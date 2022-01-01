Holmdel restaurants you'll love
Bell Market - Corbo & Sons
Bell Market - Corbo & Sons
101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100, Holmdel
|Popular items
|Seasonal Salad
|$14.00
Harvest Salad, Roasted Delicata Squash, Baby Kale, Spiced Nuts, Shaved Manchego, and Pomegranate Dressing.
|White + Rosemary, Personal
|$14.00
Local Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Rosemary, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Confit
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.00
Shaved Carrot and Cucumber, Sunflower Seed Vinaigrette, Pecorino
Bell Market Catering & Events
Bell Market Catering & Events
101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100, Holmdel
|Popular items
|Cookie Platter, Small
|$35.00
Seasonal Selections of Cookies with Brownies or Blondies. Serves 15
|Pasta Pomodoro with Basil, Small
|$60.00
Serves 12
|Grain Bowl, Small
|$48.00
Quinoa, Spiced Carrots, Roasted Cauliflower, Herb Yogurt Dressing. Serves 12
Jersey Freeze - Bell Works
Jersey Freeze - Bell Works
101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel
|Popular items
|5 Pack Ice Cream Sandwiches with Sprinkles
|$9.25
A classic favorite! Our premium soft serve ice cream sandwiched between two fresh chocolate cookies and rolled in sprinkles.
|6pk Cupcakes
|$18.95
Our famous ice cream cake in cupcake form! Chocolate ice cream with a layer of fudge and cake crunch, topped with vanilla ice cream, rolled in rainbow sprinkles and drizzled with more fudge!
|10” Regular
|$46.00
Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream with a chocolate fudge cake crunch center, rainbow sprinkle outside and trimmed with fudge.
Serves 18-20 people.
Fox Hollow Vineyards
Fox Hollow Vineyards
939 Holmdel Road, Holmdel
Sol Bar
Sol Bar
101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel