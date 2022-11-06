  • Home
  • /
  • New York
  • /
  • Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats - Brookfield Place
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats Brookfield Place

review star

No reviews yet

230 Vesey St

New York, NY 10282

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shoyu Ramen
Spicy Miso Ramen
Chefs Special Ramen

RAMEN BOWLS

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$18.00

kakuni (pork belly), black garlic oil, chili oil, Ani Signature chicken broth. *for our suggested Ramen experience order the *Make it yours upgrade

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$18.00

kakuni (pork belly), miso tare, roasted chili oil , Ani Signature chicken broth*for our suggested Ramen experience order the *Make it yours upgrade

Chefs Special Ramen

Chefs Special Ramen

$18.00

kakuni (pork belly), lemongrass, Ani Signature chicken broth*for our suggested Ramen experience order the *Make it yours upgrade

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$18.00

shiitake mushrooms, seasoned tofu, vegetable broth *for our suggested Ramen experience order the *Make it yours upgrade

DONBURI BOWLS

Pulled Pork Donburi

Pulled Pork Donburi

$14.40

Japanese rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables, kale

Panko Shrimp Donburi

Panko Shrimp Donburi

$14.40

Japanese rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables, kale

Soy Glazed Chicken Donburi

Soy Glazed Chicken Donburi

$14.40

Japanese rice, sake soy glaze,pickled vegetables,kale

MAKE IT YOURS

Ramen Lover (ADD ON)

$8.40

It is ADD-ON / NOT a RAMEN. Add choice of Shrimp,Pork Belly, Chicken, Tofu , ajitama ( Egg), umAni Bomb

Kakuni

Kakuni

$4.80

Pork belly

Soy Glazed Chicken

Soy Glazed Chicken

$4.80

Marinated chicken thigh

Shrimp

Shrimp

$6.00

Marinated, panko -fried

UmANI Bomb

$1.80

House blend of miso, chili, spices

LITTLE EXTRAS

Kaedama

$4.00

Extra Noodles

Side Broth

Side Broth

$2.00

Menma

$2.00

Bamboo shoots

Yu Choy

Yu Choy

$5.00

leafy, slender, crisp vegetable

Ajitama (6 minute egg)

Ajitama (6 minute egg)

$3.00

6 minutes Egg

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$3.00

Seasoned Tofu

Mushrooms

$2.00

BITES & SALADS

Ani Salad

Ani Salad

$12.00

Kale, Pickled Vegetables, Cucumbers, Fried Tofu , Yuzu Sesame Vin

Seasonal Japanese Salad

Seasonal Japanese Salad

$14.40

Cabbage, Mesclun, Edamame, Menma, Carrots, Ani Dressing

BAO BUNS

a Tofu Bun

a Tofu Bun

$6.00

Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, Spicy miso mayo. 1 (one) piece.

a Pork Buns

a Pork Buns

$6.00

Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, Spicy miso mayo. 1 (one) piece.

a Panko Shrimp Bun

a Panko Shrimp Bun

$7.20

Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, Spicy miso mayo. 1 (one) piece.

a Soy Glazed Chicken Bun

$5.00
a Karaage Bun

a Karaage Bun

$6.00

Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, Spicy miso mayo. 1 (one) piece.

Bao Platter

$50.40

Includes a selection of our Bao's for larger groups and includes (2) Tofu, (2) Pork, (2) Panko Shrimp, (2) Karaage

DRINKS

Yuzu Lemonade

Yuzu Lemonade

$3.50+
ItoEn Unsweetened Green Tea 11.5oz

ItoEn Unsweetened Green Tea 11.5oz

$4.00
Saratoga Bottled Still Water 12oz

Saratoga Bottled Still Water 12oz

$3.00
Saratoga Bottled Sparkling Water 12oz

Saratoga Bottled Sparkling Water 12oz

$3.00
Pepsi Cans 12oz

Pepsi Cans 12oz

$3.00
Diet Pepsi Cans 12oz

Diet Pepsi Cans 12oz

$3.00
Sierra Mist Cans 12oz

Sierra Mist Cans 12oz

$3.00
Lemon Lime Cans 12oz

Lemon Lime Cans 12oz

$3.00
Raspberry Bubly 12oz

Raspberry Bubly 12oz

$3.00
Ginger Ale Cans 12oz

Ginger Ale Cans 12oz

$3.00
Calpico Original 16.9oz

Calpico Original 16.9oz

$5.00
Calpico Strawberry 16.9oz

Calpico Strawberry 16.9oz

$5.00Out of stock
Calpico White Peach 16.9oz

Calpico White Peach 16.9oz

$5.00
Calpico Lychee 16.9oz

Calpico Lychee 16.9oz

$5.00
Japanese Ramune Soda Original 6.6oz

Japanese Ramune Soda Original 6.6oz

$5.00
Japanese Ramune Soda Melon 6.6oz

Japanese Ramune Soda Melon 6.6oz

$5.00
Japanese Ramune Soda Peach 6.6oz

Japanese Ramune Soda Peach 6.6oz

$5.00
Japanese Ramune Soda Orange 6.6oz

Japanese Ramune Soda Orange 6.6oz

$5.00Out of stock
Japanese Ramune Soda Strawberry 6.6oz

Japanese Ramune Soda Strawberry 6.6oz

$5.00

SIDE SAUCES

Spicy Mayo on the side

Spicy Mayo on the side

$1.00

Chili Oils on the side

$1.00

Ani Salad dressing on the side

$1.00
Yuzu Sesame Vin on the side

Yuzu Sesame Vin on the side

$1.00
Sake Soy on the side

Sake Soy on the side

$1.00

Napkins & Cutlery

YES, Include Utensils. Thanks !

NO, Don't include Utensils , Thanks !

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ani Ramen House

Location

230 Vesey St, New York, NY 10282

Directions

Gallery
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats image
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats image
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats image

Similar restaurants in your area

HITW FiDi - HITW FiDi
orange starNo Reviews
15 Cliff Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Sushi & Co
orange star4.7 • 366
67 Nassau Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
GAI Chicken & Rice - 118 Fulton St
orange starNo Reviews
118 Fulton Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Fulton - 125 Fulton Street
orange starNo Reviews
125 Fulton Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurantnext
Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street
orange star4.5 • 157
70 Pine Street New York, NY 10005
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! World Trade Center
orange starNo Reviews
12 John Street New York City, NY 10038
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston