95

Fruit Bowl

$4.95

sliced avocado

$4.95

side Duck egg

$2.95

Side Fried Chicken

$7.95

Sour Dough Toast

$1.95

Vegan Plant Based Chorizo

$4.95

BAKED GOODS

Pizza Slice

$5.95

Sourdough

$12.00

Granola

$5.00

Rainbow Cookie

$4.25

Cory's Cutting Board

$14.95

Little Corby Cookie

$4.25

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Apple Turnover

$5.25

Lemon Olive Oil

$4.75

Cinna Pull Apart

$15.00

Apple Fritter

$5.25

Specialty Cookie

$5.00

Specialty Crumb Cake

$4.95

BABKA Knots

$6.00

Bundt Slice

$5.50

Fig Ricotta Cake

$6.00

Quiche Slice

$6.00

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Wild Honeyside Catering

$48.60

6 In Cake

$55.00

9in Cake

$75.00

Mini Pie

$13.95

Pretzel

$6.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.95

Focaccia Slce

$8.95

Mac N Cheeze

$6.95

Smaller Featured Cake Slice

$6.00

Fall House Favorites

Red Eye Cinnamon Roll

$8.95

Hot Biscuit Sammy

$15.95

The Almost Original Chicken

$15.95

The Pot Roast Melt

$19.95

Espresso Based Drinks

Espresso (2oz)

$3.50

Traditional Macchiato (3.50)

$3.75

Cortado (4oz)

$4.00

Cappuccino (12oz)

$4.75+

Flat White (8oz)

$4.25

Americano (12oz)

$3.75+

Latte (12oz)

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Macchiato

$5.75

Drip Coffee

Almost Home House Blend (12oz)

$3.25+

Single Origin (12oz)

$3.75+

Decaf

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lait (12oz)

$3.75+

Java Box

$24.00

AeroPress (8oz)

$4.00

Pour Over (12oz)

$4.25+

Iced Coffee

House Cold Brew (16oz)

$4.75+

Overnight Iced Coffee (16oz)

$4.00+

Growler

$30.00

Kyoto

$7.95Out of stock

Juices and Beverages

Bottle Apple Juice

$3.95

Homemade Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Regular Milk

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.00

Richards Rain Water Large

$6.95

Richards Water/sparkling

$3.75

Olipop Soda

$3.50

Olipop Soda Can

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$4.50

Stewarts Soda

$3.00

Simple Oj

$3.95

Natalies Oj

$3.25

Yoohoo

$3.50

Lemon Perfect Water

$3.50

Polar Seltzer

$2.50

Tea's & Tea Based Lattes

Early Grey Lavender

$3.75+

Green Tea Mint

$3.75+

Hibiscus Berry

$3.75+

Tumeric Ginger

$3.75+

Black Tea

$3.75+

English Breakfast

$3.75+

Matcha Tea

$3.75+

The Peaky Blinder

$5.75+

Stewarts 1924

$5.75+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Barista Favorites

Butterfly Lemonade

$5.25+

Cereal Latte

$6.75+

Log Cabin

$9.95

Campfire Cold Brew

$6.75+

Specialty Drinks

Monochrome

$6.75+

Bee's Knees

$5.75+

Moon Milk

$6.75+

Sunrise in Vietnam

$9.95+

Dirty Yoo-Hoo

$6.75

Shaken Espresso

$6.75+

Nutella Latte

$5.75+

Campfire Hot Chocolate

$5.75+

Caramel Apple Latte

$6.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75+

Delicious Orchard's Apple Cider

$3.75+

Lemonade Lovers

Homemade Lemonade

$4.50+

Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

Charcoal Lemonade

$5.00+

Chai Lemonade

$5.00+

Apple Cider Lemonade

$5.00+

Matcha Madness

Sunlife Organics Ceremonial Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Matcha Man Randy Savage

$5.75+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Matcha

$5.75+

Daily Pastry Offerings

Cinnabuns

$4.00

Vegan Banana Bread

$4.00

Crumb Cake

$3.50

Cacio e Peppe Biscuits

$5.00

Lemon Poppy Scones

$3.25

Double Chocolate Cookies

$3.00

Gluten Free PB Cookies

$3.75

Oreo Brownies

$3.75

Add On's

Add grilled chicken

$6.95

Add fried chicken thigh

$6.95

Add avocado

$4.95

Sweets

A La Mode

$2.95

Affogato

$7.50

Almost Home Chipwich

$7.95

Mains

The Almost Home

$21.19

Choice of two Skeleton Hill Provisions egg, griddled Benchmark Sourdough bread, smoked espresso bacon, seasonal hash, and a side salad.

Apple Pie French Toast

$18.69

Challah French toast, oat streusel, brown sugar cinnamon apples, Vermont Maple Syrup.

Classy Caesar

$14.94

chopped romaine hearts, house made caesar dressing, cherry tomatoes, herb cheese croutons.

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$22.44

breaded pasture raised chicken cutlet, Jersey Girl provolone cheese, roasted garlic aioli, oven roasted tomato and arugula on toasted ciabatta.

Turkey Reuben Wrap

$23.69

House roasted turkey, coleslaw, russian dressing & swiss cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Grains & Greens Bowl

$21.19

chickpea salad, quinoa, mixed greens, roasted autumn vegetables, pickled red onions, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, and green goddess dressing.

Autumn Parfait

$13.69

Vanilla greek yogurt, house made cinnamon pecan granola, caramelized local apples, honey drizzle.

Griddled Pumpkin Bread

$17.44Out of stock

moist pumpkin spice cake griddled in butter topped with sweet mascarpone, candied pumpkin seeds and a side of vermont maple syrup

Biscuits and Gravy

$16.19

housemade buttermilk biscuit smothered with house smoked bacon gravy.

Harvest Salad

$21.19

roasted butternut squash, house candied pecans, dried cherries, arugula, pickled red onion, and Jersey girl goat cheese.

Pear & Pig Grilled Cheese

$24.94

fresh pear, house smoked bacon, brie and maple aioli on griddled Benchmark Sourdough.

Green, Eggs, No Ham

$14.94

two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, arugula, with house made pesto served on a brioche bun

Brioche PEC

$11.19

pork roll, two fried eggs, american cheese with house made smoked tomato ketchup on a brioche bun.

Avocado Toast

$19.94

toasted benchmark sourdough bread, whipped avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, house vinaigrette.

Naughty Eggs

$19.94

2 poached eggs, house made hummus and vegan chorizo over sourdough. Topped with chili oil & micro greens.

House Burger

$22.44

2 all-beef smash patties, cheddar, LTO, house aioli on a brioche bun.

Kid's Menu

Egg & Cheese

$7.95

served on brioche bun

Pancake Short Stack

$12.95

topped with assorted seasonal fruit.

4oz Burger

$13.95

American Cheese, all-beef patty, served with a side of house seasoned fries

Sides

House Smoked Bacon

$4.95

House Seasoned Fries

$6.95

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Egg

$2.44

Griddle'd Biscuit

$6.19

Side sausage

$4.94

Seasonal Hash

$6.19

Fruit Bowl

$6.19

sliced avocado

$6.19

side Duck egg

$3.69

BAKED GOODS

Little Corby Cookie

$5.31

House Favorites

The Almost Original Chicken

$24.94

fried chicken thigh, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, sriracha mayo, on a brioche bun.

Hot Biscuit Sammy

$19.94

house made sausage patty, fried egg, cheddar, and hot honey on a buttermilk biscuit.

Pot Roast Melt

$20.95

braised short rib, root vegetables, caramelized onions, red wine demi-glace, and Jersey Girl provolone, served over garlic Texas Toast.

Espresso Based Drinks

Espresso (2oz)

$4.38

Traditional Macchiato (3.50)

$4.69

Cortado (4oz)

$5.00

Cappuccino (12oz)

$4.75+

Flat White (8oz)

$5.31

Americano (12oz)

$3.75+

Latte (12oz)

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$5.94

Macchiato

$7.19

Drip Coffee

Almost Home House Blend (12oz)

$3.25+

Single Origin (12oz)

$3.75+

Decaf

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lait (12oz)

$3.75+

Java Box

$30.00

Iced Coffee

House Cold Brew (16oz)

$4.75+

Overnight Iced Coffee (16oz)

$4.00+

Growler

$37.50

Juices and Beverages

Bottle Apple Juice

$4.94

R

$4.69

Homemade Chocolate Milk

$5.31

Saratoga

$4.06

Regular Milk

$3.75

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$7.50

Richards Rain Water Large

$8.69

Richards Water/sparkling

$4.69

Olipop Soda

$4.38

Olipop Soda Can

$3.75

Strawberry Milk

$5.63

Cup Water

$1.25

Stewarts Soda

$4.69

Simple Oj

$4.94

Natalies Oj

$6.56

Tea's & Tea Based Lattes

Early Grey Lavender

$3.75+

Green Tea Mint

$3.75+

Hibiscus Berry

$3.75+

Tumeric Ginger

$3.75+

Black Tea

$3.75+

English Breakfast

$3.75+

English Breakfast

$3.75+

Matcha Tea

$3.75+

The Peaky Blinder

$5.75+

Stewarts 1924

$5.75+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Barista Favorites

Butterfly Lemonade

$5.25+

Cereal Latte

$6.75+

Specialty Drinks

Monochrome

$6.75+

Bee's Knees

$5.75+

Moon Milk

$6.75+

Sunrise in Vietnam

$9.95+

Dirty Yoo-Hoo

$8.44

Shaken Espresso

$6.75+

Log Cabin

$12.44

Lemonade Lovers

Homemade Lemonade

$4.50+

Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

Charcoal Lemonade

$5.00+

Cold Brew Lemonade

$5.00+

Matcha Madness

Sunlife Organics Ceremonial Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Matcha Man Randy Savage

$5.75+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Matcha Latte

$6.75+

Add On's

Add grilled chicken

$6.95

Add fried chicken thigh

$6.95

Add avocado

$4.95

Plant Based Chorizo

$4.94
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

276 Sunnyside road, Lincroft, NJ 07738

Directions

Gallery
Almost Home image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bell Market Catering & Events
orange starNo Reviews
101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100 Holmdel, NJ 07733
View restaurantnext
KITCH Organic
orange star4.9 • 2,752
75 Leighton Ave Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizzeria III - 147 cherry tree farm rd - Middletown, NJ
orange star4.6 • 867
147 cherry tree farm rd Middletown, NJ 07748
View restaurantnext
Broad Street Diner - Keyport NJ
orange star4.7 • 1,013
83 Broad Street Keyport, NJ 07735
View restaurantnext
Panini bistro- Matawan - 745 Rt. 34
orange starNo Reviews
745 Rt. 34 Matawan, NJ 07747
View restaurantnext
The French Market - Rumson
orange star4.2 • 169
114 E River Rd Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Lincroft
Red Bank
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Fair Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Rumson
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Morganville
review star
No reviews yet
Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston