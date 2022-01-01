Holmdel restaurants you'll love

Go
Holmdel restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Holmdel

Holmdel's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Holmdel restaurants

Bell Market - Corbo & Sons image

 

Bell Market - Corbo & Sons

101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100, Holmdel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seasonal Salad$14.00
Harvest Salad, Roasted Delicata Squash, Baby Kale, Spiced Nuts, Shaved Manchego, and Pomegranate Dressing.
White + Rosemary, Personal$14.00
Local Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Rosemary, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Confit
Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
Shaved Carrot and Cucumber, Sunflower Seed Vinaigrette, Pecorino
More about Bell Market - Corbo & Sons
Bell Market Catering & Events image

 

Bell Market Catering & Events

101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100, Holmdel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cookie Platter, Small$35.00
Seasonal Selections of Cookies with Brownies or Blondies. Serves 15
Pasta Pomodoro with Basil, Small$60.00
Serves 12
Grain Bowl, Small$48.00
Quinoa, Spiced Carrots, Roasted Cauliflower, Herb Yogurt Dressing. Serves 12
More about Bell Market Catering & Events
Jersey Freeze - Bell Works image

 

Jersey Freeze - Bell Works

101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Pack Ice Cream Sandwiches with Sprinkles$9.25
A classic favorite! Our premium soft serve ice cream sandwiched between two fresh chocolate cookies and rolled in sprinkles.
6pk Cupcakes$18.95
Our famous ice cream cake in cupcake form! Chocolate ice cream with a layer of fudge and cake crunch, topped with vanilla ice cream, rolled in rainbow sprinkles and drizzled with more fudge!
10” Regular$46.00
Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream with a chocolate fudge cake crunch center, rainbow sprinkle outside and trimmed with fudge.
Serves 18-20 people.
More about Jersey Freeze - Bell Works
Bella image

 

Bella

101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100, Holmdel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bella
Fox Hollow Vineyards image

 

Fox Hollow Vineyards

939 Holmdel Road, Holmdel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fox Hollow Vineyards
Sol Bar image

 

Sol Bar

101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sol Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Holmdel

Cookies

Map

More near Holmdel to explore

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Marlboro

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fair Haven

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston