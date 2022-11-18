A map showing the location of Another Plucking Chicken JointView gallery

Another Plucking Chicken Joint

157 Reviews

$$

320 W. 21st. Street

Clovis, NM 88101

Entrees

#1 Big Bird

$16.37

Comes with 6 chicken fingers, potato wedges, coleslaw, 3 sauces (choice), toast, and a 32 oz. drink.

#2 The Clucken

$12.01

Comes with 4 chicken fingers, potato wedges, coleslaw, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.

#3 Henny Penny

$10.11

Comes with 3 chicken fingers, potato wedges, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.

#4 Mother Clucker Sandwich

$10.24

Comes with 3 chicken fingers, potato wedges, 2 sauce (choice), lettuce, and a 20 oz. drink.

#5 Chicken Little

$8.22

Comes with 2 chicken fingers, potato wedges, 1 sauce (choice), and 12 oz. drink

#6 Chicken & Waffles

$11.68

Comes with 3 chicken fingers, 2 waffles, 1 syrup, and 1 buffalo sauce, and one sauce of your choice.

Chicken Run

25 Fingers

$45.54

25 chicken fingers and 5 sauces (choice)

50 Fingers

$90.29

50 chicken fingers and 10 sauces (choice)

75 Fingers

$133.01

75 chicken fingers and 15 sauces (choice)

100 Fingers

$167.81

100 chicken fingers and 20 sauces (choice)

Side

Chicken Finger

$1.90

Coleslaw

$0.96

Corn

$0.96

Potato Wedges

$2.25

Sauce

Texas Toast

$0.96

Crinkle cut fries

$2.25

Mac cheese

$2.25

Waffle (1)

$2.25

Dessert

Milkshake

$3.16

Banana Pudding

$6.32

Chocolate Pudding

$6.32

Cookies

$1.50+

Floats

$4.26+

S'mores

$3.16

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.37+

12 oz $1.58; 20 oz $2.27; 32 oz $3.17

Diet Pepsi

$1.37+

12 oz $1.58; 20 oz $2.27; 32 oz $3.17

Dr. Pepper

$1.37+

12 oz $1.58; 20 oz $2.27; 32 oz $3.17

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.37+

12 oz $1.58; 20 oz $2.27; 32 oz $3.17

Sierra Mist

$1.37+

12 oz $1.58; 20 oz $2.27; 32 oz $3.17

Orange Crush

$1.37+

12 oz $1.58; 20 oz $2.27; 32 oz $3.17

Root Beer

$1.37+

12 oz $1.58; 20 oz $2.27; 32 oz $3.17

Lemonade

$1.37+

12 oz $1.58; 20 oz $2.27; 32 oz $3.17

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.16+

20 oz $2.49; 32 oz $3.79

Iced Tea

$1.37+

12 oz $1.58; 20 oz $2.27; 32 oz $3.17

Sweet Tea

$1.37+

12 oz $1.58; 20 oz $2.27; 32 oz $3.17

Half/Half Tea

$1.37+

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$1.37+

Arnold Palmer Unsweet

$1.37+

Coffee

$1.76+

16 oz $1.39; 20 oz $1.62

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Water

$0.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

320 W. 21st. Street, Clovis, NM 88101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
