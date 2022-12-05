Mezza Luna
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Your favorite traditional Italian dishes with a modern twist
Location
101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Holmdel, NJ 07733
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bell Market Catering & Events
No Reviews
101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100 Holmdel, NJ 07733
View restaurant
Jersey Freeze - Bell Works - Bell Works Holmdel, NJ
No Reviews
101 Crawfords Corner Road Holmdel, NJ 07733
View restaurant