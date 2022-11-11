Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Bell Market

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100

Holmdel, NJ 07733

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza, Large
Cheese Pizza, Personal
Firehouse Pepperoni, Personal

Appetizers

Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

A classic! Fresh romaine lettuce, parmigiana and in house croutons

Seasonal Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Beet Salad with baby kale, arugula, pickled and roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, spiced walnuts, and lemon mustard vinaigrette

Cheese + Salumi

$14.00Out of stock

Selection of Italian Meats, Cheeses, Giardiniera, and Crostini

Veal Ricotta Meatballs

$15.00Out of stock

Three Tomato Braised Meatballs, Crostini, Fresh Basil

Personal 12" Pizza

Cheese Pizza, Personal

$12.00

NJ Style Plain Cheese, Basil, Oregano

Margherita, Personal

$13.00

Jersey Girl Fresh Mozz, Basil, Pomodoro

Firehouse Pepperoni, Personal

$15.00

Olli Pepperoni, Hot Honey

White + Rosemary, Personal

$14.00

Local Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Rosemary, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Confit

Mediterranean, Personal

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Local Ricotta, Olives, Capers, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula

Pizzaiolo's Special, Personal

$16.00

Lasagna Pizza! Meat sauce, pomodoro, fresh ricotta, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan

Large 16" Pizza

Cheese Pizza, Large

$18.00

NJ Style Plain Cheese, Basil, Oregano

Margherita, Large

$19.00

Jersey Girl Fresh Mozz, Basil, San Marzano Tomato

Firehouse Pepperoni, Large

$22.50

Olli Pepperoni, Hot Honey

White + Rosemary, Large

$21.00

Local Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Rosemary, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Confit

Mediterranean, Large

$22.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Local Ricotta, Olives, Capers, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula

Pizzaiolo Special, Large

$24.00

Lasagna Pizza! Meat sauce, pomodoro, fresh ricotta, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan

Sweets

Sicilian Cannoli

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

Tiramisù

$8.00

Espresso, Ladyfingers, Vanilla Mascarpone

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Water Large

$4.00

Lemon Water

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Pellegrino

$2.50

Bai

$3.00

Snapple

$2.50

Honest Tea

$2.50

Teas Tea

$2.50

Nantucker Nectar

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.75

UCC Coffee

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Artisanal Pies, Fresh Pasta, Local Beers + Wine. Located inside Bell Market at Bell Works.

Location

101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100, Holmdel, NJ 07733

Bell Market - Corbo & Sons image
Bell Market - Corbo & Sons image

